UNO Men's Basketball preseason ranked fourth in Summit; women ranked eighth

The Nebraska-Omaha men's basketball team was picked fourth in the 2019-20 Summit League Preseason Poll, the Summit League announced today.
Senior JT Gibson and junior Matt Pile were also named to the Preseason All-Summit Second Team. Gibson, the Mavericks' leading returning scorer, averaged 12.9 points a year ago. Pile's sophomore season saw him average 11.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game with 58.7% shooting from the field to rank second in the league. Defending tournament champion North Dakota State was the favorite to win the Summit League. Head coach Derrin Hansen enters his 15th season at the helm of the Nebraska-Omaha program and carries a career record of 227-199. The Mavericks return seven letter winners from the 2018-19 squad, which finished as runner-up in both the regular-season standings and at the Summit League Championship. UNO opens the 2019-20 season on Nov. 5 at Wichita State in Wichita, Kan.
The Summit League office announced its Preseason Women's Basketball Poll today, as the Mavericks were selected eighth. South Dakota was picked as the preseason favorite. UNO return eight total letter winners from the previous year and welcome seven newcomers.