RAPID CITY, S.D. — Nearly 300 students graduated from South Dakota School of Mines & Technology during the spring 2019 commencement on May 4.

Students from the area who graduated include: Butte — Zachary Sextro; Chambers — Clint Jordan; Norfolk — Lucas Chmela.

LENEXA, Kan. — Marcus Messersmith of Hartington recently graduated from Grantham University.

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa — Trevor Zellmer of Pierce was named to the honors list at Iowa Lakes Community College in Estherville, Iowa.

FORT HAYS, Kan. — Melissa Richardson of Norfolk graduated from Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kan.

University of Minnesota Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL, Minn. — The following area students have been named to the 2019 spring semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities: Bloomfield — Laura Nagengast; Wakefield — Emmalee E Pommer

Area students earn FBLA honors

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A number of area students received honors at the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) National Leadership Conference in San Antonio, Texas.

Honors earned by Northeast students

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Nine business and information technology students from the Northeast Community College Phi Beta Lambda (PBL) Club earned honors at the organization’s National Leadership Conference in San Antonio, Texas, recently.

Howells-Dodge students receive national award

The Howells-Dodge FCCLA (Family, Careers, Community Leaders of America) Chapter received the first place national award in the STOP the Violence category at the 2019 FCCLA National Leadership Conference.