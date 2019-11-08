Calendar of events

Following is a list of some of the upcoming music, theater and debate events in the Norfolk schools.
For more information, visit the school’s website.
Nov. 11 — Veteran’s Day Program, performance by the NHS Band
Nov. 16 — Roger Maxwell Debate, day begins at 7 a.m., Johnny Carson Theatre.
Nov. 18 — One-Act — Norfolk Community Showcase at The Johnny Carson Theatre. Performances by LHNE (7 p.m.), NCHS (7:45), and NHS (8:30).
Nov. 19 — Mid-State One-Act Festival, begins at 7 a.m., Johnny Carson Theatre.
Nov. 25 — NHS Jazz Band and Show Choir concerts, 7 p.m. at The Johnny Carson Theatre.
Dec. 5 — Middle School Winter Concert — 5 & 6 Orchestra, 6 Band at The Johnny Carson Theatre.
Dec. 6 — Montessori Elementary Winter Concert, 7 p.m. at the NJHS Auditorium.
Dec. 8 — NHS Band, Choir and Orchestra Holiday Concerts, 2 p.m. at The Johnny Concert Theatre.
Dec. 8 — NCHS Christmas Concert. PeS-6 at 2 p.m., 7-12 at 4:30.
Dec. 8 — LHNE Christmas Concert, 4 p.m.
Dec. 11 — NSAA State Play Production Championships, Classes D1/D2, all day, Johnny Carson Theatre.
Dec. 12 — NSAA State Play Production Championships, Classes C1/C2
Dec. 13 — NSAA State Play Production Championships, Classes A/B
Dec. 16 — Middle School Choir Concert, 7 p.m.
Dec. 19 — Grant Elementary Winter Music Concert, 7 p.m. at The Johnny Carson Theatre.