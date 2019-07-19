Wayne State announces Cleary as assistant women's soccer coach

Wayne State College head women’s soccer coach Joe Cleary announced today that Chris McNaughton has been hired as assistant coach, bringing 17 years of NCAA Division I, II and NAIA coaching experience to the Wildcat program.
“Coach McNaughton checks all the boxes I was looking for in an assistant coach and then some,” boasted Cleary. “I am extremely excited to bring in someone with his experience, knowledge and character into our program. I look forward to working with him, and more importantly I look forward to the positive impact he can make on the program and the players.” McNaughton comes to Wayne State after serving the last three seasons as head coach at Missouri Southern, where he inherited a team that was 2-15-1 and improved the Lions’ win total each season culminating with a 7-8-3 mark and 4-6-2 league record in 2018. Prior to Missouri Southern, McNaughton was an assistant coach at Division I Louisiana-Monroe for three years (2013-15) and four seasons (2009-12) as assistant coach at Arkansas-Little Rock. McNaughton gained head coaching experience at Lyon College, an NAIA program in Arkansas where he was 34-19-3 in three years after inheriting a program that was 8-39 prior to his arrival. He was 13-6 in his first year as head coach (2006) and coached 15 players that received First or Second Team TranSouth All-Conference honors. McNaughton began his coaching career as an assistant men’s and women’s soccer coach for four years at his alma mater, Ottawa University in Kansas. He helped coach the women’s team to three consecutive KCAC post season tournament titles and three straight regular season championships while reaching the NAIA Region IV Tournament four straight seasons. The men’s team won the 2004 KCAC postseason tournament title and made its first-ever Region IV tournament appearance under McNaughton. As a player at Ottawa, McNaughton was a five-time NAIA Academic All-American and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and minor in management information systems in 2002 followed by a master’s degree in business administration from Ottawa in 2004. “I am very excited to be joining the Wayne State College family and very honored Head Coach Joe Cleary selected me to be on his staff,” said McNaughton. “I am looking forward to working with Joe and the program, serving the players, building relationships with them and helping the program grow in any way I can.” Wayne State College is a member of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and will be offering 15 varsity sports (six male and nine female) in the 2019-20 season.