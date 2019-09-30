Wayne State volleyball moves up to 15th in poll

Following a 3-0 week, the Wayne State volleyball team moved up two spots to 15th in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll. 

The 12-1 Wildcats went 3-0 at home last week, recording a 3-1 win over Augustana last Tuesday followed by a pair of 3-0 NSIC sweeps over the weekend versus Minot State and the University of Mary.  Wayne State will play two more home matches this weekend hosting Minnesota State Friday night at 6:00 and Concordia-St. Paul Saturday at 4:00.

