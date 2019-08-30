Cornhusker Marching Band makes debut Aug. 31

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln's 299-member Cornhusker Marching Band makes its 2019 debut Aug. 31 at Memorial Stadium with pregame and halftime performances at Nebraska's football season opener against South Alabama.
In honor of the university's 150th anniversary this year, all halftime shows will carry themes related to "In Our Grit, Our Glory."
This year's band includes representatives from nearly every region of the country; though, 78% of the students are from Nebraska. Twenty-one percent of the students are music or music education majors.
The Cornhusker Marching Band was founded in 1879 as an ROTC unit and is one of the oldest marching bands in the nation.
The band has received many honors throughout its 140-year history, including a Distinguished Recognition Trophy presented by John Philip Sousa in 1927 and the John Philip Sousa Foundation's Sudler Trophy in 1996. The Sudler Trophy is the highest honor given to collegiate bands.
The "Pride of All Nebraska" has been seen by millions of viewers on television. The band was the first collegiate ensemble to perform at all of the major football bowl games: Rose, Orange, Fiesta, Sugar and Cotton.
Following is a list of band members from the area by hometown.
Norfolk — Makinzie Walton, alto saxophone, freshman; Colin Wood, trombone, senior; David Fanta, trumpet, freshman; Austin Matthies, trumpet, sophomore; Wausa — Regan Hennings, trombone, junior; Lyons — Reid Preston, trombone, freshman, agricultural economics.