Area students earn FBLA honors

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A number of area students received honors at the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) National Leadership Conference in San Antonio, Texas.
During the conference, members participated in leadership workshops, competitive events and toured San Antonio. This year’s theme was “Create. Lead. Inspire.” Nebraska members brought home 22 Top 10 awards.
Top 10 award winners from the area are:
First place:
Kimberly Frey, Elkhorn Valley High School — Accounting I
Elsie Magwire and Joseph Hiatt, Boyd County High School — Business Plan
Third place:
Mitchell Lierman, West Point-Beemer High School — journalism
The following students were top 15 finalists:
Tyson Kaiser, Drew Munter, Wausa High School — digital video production
Hunter Pehrson and Brian Potts, Laurel-Concord Coleridge High School — management information systems
Other national awards included:
First Place: Wausa High School — Market Share Nationally and Mountain Plains Region
National Community Service Award, Achievement Level —
Emma Stahlecker, Boyd County High School; Jacey Hilkemann, Boyd County High School; Sydney Atkinson, Boyd County High School
Nebraska FBLA inspires and prepares students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. Nebraska FBLA is supported through the Nebraska Center for Student Leadership and Expanded Learning at the Nebraska Department of Education.