Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture
CURTIS — A number of students from the area were named to the spring semester Dean’s List and honor roll at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture at Curtis.
Students named to the Dean’s List earned a 4.0 GPA, while those on the honor roll earned a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99.
Deans List: Humphrey — Leann Eisenmenger; Pierce — Dean Fleer; Tekamah — Bailey Fleischman; Valentine — Lindse Painter; Ainsworth — Luke Peters.
Honor Roll: Newport — Ashley Connell; Stanton — Amanda Schmidt; Ainsworth — Cole Sundquist; Laurel — Aurora Urwiler.
College of St. Mary
OMAHA — Jessica Pongratz of Atkinson and Emily Ludwig of Wisner recently participated in the pinning ceremony at the College of St. Mary in Omaha. During the ceremony, each bachelor of science in nursing graduate in the class of 2019 received a pin as a symbolic welcome into the nursing profession.
Missouri University of Science and Technology
ROLLO, Mo. — Katelyn Brown of Craig was named to the spring semester honor list at Missouri University of Science and Technology. To be included, a student must earn a GPA of 3.2 or above.