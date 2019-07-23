Wayne State's Busse selected to USA D-2 Women's Basketball Tour

Wayne State College sophomore guard Halley Busse has been selected to play for the USA D-2 Women’s Basketball Tour to Brazil July 22-31.
She is one of five players from the Northern Sun Conference and 10 players from the Central Region that will represent Team USA on the Brazil Tour. “This is an outstanding group of basketball players that come from 10 different state and 12 different colleges and universities from across the United States,” said Ron Smith, Director of USA Sports Tours and Events. “We feel that we have some of the BEST of the BEST representing NCAA Division II basketball from across the country. These players have been high achievers both on the court and in the classroom. They represent everything good that the NCAA Division II institutions have to offer.” Busse is a 5’5” sophomore point guard from Winthrop, Minnesota and had a standout freshman season for Wayne State last season, averaging 11.7 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. She ranked fifth in the NSIC in assists per game (3.6), sixth in steals (1.8), seventh in assists/turnover ratio (1.3) and 11th in 3-point field goal percentage (3.7) and 3-point field goals made per game (1.8). The tour runs July 22-31 with the team playing four games in Brazil starting Wednesday, July 24th and ending Monday, July 29th. The team will also experience educational, cultural and social aspects of Brazilian life through city, school and sports club visits. Highlights of the trip include hosting a youth clinic in the city of Jundiai, staying at the world famous Copacabana Beach and touring Christ the Redeemer Statue and Sugar Loaf Mountain, two of the most recognizable landmarks in the world. Other stops include a visit to Ipanema Beach, the International Market and the Lapa Steps while in Rio.