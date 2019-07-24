Tuesday's Local Baseball Scoreboard

Seniors Area Baseball Tournament Scoreboard
C-1 Tournament Championship Game at Hartington
Ponca routed Hartington 11-1 to force a second championship game which Hartington won 1-0.
C-2 Tournament Championship at Wisner
Pender blanked Hooper/Scribner 5-0
C-6 Tournament Championship at Ravenna
Twin River beat Ravenna 8-5
Class ‘C’ Junior State Tournament at Plymouth
Louisville/Weeping Water shutout Shelton/Gibbon 6-0
Tekemah/Herman eliminated Pierce 8-0
Palmer/Wolbach/Greeley routed Syracuse 8-0
At the Class ‘C’ State Juniors Tournament at Plymouth, Syracuse tangles with Tekemah/Herman in a 5:00 elimination game and Palmer/Wolbach/Greeley meets Louisville/Weeping Water at 8:00.