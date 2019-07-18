UNO Baseball hires pitching coach

Nebraska-Omaha baseball coach Evan Porter announced the addition of former Maverick All-American Payton Kinney as the program's pitching coach yesterday. 

Kinney helped lead his team to The Summit League Regular-Season and Tournament Championships, as well as the program's first NCAA Division I Regional appearance.  He was also the first All-America honoree of the Division I era for the Maverick baseball program.  As The Summit League Pitcher of the Year and Tournament MVP, Kinney finished his senior campaign with a 1.96 ERA, an 11-2 record and 111 strikeouts through 115.0 innings.

Tags

In other news

UNO Baseball hires pitching coach

UNO Baseball hires pitching coach

Nebraska-Omaha baseball coach Evan Porter announced the addition of former Maverick All-American Payton Kinney as the program's pitching coach yesterday. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, July 18, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, July 18, 2019

Rory McIlroy went out of bounds on his first shot of the British Open, then left his ball unplayable in thick brush near the green and ended up with a quadruple-bogey 8.  The 2014 champion holds the course record at Royal Portrush, shooting a 61 when he was 16 in the North of Ireland Amateur…

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Nebraska sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez earned his second watch list recognition of the week, as he was named to the 2019 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Watch List yesterday.  Martinez, who is one of only six sophomores on the 30-member list, is one of three Big Ten quarterb…