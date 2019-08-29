LINCOLN — A Northeast Community College broadcasting graduate has earned statewide recognition for her work in radio production.

Emma Meisenheimer of Hartington was recognized with a “Gold” award in the collegiate division of the 2019 Nebraska Broadcasters Association (NBA) Pinnacle Awards contest during the association’s annual convention in LaVista earlier this month.

Meisenheimer, who graduated from Northeast in May, was recognized with the first place award in the radio public service announcement category for her PSA titled “Extinguish the Blaze.” The production focused on relief efforts related to the California Camp Fire in November 2018. The fire was the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history and cost more than $16 billion. The PSA was produced as an assignment for her Applied Radio Production class at Northeast.

Northeast competed against other two- and four- year NBA member colleges and universities from across the state in the contest.

Members of the graduating class of Northeast Community College's physical therapist assistant (PTA) program are now prepared to enter the profession. The 15 students from the class of 2019 participated in a recognition ceremony recently where they received their PTA pins before family, frien…

