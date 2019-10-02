Tuesday's High School Volleyball Scoreboard

Volleyball
Arcadia-Loup City def. Burwell, 25-20, 25-27, 25-14, 24-26, 15-12
Archbishop Bergan def. Ashland-Greenwood, 27-25, 25-18, 15-25, 24-26, 16-14
Arthur County def. Paxton, 25-15, 25-20, 25-21
Aurora def. Lexington, 25-10, 25-16, 25-16
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Howells/Dodge, 25-13, 29-27
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Madison, 25-7, 25-14
Battle Creek def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 27-25, 25-16, 16-25, 25-20
Bellevue East def. Omaha Bryan, 25-22, 25-11, 25-16
Bertrand def. Axtell, 20-25, 26-24, 25-14, 26-24
Bishop Neumann def. Guardian Angels, 25-0, 25-0, 26-24
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Southern, 25-14, 25-11, 25-13
Centennial def. Tri County, 25-15, 25-14, 25-12
Clarkson/Leigh def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-19, 25-17, 25-18
Columbus Lakeview def. Columbus Scotus, 27-25, 25-18, 18-25, 25-22
Deshler def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-17, 25-11, 25-19
Diller-Odell def. Johnson-Brock, 25-19, 25-19, 25-9
Elkhorn def. Nebraska City, 25-16, 25-14, 25-14
Elkhorn South def. Omaha Central, 25-15, 25-17, 25-12
Elkhorn Valley def. West Holt, 25-23, 25-15, 25-19
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Freeman, 23-25, 8-25, 25-18, 25-14, 15-12
Fillmore Central def. Sutton, 25-21, 25-15, 25-12
Fullerton def. Hampton, 29-31, 25-16, 25-11, 25-19
Gibbon def. Kenesaw, 25-17, 25-20
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Kearney Catholic, 25-12, 31-29, 25-18
Grand Island Northwest def. Adams Central, 16-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-17
High Plains Community def. McCool Junction, 25-12, 25-15, 25-10
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Fairbury, 25-21, 25-18, 25-21
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Pender, 25-15, 25-22, 25-16
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Pierce, 25-22, 18-25, 25-15, 20-25, 18-16
Lewiston def. Parkview Christian, 25-10, 25-13, 25-22
Lincoln East def. Kearney, 25-23, 25-19, 23-25, 17-25, 17-15
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-9, 25-13, 25-6
Lincoln Southeast def. Grand Island, 25-17, 25-19, 25-12
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln North Star, 25-11, 25-23, 25-13
Mead def. Yutan, 25-15, 25-19, 25-20
Milford def. Sandy Creek, 25-12, 25-9, 25-14
Millard North def. Bellevue West, 20-25, 15-25, 25-15, 27-25, 15-11
Millard West def. Omaha Marian, 3-2
Mullen def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 26-24, 23-25, 25-21, 15-25, 15-8
Norfolk def. Fremont, 26-24, 25-20, 25-16
Norris def. Lincoln Christian, 25-16, 25-22, 21-25, 25-17
North Bend Central def. Twin River, 25-19, 25-9, 25-16
Ogallala def. Gering, 25-15, 25-17, 25-22
Omaha Benson def. Omaha North, 25-11, 25-12, 25-16
Omaha Mercy def. Blair, 25-15, 25-17, 25-19
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Ralston, 25-11, 25-6, 25-13
Omaha Westside def. Omaha South, 25-6, 25-15, 25-8
Papillion-LaVista def. Millard South, 25-20, 25-20, 21-25, 25-11
Randolph def. Creighton, 25-13, 25-19, 25-20
Seward def. Holdrege, 25-8, 25-12, 25-17
Shelby/Rising City def. East Butler, 25-19, 25-10, 25-12
Sidney def. Scottsbluff, 25-11, 25-15, 25-14
South Loup def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-12, 25-13, 25-20
St. Paul def. Central City, 25-11, 25-8, 25-17
Waverly def. Plattsmouth, 25-16, 25-13, 25-16
Wisner-Pilger def. Madison, 25-10, 25-8
Wisner-Pilger def. Howells/Dodge, 26-24, 26-24
York def. Crete, 25-14, 25-20, 25-16
Bloomfield Triangular
Bloomfield def. Plainview, 3-0
Neligh-Oakdale def. Bloomfield, 25-22, 25-22
Neligh-Oakdale def. Plainview, 25-17, 25-16
Cambridge Triangular
Cambridge def. McCook, 25-18, 25-15
Cambridge def. Cozad, 25-15, 25-14
McCook def. Cozad, 25-12, 25-13
Douglas County West Triangular
Douglas County West def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-10, 25-23
Douglas County West def. Boys Town, 25-7, 25-19
Omaha Christian Academy def. Boys Town, 25-23, 25-18
Edgemont Triangular
