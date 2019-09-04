Tuesday's High School Volleyball Scoreboard
VOLLEYBALL

    

     Arlington def. Aquinas, 23-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-13

     Arthur County def. Sandhills/Thedford, 19-25, 25-17, 25-11, 25-16

     Auburn def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-20, 25-18, 25-12

     Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-22, 16-25, 25-17, 15-25, 19-17

     Bertrand def. Elm Creek, 25-20, 25-16, 25-19

     Boone Central/Newman Grove def. West Point-Beemer, 18-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17

     Burwell def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 19-25, 25-22, 18-25, 25-22, 15-12

     Centennial def. Central City, 25-18, 25-15, 25-23

     Chadron def. Scottsbluff, 25-7, 25-23, 25-14

     College View Academy def. Parkview Christian, 27-25, 25-23, 25-10

     Columbus Lakeview def. Schuyler, 25-10, 25-9, 25-14

     Columbus Scotus def. Omaha Concordia, 25-14, 25-8, 25-19

     Diller-Odell def. Southern, 25-16, 25-11, 25-13

     Elkhorn South def. Omaha Marian, 25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 25-17

     Falls City Sacred Heart def. Tri County, 25-18, 25-20, 23-25, 25-13

     Fremont def. Lincoln Northeast, 21-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-20

     Fullerton def. St. Edward, 25-22, 25-12, 25-6

     Garden County def. Hay Springs, 25-20, 25-13

     Gering def. Torrington, Wyo., 25-12, 19-25, 25-20, 25-10

     Gothenburg def. Southern Valley, 17-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-19, 15-13

     Grand Island Central Catholic def. Blue Hill, 25-12, 25-20, 25-22

     Grand Island Northwest def. Kearney, 26-24, 25-19, 19-25, 25-19

     Howells/Dodge def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-21, 22-25, 28-30, 25-22, 15-8

     Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Lewiston, 25-5, 25-3, 25-10

     Hyannis def. Hay Springs, 23-25, 25-12, 27-25

     Lawrence-Nelson def. Friend, 25-8, 25-13

     Lawrence-Nelson def. Palmer, 25-19, 25-6

     Lexington def. Cozad, 25-13, 25-11, 25-15

     Lincoln Christian def. Archbishop Bergan, 15-25, 31-29, 25-22, 25-21

     Lincoln Lutheran def. Raymond Central, 25-11, 25-11, 25-17

     Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln East, 25-23, 25-23, 25-16

     Louisville def. Palmyra, 25-18, 25-16, 21-25, 19-25, 15-13

     Lutheran High Northeast def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-23, 25-12, 25-23

     Malcolm def. Conestoga, 25-13, 25-16, 25-10

     Mead def. Johnson County Central, 25-13, 25-13, 25-17

     Nebraska City Lourdes def. Fremont Mills, Tabor, Iowa, 18-25, 23-25, 25-8, 25-20, 15-7

     Norfolk def. Grand Island, 21-25, 26-24, 25-19, 25-19

     Norfolk Catholic def. Guardian Angels, 25-17, 25-22, 25-23

     O'Neill def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-12, 30-28, 18-25, 25-10

     Omaha Bryan def. Omaha Benson, 25-19, 19-25, 25-20, 34-32

     Omaha Burke def. Omaha Central, 25-20, 25-19, 25-17

     Omaha Gross Catholic def. Omaha Mercy, 19-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-22

     Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa, 25-5, 25-15, 25-17

     Omaha Westside def. Bellevue East, 3-0

     Overton def. Ravenna, 25-13, 25-13, 25-11

     Papillion-LaVista def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-20, 23-25, 25-21, 25-18

     Pleasanton def. South Loup, 29-27, 25-22, 23-25, 16-25, 15-12

     Ponca def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-23, 26-24, 25-20

     Sidney def. Kimball, 25-10, 25-14, 25-14

     Sidney, Iowa def. Johnson-Brock, 25-18, 23-25, 25-11, 25-21

     Superior def. Fillmore Central, 25-19, 25-15, 25-17

     Wallace def. Sandhills Valley, 25-19, 19-25, 25-22, 25-23

     Waverly def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-10, 25-13, 25-18

