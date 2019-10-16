Tuesday's High School Volleyball Scoreboard
     Arcadia-Loup City def. Centura, 25-21, 25-16, 22-25, 25-19

     Ashland-Greenwood def. Douglas County West, 25-19, 25-18, 25-22

     Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. North Bend Central, 5-2

     Battle Creek def. O'Neill, 3-1

     Beatrice def. Ralston, 25-18, 25-18, 27-25

     Boone Central/Newman Grove def. Fullerton, 26-24, 25-15, 25-13

     CWC def. Burwell, 25-14, 25-17, 25-15

     Exeter/Milligan def. High Plains Community, 25-20, 25-14, 25-17

     Fairbury def. Falls City, 19-25, 25-21, 26-24, 26-20

     Giltner def. Red Cloud, 25-10, 25-9, 25-14

     Grand Island def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-14, 16-25, 22-25, 25-21, 15-11

     Grand Island Central Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 21-25, 25-16, 25-13, 25-17

     Gretna def. Elkhorn South, 25-17, 24-26, 15-25, 25-14, 18-16

     Guardian Angels def. Pierce, 25-22, 25-21, 25-20

     Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-15, 25-21, 21-25, 25-10

     Heartland def. David City, 20-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-20, 22-20

     Humphrey St. Francis def. Palmer, 25-10, 25-10, 25-14

     Lawrence-Nelson def. Blue Hill, 25-15, 25-11, 25-22

     Lincoln Lutheran def. Aquinas, 25-11, 28-26, 25-15

     Lincoln Pius X def. Kearney, 25-18, 25-19, 25-23

     Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln North Star, 25-16, 25-20, 25-11

     Lincoln Southwest def. Fremont, 25-27, 25-18, 25-9, 20-25, 15-12

     Lutheran High Northeast def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-22, 23-25, 25-13, 17-25, 15-11

     Malcolm def. Louisville, 25-15, 25-20, 25-22

     Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sutherland, 25-21, 25-16, 25-9

     Millard North def. Millard West, 25-27, 25-18, 21-25, 25-14, 15-10

     Minden def. Cozad, 25-14, 25-14, 25-10

     Norfolk def. Lincoln High, 25-20, 25-20, 25-21

     Norfolk Catholic def. Bishop Neumann, 25-15, 26-24, 25-14

     Ogallala def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-11, 25-13, 25-19

     Omaha Bryan def. Omaha North, 14-25, 12-22, 25-23, 25-21, 15-7

     Omaha Central def. Omaha Mercy, 3-2

     Omaha Marian def. Bellevue East, 25-15, 25-15, 25-19

     Omaha Northwest def. Omaha South, 3-0

     Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-16, 25-21, 15-25, 22-25, 15-12

     Omaha Westside def. Omaha Benson, 25-11, 25-9, 25-8

     Papillion-LaVista South def. Millard South, 25-27, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15, 15-9

     Paxton def. Creek Valley, 28-26, 16-25, 25-21, 25-20

     Platteview def. Fort Calhoun, 25-13, 25-12, 26-24

     Ponca def. Vermillion, S.D., 25-7, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21

     Randolph def. Plainview, 25-14, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22

     Sidney def. Chadron, 25-16, 21-25, 26-24, 26-24

     Southern def. Tri County, 25-17, 25-18, 25-19

     St. Paul def. Ord, 25-16, 25-11, 25-21

     Stanton def. Twin River, 25-16, 25-23, 25-16

     Summerland def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-19, 22-25, 22-25, 25-18, 15-5

     Superior def. Sandy Creek, 25-12, 25-18, 25-12

     Sutton def. Friend, 25-11, 25-15, 25-18

     Syracuse def. Arlington, 25-14, 23-25, 25-9, 25-10

     Valentine def. Todd County, S.D., 25-6, 25-12, 25-8

     Wahoo def. Raymond Central, 25-14, 25-13, 25-12

     Wauneta-Palisade def. Medicine Valley, 23-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-17

     Waverly def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-16, 25-27, 25-22, 18-25, 15-12

