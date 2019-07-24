Tuesday's Local Baseball Scoreboard

    Seniors Area Baseball Tournament Scoreboard

    

C-1 Tournament Championship Game at Hartington

    

    Ponca routed Hartington 11-1 to force a second championship game which Hartington won 1-0.

    

    C-2 Tournament Championship at Wisner

    Pender blanked Hooper/Scribner 5-0

    

C-6 Tournament Championship at Ravenna

    Twin River beat Ravenna 8-5

Class ‘C’ Junior State Tournament at Plymouth

    

    Louisville/Weeping Water shutout Shelton/Gibbon 6-0

    Tekemah/Herman eliminated Pierce 8-0

    Palmer/Wolbach/Greeley routed Syracuse 8-0

    

At the Class ‘C’ State Juniors Tournament at Plymouth, Syracuse tangles with Tekemah/Herman in a 5:00 elimination game and Palmer/Wolbach/Greeley meets Louisville/Weeping Water at 8:00.

