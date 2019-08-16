INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Agricultural teachers, state leaders and college professors from throughout the U.S. recently met in Indianapolis, Indiana, to judge state Agriscience Fair winners on a national level.

Kelcie Hall of the Norfolk FFA chapter was named a national finalist in the Power, Structural and Technical Systems category in the 11-12 individual division of the competition at state A

Kelcie will compete at the 2019 National FFA Agriscience Fair, which is in Indianapolis in October.

Ashley Sanne, a member of the Norfolk FFA chapter, received a bronze in the animal systems category in the 9-10 individual division of the competition.

The National FFA Agriscience Fair is a key competition that is part of the annual national convention and expo. To qualify, members working as individuals or teams in grades seven through 12 are required to conduct a scientific research project pertaining to the agriculture or food science industries and win their state’s FFA agriscience fair.

The Norfolk chapter was also recognized as a 3 Star Chapter in 2019 National Chapter Award Program from the National FFA Organization.

The program recognizes outstanding FFA chapters from throughout the country that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. The chapters are judged on a 3-star system with 3 out of 3 stars the highest ranking.

Chapters that received star ratings will be recognized at the national convention.

Tags

In other news

Norfolk FFA members honored

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Agricultural teachers, state leaders and college professors from throughout the U.S. recently met in Indianapolis, Indiana, to judge state Agriscience Fair winners on a national level.

Walk planned, all ages are welcome

The Howells-Dodge FCCLA Chapter is sponsoring a 5K Rib Run/Walk on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 8:30 a.m. The run will begin by St. John Nepomucene Church at 322 S. 2nd Street in Howells. Registration begins at 8 a.m. All ages and strollers are welcome.

Area students earn FBLA honors

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A number of area students received honors at the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) National Leadership Conference in San Antonio, Texas.

Honors earned by Northeast students

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Nine business and information technology students from the Northeast Community College Phi Beta Lambda (PBL) Club earned honors at the organization’s National Leadership Conference in San Antonio, Texas, recently.