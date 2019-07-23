Wayne State volleyball team claims academic honor

For the 17th consecutive year, the Wayne State College volleyball team was awarded the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award.
In 2018-19, the Wildcat volleyball program posted an impressive cumulative team grade point average of 3.87. Wayne State has the longest current streak in NCAA Division II (17 years) of consecutive years receiving the academic honor. The award, which was initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that displayed excellence in the classroom during the school year by maintaining at least a 3.30 cumulative team grade-point average on a 4.0 scale or a 4.10 cumulative team GPA on a 5.0 scale. Wayne State ended the 2018 season with a record of 22-9 overall and sixth in the NSIC with a 13-7 league record. It was the 14th time in the last 15 years that Wildcat volleyball has posted a 20-win season.