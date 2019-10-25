All-State concert to be aired

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s most talented high school musicians and vocalists will be featured in an upcoming television special on the NET, Nebraska’s PBS & NPR Stations.

The “2018 Nebraska Music Education Association All-State Concert” will air at noon, Sunday, Nov. 3; 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7; and noon, Sunday, Nov. 17, all on the NET World channel.

Watch performances by the All-State Orchestra under the direction of Helen Cha-Pyo, All-State Band directed by Patrick Sheridan and All-State Chorus led by Z. Randall Stroope.

Each year, the Nebraska Music Education Association provides an opportunity for high school students to participate in an all-state honor ensemble.

They gather in Lincoln for the NMEA All-State Conference each November to rehearse together and perform at the Lied Center.

