Wayne softball basking in the sun after winning Class 'B'; West Point GACC finished as Class 'C' State Runner-up

The Wayne softball team is the Class ‘B’ Champion after winning three elimination games on Friday to claim their fourth softball state championship.
The Lady Blue Devils won Class ‘C’ last year and claimed Class ‘B’ last Friday. They defeated Seward 9-1, Beatrice 6-1 in the championship game, and 5-3 in the if necessary championship game. This season, Wayne outscored their opponents by a total of 260-43 and finished with a record of 35-4. They will lose only two seniors in Tori Kniesche and Kayla Fleming to graduation.
The West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic softball squad is the Class ‘C’ State Runner-up after a 4-2 mark at the State Tournament last week. The Lady Jays last Friday won an elimination game over Auburn 3-0, topped Fairbury in the championship game 7-6, and then lost to Fairbury in the if necessary championship game 6-5. This season, GACC outscored their foes by a total of 293-87 and finished with a mark of 29-5. They will lose only three seniors in Brooke Meister, Melissa Hagadorn, and Marissa Hunke to graduation.