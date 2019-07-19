Mini 4-H camp

THE VILLAGE of Hoskins, in conjunction with Nebraska Extension in Wayne County, held a youth mini-camp for those between the ages of 5 and 8 on Tuesday. The youths completed Nebraska themed projects in honor of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln turning 150.

 Courtesy photo

HOSKINS — The phrase, “Learning by Doing,” sums up the educational philosophy of the 4-H program.

Youths this week were able to participate in team building activities this week here. The 4-H and Youth development Program is the youth component of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

4-H is delivered by Cooperative Extension — a community of more than 100 public universities across the nation. Hands on activities include project areas such as health and nutrition, science, agriculture, and citizenship.

The Nebraska 4-H mission is to empower youths to reach their full potential, working and learning in partnership with caring adults. 

