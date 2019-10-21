Wayne State volleyball moves up in rankings

The Wayne State volleyball team moved up three spots to eighth in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll. 

The 17-3 Wildcats, 7-3 in the NSIC, went 2-1 against a trio of Top 20 teams last week, beating twelfth ranked Southwest Minnesota State 3-2, falling 3-2 to seventh ranked Minnesota Duluth and sweeping eighth ranked St. Cloud State 3-0.  Wayne State will be on the road this weekend visiting Minnesota Crookston Friday at 6:00 and Bemidji State Saturday in a 1:00 contest.