     West Holt def. Stuart, 25-23, 25-23, 19-25, 25-21

     Wisner-Pilger def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-11, 25-12, 25-15

 Broken Bow Triangular

     Ainsworth def. McCook, 25-20, 25-15

     Broken Bow def. McCook, 25-17, 25-13

     Broken Bow def. Ainsworth, 25-13, 25-13

 Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Triangular

     Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. McCool Junction, 25-6, 25-7

     Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Dorchester, 25-9, 25-11

 Centennial Triangular

     Adams Central def. Fillmore Central, 28-26, 25-21

     Fillmore Central def. Centennial, 25-15, 25-12

 Chase County Triangular

     Chase County def. Kimball, 25-13, 25-13

     Chase County def. Haxtun, Colo., 25-14, 25-17

     Chase County def. Kimball, 25-13, 25-13

 Cross County Triangular

     Cross County def. Shelton, 2-0

     Hampton def. Shelton, 2-0

 East Butler Triangular

     Cedar Bluffs def. East Butler, 25-20, 17-25, 25-16

     East Butler def. Omaha Nation, 25-7, 25-19

 East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament

 Semifinal

     Mead def. Auburn, 25-12, 25-13, 25-13

 Elgin/Elgin Pope John Triangular

     Elgin Public/Pope John def. Riverside, 25-5, 25-13

     Elgin Public/Pope John def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-12, 25-23

     Neligh-Oakdale def. Riverside, 25-20, 25-19

 Falls City Sacred Heart Triangular

     Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-22, 25-23

     Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Johnson-Brock, 25-18, 28-26

     Johnson-Brock def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 28-26, 25-14

 Fort Kearny Conference Tournament

 Consolation

     Hi-Line def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-15, 25-17

     Loomis def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-15, 26-24

 Semifinal

     Overton def. Axtell, 25-7, 25-16, 25-17

     Pleasanton def. Elm Creek, 25-22, 25-17, 25-16

 Heartland Lutheran Triangular

     Central Valley def. St. Edward, 25-18, 25-8

     Central Valley def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-17, 25-12

     Heartland Lutheran def. St. Edward, 25-4, 25-17

 Hershey Triangular

     Dundy County-Stratton def. Perkins County, 25-15, 23-25, 25-17

     Hershey def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-16, 25-19

     Hershey def. Perkins County, 25-9, 25-16

 Knox County Tournament

 Fifth Place

     Niobrara/Verdigre def. Santee, 25-19, 23-25, 25-13

 Third Place

     Bloomfield def. Wausa, 20-25, 25-16, 25-18

 Championship

     Crofton def. Creighton, 25-22, 25-19

 Milford Triangular

     Crete def. Seward, 22-25, 25-14, 25-21

     Milford def. Crete, 2-1

     Milford def. Seward, 24-26, 25-22, 26-24

 Oakland-Craig Triangular

     Archbishop Bergan def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-12, 25-21

     Archbishop Bergan def. Oakland-Craig, 25-20, 20-25, 25-22

     Oakland-Craig def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-20, 25-23

 Osceola Triangular

     Meridian def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-17, 25-18

     Meridian def. Osceola, 25-9, 25-6

     Shelby/Rising City def. Osceola, 25-16, 25-12

 Pawnee City Triangular

     Nebraska City Lourdes def. Pawnee City, 25-18, 25-8

     Pawnee City def. Lewiston, 25-9, 25-10

 Silver Lake Triangular

     Deshler def. Franklin, 25-23, 10-25, 29-27

     Franklin def. Silver Lake, 25-22, 5-25, 25-23

     Silver Lake def. Deshler, 25-16, 25-17

 Southwest Triangular

     Cambridge def. Southwest, 25-20, 25-11

     Cambridge def. Hitchcock County, 25-22, 15-25, 25-17

     Hitchcock County def. Southwest, 25-23, 10-25, 25-16

 Winside Triangular

     Hartington-Newcastle def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-7, 25-13

     Winside def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-13, 25-20

     Winside def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-16, 25-7

