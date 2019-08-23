NDN grad list

A number of area students have received their diplomas during commencement ceremonies.

Clemson University

CLEMSON, S.C. — Ryan Nichols of Wayne recently graduated from Clemson University with a master’s degree in industrial engineering.

Joseph’s College

NORFOLK — Karen Santiago of Norfolk recently graduated from Joseph’s College of Cosmetology in Norfolk.

UNL

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred more than 700 degrees during the summer commencement ceremony recently.

Chancellor Ronnie Green presided preside over the ceremony.

Following is a list of graduates from the area.

Albion — Andrea Kruse, master of arts; Atkinson — Aaron Johnson, bachelor of science; Bloomfield — Conner Wilson, bachelor of science; Clarkson — Elizabeth Janousek, bachelor of Science; Craig — Shelby Hinman, bachelor of science; Dodge —MaLeaha Semerad, master of science; Hoskins — Sarah Sellin, master of science; Humphrey — Kayla Neeley, bachelor of arts with distinction; Peter Zach, bachelor of science.

Lindsay — Caleb Lindhorst, master of science; Madison — Randy Scheffler, bachelor of science; Newcastle — Brook McCluskey, bachelor of science; Newman Grove —— Sandra Gonzalez, bachelor of arts.

Niobrara— Jennifer Bauer, master of arts; Norfolk — Wade Ronspies, bachelor of arts; West Point — Melissa Nordboe, master of applied science; Karen Richards — bachelor of arts; Winnebago — Adanya Kearnes, bachelor of science with distinction; Sky Morgan — bachelor of science.

UNMC

OMAHA — Diplomas were recently conferred on 129 University of Nebraska Medical Center students. Following is a list of area graduates

College of Nursing

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Battle Creek — Jessica Wessel

Doctor of Nursing Practice

Norfolk — Rachael Schmidt

College of Allied Health Professions

Post baccalaureate certificate in diagnostic medical sonography

Laurel — Alexandria Colwell (with high distinction)

College of Public Health

Post Baccalaureate Certificate in Public Health

O’Neill — Heidi Hostert

Tags

In other news

How high schoolers can save for college

So, your kids are in high school. Honestly, you’re already crushing it as a parent, especially if you still have your sanity. Before you celebrate too hard, though, there’s one more thing to think about — college.

PTA students recognized during Northeast ceremony

PTA students recognized during Northeast ceremony

Members of the graduating class of Northeast Community College’s physical therapist assistant (PTA) program are now prepared to enter the profession. The 15 students from the class of 2019 participated in a recognition ceremony recently where they received their PTA pins before family, frien…

Norfolk FFA members honored

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Agricultural teachers, state leaders and college professors from throughout the U.S. recently met in Indianapolis, Indiana, to judge state Agriscience Fair winners on a national level.

Walk planned, all ages are welcome

The Howells-Dodge FCCLA Chapter is sponsoring a 5K Rib Run/Walk on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 8:30 a.m. The run will begin by St. John Nepomucene Church at 322 S. 2nd Street in Howells. Registration begins at 8 a.m. All ages and strollers are welcome.

Area students earn FBLA honors

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A number of area students received honors at the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) National Leadership Conference in San Antonio, Texas.