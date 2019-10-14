Wayne State volleyball moves up in Division II rankings; Beller honored

Following a pair of Top 20 NSIC road wins over the weekend, the Wayne State volleyball team moved up four spots to eleventh in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll released today.
The 15-2 Wildcats, 6-2 in the NSIC, won at Winona State (3-1) and Upper Iowa 3-2 over the weekend. They return to action Tuesday night with a 6:00 match versus Southwest Minnesota State. In other Wayne State volleyball news, senior middle hitter Tarrin Beller was named the Northern Sun Conference Offensive Player of the Week following her play in the wins. It’s the second time this season the former Humphrey High standout has earned NSIC Player of the Week honors after being named NSIC Defensive Player of the Week September 16th.