RAPID CITY, S.D. — Nearly 300 students graduated from South Dakota School of Mines & Technology during the spring 2019 commencement on May 4.
Students from the area who graduated include: Butte — Zachary Sextro; Chambers — Clint Jordan; Norfolk — Lucas Chmela.
LENEXA, Kan. — Marcus Messersmith of Hartington recently graduated from Grantham University.
ESTHERVILLE, Iowa — Trevor Zellmer of Pierce was named to the Pierce was named to the honors list at Iowa Lakes Community College in Estherville, Iowa.
FORT HAYS, Kan. — Melissa Richardson of Norfolk graduated from Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kan.
University of Minnesota Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL, Minn. — The following area students have been named to the 2019 spring semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities: Bloomfield — Laura Nagengast; Wakefield — Emmalee E Pommer