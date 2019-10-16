Tuesday's High School Volleyball Scoreboard

VOLLEYBALL
Arcadia-Loup City def. Centura, 25-21, 25-16, 22-25, 25-19
Ashland-Greenwood def. Douglas County West, 25-19, 25-18, 25-22
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. North Bend Central, 5-2
Battle Creek def. O'Neill, 3-1
Beatrice def. Ralston, 25-18, 25-18, 27-25
Boone Central/Newman Grove def. Fullerton, 26-24, 25-15, 25-13
CWC def. Burwell, 25-14, 25-17, 25-15
Exeter/Milligan def. High Plains Community, 25-20, 25-14, 25-17
Fairbury def. Falls City, 19-25, 25-21, 26-24, 26-20
Giltner def. Red Cloud, 25-10, 25-9, 25-14
Grand Island def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-14, 16-25, 22-25, 25-21, 15-11
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 21-25, 25-16, 25-13, 25-17
Gretna def. Elkhorn South, 25-17, 24-26, 15-25, 25-14, 18-16
Guardian Angels def. Pierce, 25-22, 25-21, 25-20
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-15, 25-21, 21-25, 25-10
Heartland def. David City, 20-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-20, 22-20
Humphrey St. Francis def. Palmer, 25-10, 25-10, 25-14
Lawrence-Nelson def. Blue Hill, 25-15, 25-11, 25-22
Lincoln Lutheran def. Aquinas, 25-11, 28-26, 25-15
Lincoln Pius X def. Kearney, 25-18, 25-19, 25-23
Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln North Star, 25-16, 25-20, 25-11
Lincoln Southwest def. Fremont, 25-27, 25-18, 25-9, 20-25, 15-12
Lutheran High Northeast def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-22, 23-25, 25-13, 17-25, 15-11
Malcolm def. Louisville, 25-15, 25-20, 25-22
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sutherland, 25-21, 25-16, 25-9
Millard North def. Millard West, 25-27, 25-18, 21-25, 25-14, 15-10
Minden def. Cozad, 25-14, 25-14, 25-10
Norfolk def. Lincoln High, 25-20, 25-20, 25-21
Norfolk Catholic def. Bishop Neumann, 25-15, 26-24, 25-14
Ogallala def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-11, 25-13, 25-19
Omaha Bryan def. Omaha North, 14-25, 12-22, 25-23, 25-21, 15-7
Omaha Central def. Omaha Mercy, 3-2
Omaha Marian def. Bellevue East, 25-15, 25-15, 25-19
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha South, 3-0
Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-16, 25-21, 15-25, 22-25, 15-12
Omaha Westside def. Omaha Benson, 25-11, 25-9, 25-8
Papillion-LaVista South def. Millard South, 25-27, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15, 15-9
Paxton def. Creek Valley, 28-26, 16-25, 25-21, 25-20
Platteview def. Fort Calhoun, 25-13, 25-12, 26-24
Ponca def. Vermillion, S.D., 25-7, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21
Randolph def. Plainview, 25-14, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22
Sidney def. Chadron, 25-16, 21-25, 26-24, 26-24
Southern def. Tri County, 25-17, 25-18, 25-19
St. Paul def. Ord, 25-16, 25-11, 25-21
Stanton def. Twin River, 25-16, 25-23, 25-16
Summerland def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-19, 22-25, 22-25, 25-18, 15-5
Superior def. Sandy Creek, 25-12, 25-18, 25-12
Sutton def. Friend, 25-11, 25-15, 25-18
Syracuse def. Arlington, 25-14, 23-25, 25-9, 25-10
Valentine def. Todd County, S.D., 25-6, 25-12, 25-8
Wahoo def. Raymond Central, 25-14, 25-13, 25-12
Wauneta-Palisade def. Medicine Valley, 23-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-17
Waverly def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-16, 25-27, 25-22, 18-25, 15-12
West Holt def. Stuart, 25-23, 25-23, 19-25, 25-21
Wisner-Pilger def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-11, 25-12, 25-15
Broken Bow Triangular
Ainsworth def. McCook, 25-20, 25-15
Broken Bow def. McCook, 25-17, 25-13
Broken Bow def. Ainsworth, 25-13, 25-13
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Triangular
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. McCool Junction, 25-6, 25-7
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Dorchester, 25-9, 25-11
Centennial Triangular
Adams Central def. Fillmore Central, 28-26, 25-21
Fillmore Central def. Centennial, 25-15, 25-12
Chase County Triangular
Chase County def. Kimball, 25-13, 25-13
Chase County def. Haxtun, Colo., 25-14, 25-17
Chase County def. Kimball, 25-13, 25-13
Cross County Triangular
Cross County def. Shelton, 2-0
Hampton def. Shelton, 2-0
East Butler Triangular
Cedar Bluffs def. East Butler, 25-20, 17-25, 25-16
East Butler def. Omaha Nation, 25-7, 25-19
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Mead def. Auburn, 25-12, 25-13, 25-13
Elgin/Elgin Pope John Triangular
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Riverside, 25-5, 25-13
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-12, 25-23
Neligh-Oakdale def. Riverside, 25-20, 25-19
Falls City Sacred Heart Triangular
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-22, 25-23
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Johnson-Brock, 25-18, 28-26
Johnson-Brock def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 28-26, 25-14
Fort Kearny Conference Tournament
Consolation
Hi-Line def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-15, 25-17
Loomis def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-15, 26-24
Semifinal
Overton def. Axtell, 25-7, 25-16, 25-17
Pleasanton def. Elm Creek, 25-22, 25-17, 25-16
Heartland Lutheran Triangular
Central Valley def. St. Edward, 25-18, 25-8
Central Valley def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-17, 25-12
Heartland Lutheran def. St. Edward, 25-4, 25-17
Hershey Triangular
Dundy County-Stratton def. Perkins County, 25-15, 23-25, 25-17
Hershey def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-16, 25-19
Hershey def. Perkins County, 25-9, 25-16
Knox County Tournament
Fifth Place
Niobrara/Verdigre def. Santee, 25-19, 23-25, 25-13
Third Place
Bloomfield def. Wausa, 20-25, 25-16, 25-18
Championship
Crofton def. Creighton, 25-22, 25-19
Milford Triangular
Crete def. Seward, 22-25, 25-14, 25-21
Milford def. Crete, 2-1
Milford def. Seward, 24-26, 25-22, 26-24
Oakland-Craig Triangular
Archbishop Bergan def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-12, 25-21
Archbishop Bergan def. Oakland-Craig, 25-20, 20-25, 25-22
Oakland-Craig def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-20, 25-23
Osceola Triangular
Meridian def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-17, 25-18
Meridian def. Osceola, 25-9, 25-6
Shelby/Rising City def. Osceola, 25-16, 25-12
Pawnee City Triangular
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Pawnee City, 25-18, 25-8
Pawnee City def. Lewiston, 25-9, 25-10
Silver Lake Triangular
Deshler def. Franklin, 25-23, 10-25, 29-27
Franklin def. Silver Lake, 25-22, 5-25, 25-23
Silver Lake def. Deshler, 25-16, 25-17
Southwest Triangular
Cambridge def. Southwest, 25-20, 25-11
Cambridge def. Hitchcock County, 25-22, 15-25, 25-17
Hitchcock County def. Southwest, 25-23, 10-25, 25-16
Winside Triangular
Hartington-Newcastle def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-7, 25-13
Winside def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-13, 25-20
Winside def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-16, 25-7