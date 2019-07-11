Howells-Dodge students receive national award

The Howells-Dodge FCCLA (Family, Careers, Community Leaders of America) Chapter received the first place national award in the STOP the Violence category at the 2019 FCCLA National Leadership Conference.
The event was held recently in Anaheim, California. “Believe In Yourself” was the theme for this year’s conference.
The chapter received a plaque and a check for $1,000 during the recognition session. The chapter’s project focused on preventing dating abuse.
Howells-Dodge FCCLA members Callie Jackson, Micah Risch, Audrey Coufal, Cara Dvorak, Janessa Schmidt, Brooklyn Macholan, Lilly Praest, and Ashlynn Throener, along with chapter adviser Marla Prusa, were among the Nebraskans attending the conference.
While at the conference, FCCLA members participated in leadership sessions and competed in the National FCCLA STAR Events. Audrey Coufal, Cara Dvorak and Janessa Schmidt earned gold medals in the Sports Nutrition Sr. STAR event. Silver medals were awarded to Brooklyn Macholan, Lilly Praest and Ashlynn Throener in the Sports Nutrition Jr. STAR event. Receiving bronze medals in the Focus on Children Sr. STAR event were Callie Jackson and Micah Risch.