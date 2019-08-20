Wayne State women are eleventh while men are twelfth in NSIC Preseason Poll

The Wayne State women’s cross country team was picked eleventh in the 2019 Preseason NSIC Coaches’ Poll today.
Junior Molly McCartney was named the Wildcat Athlete to Watch this season. Three-time defending champion University of Mary was tabbed the team to beat again this year. McCartney was Wayne State’s top finisher in four meets last season. The Wayne State men were picked to finish twelfth in the 2019 Preseason NSIC Coaches’ Poll. Senior Dylan Kessler was voted as the Wildcat Athlete to Watch this season. The University of Sioux Falls edged Augustana by one point for the top spot in the poll. Kessler was the top Wildcat finisher in all seven meets last season and recorded four top-20 finishes for Wayne State. The men & women open the season on September 6 at the Augustana Twilight Invitational in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.