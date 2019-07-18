UNO Baseball hires pitching coach

Nebraska-Omaha baseball coach Evan Porter announced the addition of former Maverick All-American Payton Kinney as the program's pitching coach yesterday.
Kinney helped lead his team to The Summit League Regular-Season and Tournament Championships, as well as the program's first NCAA Division I Regional appearance. He was also the first All-America honoree of the Division I era for the Maverick baseball program. As The Summit League Pitcher of the Year and Tournament MVP, Kinney finished his senior campaign with a 1.96 ERA, an 11-2 record and 111 strikeouts through 115.0 innings.