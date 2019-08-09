Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture

CURTIS — A number of students from the area were named to the spring semester Dean’s List and honor roll at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture at Curtis.

Students named to the Dean’s List earned a 4.0 GPA, while those on the honor roll earned a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99.

Deans List: Humphrey — Leann Eisenmenger; Pierce — Dean Fleer; Tekamah — Bailey Fleischman; Valentine — Lindse Painter; Ainsworth — Luke Peters.

Honor Roll: Newport — Ashley Connell; Stanton — Amanda Schmidt; Ainsworth — Cole Sundquist; Laurel — Aurora Urwiler.

College of St. Mary

OMAHA — Jessica Pongratz of Atkinson and Emily Ludwig of Wisner recently participated in the pinning ceremony at the College of St. Mary in Omaha. During the ceremony, each bachelor of science in nursing graduate in the class of 2019 received a pin as a symbolic welcome into the nursing profession.

Missouri University of Science and Technology

ROLLO, Mo. — Katelyn Brown of Craig was named to the spring semester honor list at Missouri University of Science and Technology. To be included, a student must earn a GPA of 3.2 or above.

The Howells-Dodge FCCLA Chapter is sponsoring a 5K Rib Run/Walk on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 8:30 a.m. The run will begin by St. John Nepomucene Church at 322 S. 2nd Street in Howells. Registration begins at 8 a.m. All ages and strollers are welcome.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A number of area students received honors at the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) National Leadership Conference in San Antonio, Texas.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Nine business and information technology students from the Northeast Community College Phi Beta Lambda (PBL) Club earned honors at the organization’s National Leadership Conference in San Antonio, Texas, recently.