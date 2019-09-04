Tuesday's High School Volleyball Scoreboard

VOLLEYBALL
Arlington def. Aquinas, 23-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-13
Arthur County def. Sandhills/Thedford, 19-25, 25-17, 25-11, 25-16
Auburn def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-20, 25-18, 25-12
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-22, 16-25, 25-17, 15-25, 19-17
Bertrand def. Elm Creek, 25-20, 25-16, 25-19
Boone Central/Newman Grove def. West Point-Beemer, 18-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17
Burwell def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 19-25, 25-22, 18-25, 25-22, 15-12
Centennial def. Central City, 25-18, 25-15, 25-23
Chadron def. Scottsbluff, 25-7, 25-23, 25-14
College View Academy def. Parkview Christian, 27-25, 25-23, 25-10
Columbus Lakeview def. Schuyler, 25-10, 25-9, 25-14
Columbus Scotus def. Omaha Concordia, 25-14, 25-8, 25-19
Diller-Odell def. Southern, 25-16, 25-11, 25-13
Elkhorn South def. Omaha Marian, 25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 25-17
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Tri County, 25-18, 25-20, 23-25, 25-13
Fremont def. Lincoln Northeast, 21-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-20
Fullerton def. St. Edward, 25-22, 25-12, 25-6
Garden County def. Hay Springs, 25-20, 25-13
Gering def. Torrington, Wyo., 25-12, 19-25, 25-20, 25-10
Gothenburg def. Southern Valley, 17-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-19, 15-13
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Blue Hill, 25-12, 25-20, 25-22
Grand Island Northwest def. Kearney, 26-24, 25-19, 19-25, 25-19
Howells/Dodge def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-21, 22-25, 28-30, 25-22, 15-8
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Lewiston, 25-5, 25-3, 25-10
Hyannis def. Hay Springs, 23-25, 25-12, 27-25
Lawrence-Nelson def. Friend, 25-8, 25-13
Lawrence-Nelson def. Palmer, 25-19, 25-6
Lexington def. Cozad, 25-13, 25-11, 25-15
Lincoln Christian def. Archbishop Bergan, 15-25, 31-29, 25-22, 25-21
Lincoln Lutheran def. Raymond Central, 25-11, 25-11, 25-17
Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln East, 25-23, 25-23, 25-16
Louisville def. Palmyra, 25-18, 25-16, 21-25, 19-25, 15-13
Lutheran High Northeast def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-23, 25-12, 25-23
Malcolm def. Conestoga, 25-13, 25-16, 25-10
Mead def. Johnson County Central, 25-13, 25-13, 25-17
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Fremont Mills, Tabor, Iowa, 18-25, 23-25, 25-8, 25-20, 15-7
Norfolk def. Grand Island, 21-25, 26-24, 25-19, 25-19
Norfolk Catholic def. Guardian Angels, 25-17, 25-22, 25-23
O'Neill def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-12, 30-28, 18-25, 25-10
Omaha Bryan def. Omaha Benson, 25-19, 19-25, 25-20, 34-32
Omaha Burke def. Omaha Central, 25-20, 25-19, 25-17
Omaha Gross Catholic def. Omaha Mercy, 19-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-22
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa, 25-5, 25-15, 25-17
Omaha Westside def. Bellevue East, 3-0
Overton def. Ravenna, 25-13, 25-13, 25-11
Papillion-LaVista def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-20, 23-25, 25-21, 25-18
Pleasanton def. South Loup, 29-27, 25-22, 23-25, 16-25, 15-12
Ponca def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-23, 26-24, 25-20
Sidney def. Kimball, 25-10, 25-14, 25-14
Sidney, Iowa def. Johnson-Brock, 25-18, 23-25, 25-11, 25-21
Superior def. Fillmore Central, 25-19, 25-15, 25-17
Wallace def. Sandhills Valley, 25-19, 19-25, 25-22, 25-23
Waverly def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-10, 25-13, 25-18
Wilber-Clatonia def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-15, 21-25, 25-22
Winnebago def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-15, 24-26, 25-22, 25-18
Wynot def. Boyd County, 25-8, 25-17, 25-20
Brady Triangular
Brady def. South Platte, 25-13, 25-16
Brady def. Perkins County, 25-11, 25-20
South Platte def. Perkins County, 25-14, 25-21
Bridgeport Triangular
Gordon/Rushville def. Bridgeport, 25-22, 28-26
Gordon/Rushville def. Mitchell, 25-19, 25-19
Mitchell def. Bridgeport, 25-22, 26-24
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Triangular
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Sutton, 25-10, 25-14
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Sandy Creek, 25-14, 25-10
Sutton def. Sandy Creek, 25-8, 25-13
Central Valley Triangular
Central Valley def. CWC, 25-23, 25-22
Central Valley def. Summerland, 20-25, 25-20, 25-17
Summerland def. CWC, 25-21, 25-22
Creighton Triangular
Creighton def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 23-25, 25-19, 25-17
Osmond def. Creighton, 20-25, 26-24, 25-23
Osmond def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 26-24, 16-25, 25-10
East Butler Triangular
Hampton def. East Butler, 25-18, 25-16
Hampton def. McCool Junction, 24-26, 25-18, 25-6
McCool Junction def. East Butler, 25-20, 25-21
Elkhorn Triangular
Columbus def. Bishop Neumann, 25-22, 19-25, 25-19
Elkhorn def. Bishop Neumann, 25-12, 25-13
Elkhorn def. Columbus, 25-17, 25-10
Franklin Triangular
Alma def. Franklin, 25-19, 25-15
Alma def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-18, 25-17
Wilcox-Hildreth def. Franklin, 25-23, 21-25, 25-19
Gibbon Triangular
Gibbon def. Elba, 25-14, 25-4
Nebraska Christian def. Elba, 25-9, 25-9
Nebraska Christian def. Gibbon, 25-17, 25-13
Hastings Triangular
Hastings def. Adams Central, 25-22, 25-20
Seward def. Hastings, 25-10, 18-25, 25-16
Seward def. Adams Central, 25-20, 25-22
Lincoln North Star Triangular
Lincoln High def. Omaha North, 25-9, 25-19
Lincoln North Star def. Lincoln High, 19-25, 25-19, 27-25
Lincoln North Star def. Omaha North, 25-10, 25-11
McCook Triangular
Chase County def. McCook, 25-19, 25-16
Chase County def. Minden, 25-23, 24-26, 25-18
Minden def. McCook, 25-8, 25-14
Millard North Triangular
Lincoln Pius X def. Millard North, 25-18, 20-25, 25-22
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Pius X, 17-25, 25-23, 25-21
Millard North def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-9, 25-12
Red Cloud Quadrangular
Deshler def. Red Cloud, 22-25, 25-18, 25-17
Giltner def. Deshler, 25-16, 25-23
Meridian def. Red Cloud, 25-8, 25-17
Meridian def. Giltner, 22-25, 27-25, 25-16
Shelby/Rising City Triangular
North Bend Central def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-14, 16-25, 25-22
Shelby/Rising City def. Madison, 25-12, 25-21
Silver Lake Triangular
Silver Lake def. Harvard, 25-22, 25-11
St. Mary's Triangular
St. Mary's def. Plainview, 25-20, 25-21
St. Mary's def. Winside, 25-21, 15-25, 25-19
Winside def. Plainview, 25-13, 25-11