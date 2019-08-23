A number of area students have received their diplomas during commencement ceremonies.
Clemson University
CLEMSON, S.C. — Ryan Nichols of Wayne recently graduated from Clemson University with a master’s degree in industrial engineering.
Joseph’s College
NORFOLK — Karen Santiago of Norfolk recently graduated from Joseph’s College of Cosmetology in Norfolk.
UNL
LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred more than 700 degrees during the summer commencement ceremony recently.
Chancellor Ronnie Green presided preside over the ceremony.
Following is a list of graduates from the area.
Albion — Andrea Kruse, master of arts; Atkinson — Aaron Johnson, bachelor of science; Bloomfield — Conner Wilson, bachelor of science; Clarkson — Elizabeth Janousek, bachelor of Science; Craig — Shelby Hinman, bachelor of science; Dodge —MaLeaha Semerad, master of science; Hoskins — Sarah Sellin, master of science; Humphrey — Kayla Neeley, bachelor of arts with distinction; Peter Zach, bachelor of science.
Lindsay — Caleb Lindhorst, master of science; Madison — Randy Scheffler, bachelor of science; Newcastle — Brook McCluskey, bachelor of science; Newman Grove —— Sandra Gonzalez, bachelor of arts.
Niobrara— Jennifer Bauer, master of arts; Norfolk — Wade Ronspies, bachelor of arts; West Point — Melissa Nordboe, master of applied science; Karen Richards — bachelor of arts; Winnebago — Adanya Kearnes, bachelor of science with distinction; Sky Morgan — bachelor of science.
UNMC
OMAHA — Diplomas were recently conferred on 129 University of Nebraska Medical Center students. Following is a list of area graduates
College of Nursing
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Battle Creek — Jessica Wessel
Doctor of Nursing Practice
Norfolk — Rachael Schmidt
College of Allied Health Professions
Post baccalaureate certificate in diagnostic medical sonography
Laurel — Alexandria Colwell (with high distinction)
College of Public Health
Post Baccalaureate Certificate in Public Health
O’Neill — Heidi Hostert