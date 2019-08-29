Wayne's Kniesche is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Tori Kniesche of the Wayne softball team. 

In the opening week of the season, the pitcher went 3-0.  Kniesche defeated Blair 4-2 striking out 21 batters in the win.  In a win on Saturday over Highway 91, she beat Highway 91 10-0 striking out eleven batters in a four inning game.  In a 1-0 victory over Arlington, Kniesche struck out 22 batters in an eight inning contest.  She gave up only five hits in the three games and two earned runs.  Kniesche also had the game winning RBI with a triple in the top of the eighth inning. On Tuesday, she struck out five O’Neill Eagles in 1.1 innings of work.  Kniesche was nominated by Coach Rob Sweetland.  Congratulations to Tori Kniesche of the Wayne softball team, she is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, August 29, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, August 29, 2019

Serena Williams experienced a frustrating first set before advancing to the third round of the U.S. Open.  Williams made key adjustments to her serve and straightened out her other strokes before completing a 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 win against 17-year-old American Caty McNally.  The eighth-seeded Wil…

Kansas City Royals to possibly be sold

Kansas City Royals to possibly be sold

Two people familiar with the situation tell The Associated Press that the ownership of the Kansas City Royals is open to the possibility of selling the franchise if the right buyer is found. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, August 28, 2019

The St. Louis Cardinals continue to lead the National League Central by three games over the Chicago Cubs after Yadier Molina homered twice in a 6-3 victory at Milwaukee.  Molina's second round-tripper was a two-run blast that put St. Louis ahead, 3-1 in the seventh.  Miles Mikolas was reach…