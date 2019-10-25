Norfolk students included in 'Youth Salute'

OMAHA — Eighty-two high school students from 44 high schools in Nebraska are being recognized in this year’s youth salute sponsored by the Greater Omaha-Council Bluffs Area Council on Youth Leadership.
The organization was formed in 2018 to conduct the “Youth Salute” in cooperation with the National Council on Youth Leadership, a non-profit organization.
Teachers, guidance counselors and principals nominated students for this year’s “Youth Salute.”
In order to qualify, the student had to be a junior (senior class of 2019), have a 3.0 G.P.A. or greater and have held at least two leadership roles to which they were chosen by their peers of an adult leader within the past two years in school, religious or community sponsored organizations.
The following Norfolk students are included in the salute: Anden Baumann, Logan Brtek, Benjamin Bugenhagen, Jalen Hoffman, Kari Labenz, Arleth Ramirez, Natalie Reynolds and Annika Thomas.