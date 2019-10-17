Wayne State men's basketball selected tenth overall in NSIC Preseason Poll; women picked eleventh

Wayne State is tied for tenth overall and picked fifth in the South Division in the 2019 Preseason NSIC Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll released today.
Sophomore center Jordan Janssen was selected as the Wildcat Player to Watch in the NSIC this season. The Wildcats finished 21-10 overall and earned a share of the NSIC South Division title with a 14-8 league record after being selected twelfth in the preseason coaches poll. Wayne State returns two starters and eight letter winners from last year’s team. Minnesota State was voted the team to beat in the NSIC this season. The Wildcats open their season on November 1 facing Ferris State of Michigan at the Division II CCA Tip Off Classic in Orange, California.
The Wayne State women’s basketball team was selected eleventh overall and fifth in the South Division in the Preseason NSIC Women’s Basketball Coaches Poll. Forward Erin Norling was selected as the Wildcat Player to Watch in the NSIC this season. Wayne State returns three starters and eight letter winners from last year’s team that was 15-15 overall and 9-13 in the NSIC. MSU Moorhead is the preseason favorite. The Wildcats will open the 2019-20 regular season at the MIAA/NSIC Crossover in Kearney on November 8th when they face Northwest Missouri State at 5:30.