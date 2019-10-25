Madison County 4-H members receive awards

Following this year’s Madison County 4-H theme, “4-H Makes Tomorrow’s Leaders,” the 2019 4-H Achievement ceremony recognized the leaders of the future and current volunteers. The ceremony was Oct. 13 at the Madison County Fairgrounds.
Awards were presented to youth writers and ad sellers for the Norfolk Daily News’ 4-H Special Edition, followed by the three 4-Hers who exhibited the most static exhibits at the county fair.
Four clubs earned the 4-H Club of Excellence designation. Those who completed career portfolios or annual achievement applications were given county medals. Other awards included herdsmanship, Diamond Clover, and the Orville Carlisle rocketry award.
Milestone membership was given to 74 youth members. Volunteers honored for significant years of leadership were Donna Miller (five years), Doug McKibbon (eight years), Karen Grant (30 years) and Kay Knapp (40 years).
Special awards were given to: Emily Neemeyer — “I Dare You” Award, Emily Sholes — Glanzer Family Leadership Award, Andy and April Brabec Family — Oswald Family “Spirit of 4-H” Award, Leighann Miller — Patty Nelson “Making the Best Better” Memorial Award, Katie Ferguson — Outstanding 4-H Alumni, Kurt Jackson — Outstanding 4-H Leader, Stacey Frisch — Outstanding 4-H Member. Deb May — Heart of 4-H Award. Stephanie Bates — 4-H Advocate of the Year
In honor of the University of Nebraska — Lincoln’s 150th anniversary, a special N150 Extension Supporter Award was given to Christian Ohl. Commissioner Ohl was given the award for his dedication and humble acts throughout the moving process of Nebraska Extension in Madison County.