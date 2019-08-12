Wayne State volleyball preseason ranked fourth in NSIC Preseason Poll

Wayne State is listed fourth in the 2019 NSIC Preseason Volleyball Coaches Poll released Monday morning by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota. Junior middle blocker Jaci Brahmer was selected as the Wildcat Player to Watch in the NSIC this season. 

The Wildcats collected 178 points in voting conducted by league coaches. WSC returns five starters and its libero from last year’s team that was 22-9 overall and sixth in the NSIC with a 13-7 league mark.  Northern State won a close vote over Concordia-St. Paul and Minnesota Duluth as the preseason favorite in the NSIC this season. NSU received six first-place votes and 209 points while both Concordia-St. Paul and Minnesota Duluth tied for second with 203 points with CSP receiving five first-place tallies compared to four for UMD. WSC came in fourth with Southwest Minnesota State taking fifth at 170 points and the remaining first-place vote.  Minnesota State was sixth (146) followed by Winona State (135), St. Cloud State (126), Upper Iowa (125) and Sioux Falls (114) concluding the top 10. Rounding out the coaches poll were Augustana (78), MSU Moorhead (76), Bemidji State (43), Minot State (42), Minnesota Crookston (38) and University of Mary (34).  Wayne State’s Player to Watch in the NSIC this season is Jaci Brahmer. The 6-1 junior from Pierce (Pierce HS) earned Second Team All-NSIC for a second straight season last year after averaging 2.29 kills and 1.16 blocks per set. She tied for first in the NSIC in blocks per set and led the Wildcats in attack percentage for a second straight season (.307).  Wayne State is scheduled to open the 2019 season on Friday, September 6th vs. Cameron (Okla.) at the Missouri Southern Tournament in Joplin, Missouri.

2019 Preseason NSIC Volleyball Coaches’ Poll

  1. Northern State (6)                   209 pts.
  2. Concordia-St. Paul (5)            203 pts.
  3. Minnesota Duluth (4)              203 pts.
  4. Wayne State                          178 pts.
  5. Southwest Minnesota State (1)170 pts.
  6. Minnesota State                      146 pts.
  7. Winona State                          135 pts.
  8. St. Cloud State                        126 pts.
  9. Upper Iowa                             125 pts.
  10. Sioux Falls                              114 pts.
  11. Augustana                                 78 pts.
  12. MSU Moorhead                       76 pts.          
  13. Bemidji State                             43 pts.
  14. Minot State                                42 pts.
  15. Minnesota Crookston               38 pts.
  16. University of Mary                    34 pts.

