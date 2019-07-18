Wayne State hires Baldwin as women's golf coach

Wayne State College Director of Athletics Mike Powicki announced today that Joey Baldwin has been named head women’s golf coach. 

The program was re-instated to the Wildcat athletic department as a varsity sport on June 19th and Baldwin will spend the 2019-20 season recruiting student-athletes to begin competition again in the 2020-21 school year.  Baldwin is a 2002 Wayne State graduate where he played baseball and golf for the Wildcats.  His amateur golf highlights include eight-time club champion at the Wayne Country Club that includes five straight titles, 2018 Wayne Open champion, two Nebraska Interclub championships, third place in the 2016 Nebraska State Mid-Amateur and seventh place in the 2014 Nebraska State Amateur.

