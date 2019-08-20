Wayne State women are eleventh while men are twelfth in NSIC Preseason Poll

The Wayne State women’s cross country team was picked eleventh in the 2019 Preseason NSIC Coaches’ Poll today. 

Junior Molly McCartney was named the Wildcat Athlete to Watch this season.  Three-time defending champion University of Mary was tabbed the team to beat again this year.  McCartney was Wayne State’s top finisher in four meets last season.  The Wayne State men were picked to finish twelfth in the 2019 Preseason NSIC Coaches’ Poll.  Senior Dylan Kessler was voted as the Wildcat Athlete to Watch this season.  The University of Sioux Falls edged Augustana by one point for the top spot in the poll.  Kessler was the top Wildcat finisher in all seven meets last season and recorded four top-20 finishes for Wayne State.  The men & women open the season on September 6 at the Augustana Twilight Invitational in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, August 20, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, August 20, 2019

San Francisco 49’ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went just 1-6 for zero yards and an interception last night in his first game since suffering a season-ending knee injury last September.  Garoppolo finished the night, which ended with a 24-15 victory over the Denver Broncos, with a 0.0 passe…

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, August 19, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, August 19, 2019

ESPN reports that Antonio Brown left training camp again yesterday, and though Mike Mayock said it was over the receiver's anger from being denied use of his helmet, the Oakland Raiders’ general manager also issued an ultimatum to Brown.  "You all know that AB is not here today, right?" Mayo…

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, August 15, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, August 15, 2019

A day after Jay-Z announced that his Roc Nation Company was partnering with the NFL, the rap icon explained that he still supports protesting, kneeling, and NFL player Colin Kaepernick, but he’s also interested in working with the league to make substantial changes.  The Grammy winner and en…