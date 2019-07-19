HOSKINS — The phrase, “Learning by Doing,” sums up the educational philosophy of the 4-H program.
Youths this week were able to participate in team building activities this week here. The 4-H and Youth development Program is the youth component of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
4-H is delivered by Cooperative Extension — a community of more than 100 public universities across the nation. Hands on activities include project areas such as health and nutrition, science, agriculture, and citizenship.
The Nebraska 4-H mission is to empower youths to reach their full potential, working and learning in partnership with caring adults.