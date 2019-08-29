Wayne's Kniesche is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Tori Kniesche of the Wayne softball team.
In the opening week of the season, the pitcher went 3-0. Kniesche defeated Blair 4-2 striking out 21 batters in the win. In a win on Saturday over Highway 91, she beat Highway 91 10-0 striking out eleven batters in a four inning game. In a 1-0 victory over Arlington, Kniesche struck out 22 batters in an eight inning contest. She gave up only five hits in the three games and two earned runs. Kniesche also had the game winning RBI with a triple in the top of the eighth inning. On Tuesday, she struck out five O’Neill Eagles in 1.1 innings of work. Kniesche was nominated by Coach Rob Sweetland. Congratulations to Tori Kniesche of the Wayne softball team, she is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.