Following is a list of some of the upcoming music, theater and debate events in the Norfolk schools.

Nov. 11 — Veteran’s Day Program, performance by the NHS Band

Nov. 16 — Roger Maxwell Debate, day begins at 7 a.m., Johnny Carson Theatre.

Nov. 18 — One-Act — Norfolk Community Showcase at The Johnny Carson Theatre. Performances by LHNE (7 p.m.), NCHS (7:45), and NHS (8:30).

Nov. 19 — Mid-State One-Act Festival, begins at 7 a.m., Johnny Carson Theatre.

Nov. 25 — NHS Jazz Band and Show Choir concerts, 7 p.m. at The Johnny Carson Theatre.

Dec. 5 — Middle School Winter Concert — 5 & 6 Orchestra, 6 Band at The Johnny Carson Theatre.

Dec. 6 — Montessori Elementary Winter Concert, 7 p.m. at the NJHS Auditorium.

Dec. 8 — NHS Band, Choir and Orchestra Holiday Concerts, 2 p.m. at The Johnny Concert Theatre.

Dec. 8 — NCHS Christmas Concert. PeS-6 at 2 p.m., 7-12 at 4:30.

Dec. 8 — LHNE Christmas Concert, 4 p.m.

Dec. 11 — NSAA State Play Production Championships, Classes D1/D2, all day, Johnny Carson Theatre.

Dec. 12 — NSAA State Play Production Championships, Classes C1/C2

Dec. 13 — NSAA State Play Production Championships, Classes A/B

Dec. 16 — Middle School Choir Concert, 7 p.m.

Dec. 19 — Grant Elementary Winter Music Concert, 7 p.m. at The Johnny Carson Theatre.

Nominations sought

The U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools program is seeking nominations for its 2019-2020 awards. The deadline for submitting applications is Jan. 24, 2020.

Scholarship given

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Molly McNally of Norfolk was recently awarded the SCO Honors Endowed Scholarship at Southern College of Optometry.

Calendar of events

Students learn about careers in STEAM

Imagine Now! STEAM and Nebraska Extension (I.N.S.A.N.E.) event provided a unique hands-on learning experience for 447 youth from three counties in Northeast Nebraska at the Madison County Fairgrounds in Madison on earlier this week.

Top high school musicians participate in Hawkfest

The Norfolk campus of Northeast Community College was filled with the sound of music earlier this week as a number of the region’s top high school musicians and vocalists had the opportunity to participate in an honors program through the institution’s music department.

Madison County 4-H members receive awards

Following this year’s Madison County 4-H theme, “4-H Makes Tomorrow’s Leaders,” the 2019 4-H Achievement ceremony recognized the leaders of the future and current volunteers. The ceremony was Oct. 13 at the Madison County Fairgrounds.