     Wilber-Clatonia def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-15, 21-25, 25-22

     Winnebago def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-15, 24-26, 25-22, 25-18

     Wynot def. Boyd County, 25-8, 25-17, 25-20

 Brady Triangular

     Brady def. South Platte, 25-13, 25-16

     Brady def. Perkins County, 25-11, 25-20

     South Platte def. Perkins County, 25-14, 25-21

 Bridgeport Triangular

     Gordon/Rushville def. Bridgeport, 25-22, 28-26

     Gordon/Rushville def. Mitchell, 25-19, 25-19

     Mitchell def. Bridgeport, 25-22, 26-24

 Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Triangular

     Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Sutton, 25-10, 25-14

     Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Sandy Creek, 25-14, 25-10

     Sutton def. Sandy Creek, 25-8, 25-13

 Central Valley Triangular

     Central Valley def. CWC, 25-23, 25-22

     Central Valley def. Summerland, 20-25, 25-20, 25-17

     Summerland def. CWC, 25-21, 25-22

 Creighton Triangular

     Creighton def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 23-25, 25-19, 25-17

     Osmond def. Creighton, 20-25, 26-24, 25-23

     Osmond def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 26-24, 16-25, 25-10

 East Butler Triangular

     Hampton def. East Butler, 25-18, 25-16

     Hampton def. McCool Junction, 24-26, 25-18, 25-6

     McCool Junction def. East Butler, 25-20, 25-21

 Elkhorn Triangular

     Columbus def. Bishop Neumann, 25-22, 19-25, 25-19

     Elkhorn def. Bishop Neumann, 25-12, 25-13

     Elkhorn def. Columbus, 25-17, 25-10

 Franklin Triangular

     Alma def. Franklin, 25-19, 25-15

     Alma def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-18, 25-17

     Wilcox-Hildreth def. Franklin, 25-23, 21-25, 25-19

 Gibbon Triangular

     Gibbon def. Elba, 25-14, 25-4

     Nebraska Christian def. Elba, 25-9, 25-9

     Nebraska Christian def. Gibbon, 25-17, 25-13

 Hastings Triangular

     Hastings def. Adams Central, 25-22, 25-20

     Seward def. Hastings, 25-10, 18-25, 25-16

     Seward def. Adams Central, 25-20, 25-22

 Lincoln North Star Triangular

     Lincoln High def. Omaha North, 25-9, 25-19

     Lincoln North Star def. Lincoln High, 19-25, 25-19, 27-25

     Lincoln North Star def. Omaha North, 25-10, 25-11

 McCook Triangular

     Chase County def. McCook, 25-19, 25-16

     Chase County def. Minden, 25-23, 24-26, 25-18

     Minden def. McCook, 25-8, 25-14

 Millard North Triangular

     Lincoln Pius X def. Millard North, 25-18, 20-25, 25-22

     Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Pius X, 17-25, 25-23, 25-21

     Millard North def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-9, 25-12

 Red Cloud Quadrangular

     Deshler def. Red Cloud, 22-25, 25-18, 25-17

     Giltner def. Deshler, 25-16, 25-23

     Meridian def. Red Cloud, 25-8, 25-17

     Meridian def. Giltner, 22-25, 27-25, 25-16

 Shelby/Rising City Triangular

     North Bend Central def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-14, 16-25, 25-22

     Shelby/Rising City def. Madison, 25-12, 25-21

 Silver Lake Triangular

     Silver Lake def. Harvard, 25-22, 25-11

 St. Mary's Triangular

     St. Mary's def. Plainview, 25-20, 25-21

     St. Mary's def. Winside, 25-21, 15-25, 25-19

     Winside def. Plainview, 25-13, 25-11

