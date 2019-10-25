4-H
University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Following this year’s Madison County 4-H theme, “4-H Makes Tomorrow’s Leaders,” the 2019 4-H Achievement ceremony recognized the leaders of the future and current volunteers. The ceremony was Oct. 13 at the Madison County Fairgrounds.

Awards were presented to youth writers and ad sellers for the Norfolk Daily News’ 4-H Special Edition, followed by the three 4-Hers who exhibited the most static exhibits at the county fair.

Four clubs earned the 4-H Club of Excellence designation. Those who completed career portfolios or annual achievement applications were given county medals. Other awards included herdsmanship, Diamond Clover, and the Orville Carlisle rocketry award.

Milestone membership was given to 74 youth members. Volunteers honored for significant years of leadership were Donna Miller (five years), Doug McKibbon (eight years), Karen Grant (30 years) and Kay Knapp (40 years).

Special awards were given to: Emily Neemeyer — “I Dare You” Award, Emily Sholes — Glanzer Family Leadership Award, Andy and April Brabec Family — Oswald Family “Spirit of 4-H” Award, Leighann Miller — Patty Nelson “Making the Best Better” Memorial Award, Katie Ferguson — Outstanding 4-H Alumni, Kurt Jackson — Outstanding 4-H Leader, Stacey Frisch — Outstanding 4-H Member. Deb May — Heart of 4-H Award. Stephanie Bates — 4-H Advocate of the Year

In honor of the University of Nebraska — Lincoln’s 150th anniversary, a special N150 Extension Supporter Award was given to Christian Ohl. Commissioner Ohl was given the award for his dedication and humble acts throughout the moving process of Nebraska Extension in Madison County.

Tags

In other news

Madison County 4-H members receive awards

Madison County 4-H members receive awards

Following this year’s Madison County 4-H theme, “4-H Makes Tomorrow’s Leaders,” the 2019 4-H Achievement ceremony recognized the leaders of the future and current volunteers. The ceremony was Oct. 13 at the Madison County Fairgrounds.

Norfolk students included in 'Youth Salute'

OMAHA — Eighty-two high school students from 44 high schools in Nebraska are being recognized in this year’s youth salute sponsored by the Greater Omaha-Council Bluffs Area Council on Youth Leadership.

All-State concert to be aired

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s most talented high school musicians and vocalists will be featured in an upcoming television special on the NET, Nebraska’s PBS & NPR Stations.

Cardinal Kids Club open house

ALBION — Boone Central’s after-school program, Cardinal Kids Club, is hosting an open house on Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. This open house is meant to showcase the program to local organizations and community members.

Pope John XXIII Central Catholic homecoming

Pope John XXIII Central Catholic homecoming

Breanna Bartak and Conor Ramold were recently crowned homecoming king and queen at Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School in Elgin. Breanna is the daughter of Gary and Mary Bartak of Ewing, and Conor is the son of Nick and Beth Ramold of Neligh.