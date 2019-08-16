Norfolk FFA members honored

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Agricultural teachers, state leaders and college professors from throughout the U.S. recently met in Indianapolis, Indiana, to judge state Agriscience Fair winners on a national level.
Kelcie Hall of the Norfolk FFA chapter was named a national finalist in the Power, Structural and Technical Systems category in the 11-12 individual division of the competition at state A
Kelcie will compete at the 2019 National FFA Agriscience Fair, which is in Indianapolis in October.
Ashley Sanne, a member of the Norfolk FFA chapter, received a bronze in the animal systems category in the 9-10 individual division of the competition.
The National FFA Agriscience Fair is a key competition that is part of the annual national convention and expo. To qualify, members working as individuals or teams in grades seven through 12 are required to conduct a scientific research project pertaining to the agriculture or food science industries and win their state’s FFA agriscience fair.
The Norfolk chapter was also recognized as a 3 Star Chapter in 2019 National Chapter Award Program from the National FFA Organization.
The program recognizes outstanding FFA chapters from throughout the country that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. The chapters are judged on a 3-star system with 3 out of 3 stars the highest ranking.
Chapters that received star ratings will be recognized at the national convention.