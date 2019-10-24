Twin River's Morris is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Marissa Morris of the Twin River volleyball team.
In the last week, she played four matches and combined for 71 kills, a .325 hit percentage, 49 digs, five blocks, and eight aces. This season, Morris has 290 kills, a .253 hit percentage, 37 blocks, 214 digs, and 23 aces. She was nominated by Coach Julie Strain. Congratulations to Marissa Morris of the Twin River volleyball team, she is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.