Hay Springs def. Edgemont, S.D., 16-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19, 15-8
Elgin/Elgin Pope John Triangular
Central Valley def. Osmond, 25-13, 25-23
Central Valley def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-23, 25-10
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Osmond, 25-18, 25-23
Gibbon Triangular
Exeter/Milligan def. Gibbon, 25-17, 25-22
Kenesaw def. Exeter/Milligan, 11-25, 26-24, 25-21
Gothenburg Triangular
Chase County def. Perkins County, 25-12, 25-18
Chase County def. Gothenburg, 25-19, 25-19
Gothenburg def. Perkins County, 25-12, 25-18
Hastings St. Cecilia Tournament
Cross County def. Heartland, 25-20, 13-25, 25-17
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Wood River, 25-11, 25-14
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Heartland, 25-9, 25-21
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Cross County, 25-12, 25-14
Lawrence-Nelson def. Wood River, 25-16, 25-19
Superior def. Cross County, 25-15, 25-18
Superior def. Wood River, 25-8, 25-9
Superior def. Lawrence-Nelson, 26-24, 25-21
Johnson County Central Tournament
Louisville def. Weeping Water, 25-17, 25-12
Johnson County Central Triangular
Johnson County Central def. Weeping Water, 25-23, 25-17
Louisville def. Johnson County Central, 25-17, 13-25, 25-23
Lutheran High Northeast Triangular
Lutheran High Northeast def. Crofton, 25-17, 25-14
Norfolk Catholic def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-18, 26-24
Norfolk Catholic def. Crofton, 25-18, 25-20
Oakland-Craig Triangular
Oakland-Craig def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-11, 25-15
Oakland-Craig def. Stanton, 25-17, 25-21
Omaha Concordia Triangular
Omaha Concordia def. Beatrice, 22-25, 25-21, 25-22
Omaha Concordia def. Bennington, 25-17, 20-25, 25-22
Omaha Duchesne Triangular
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-13, 25-13
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. South Sioux City, 25-9, 25-11
Omaha Gross Catholic def. South Sioux City, 25-13, 25-9
Omaha Nation Triangular
Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 25-14, 18-25, 25-23
Winnebago def. Omaha Nation, 25-16, 25-13
Ponca Triangular
Ponca def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-5, 25-8
Wynot def. Ponca, 26-24, 25-17
Wynot def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-10, 25-4
Potter-Dix Triangular
Bayard def. Potter-Dix, 25-17, 25-18
South Platte def. Bayard, 25-9, 25-15
South Platte def. Potter-Dix, 25-10, 27-25
Riverside Triangular
Riverside def. St. Edward, 25-16, 25-15
Riverside def. Spalding Academy, 25-12, 25-13
Spalding Academy def. St. Edward, 25-21, 18-25, 26-24
Shelton Triangular
Amherst def. Shelton, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18
Overton def. Amherst, 25-21, 25-15
Overton def. Shelton, 25-7, 25-21
Summerland Triangular
Boyd County def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-19, 25-13
Summerland def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-14, 25-12
Summerland def. Boyd County, 25-20, 25-13
Thayer Central Triangular
David City def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-21, 25-7
Thayer Central def. David City, 25-12, 25-7
Thayer Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-16, 25-15
Twin Loup Triangular
Anselmo-Merna def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-13, 25-18
Twin Loup def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-13, 25-11
Twin Loup def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-9, 25-12
Valentine Triangular
North Central def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-18, 25-18
Valentine def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-16, 25-6
Valentine def. North Central, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22
Wallace Triangular
Brady def. Wallace, 25-17, 23-25, 25-12
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Brady, 25-14, 25-21
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wallace, 25-8, 25-17
Wausa Triangular
Hartington-Newcastle def. Wakefield-Allen, 22-25, 25-18, 25-14
Hartington-Newcastle def. Wausa, 25-13, 25-19
Wakefield-Allen def. Wausa, 25-18, 25-12
Wayne Triangular
Wayne def. West Point-Beemer, 25-9, 25-12
Wayne def. Arlington, 25-9, 25-6
West Point-Beemer def. Arlington, 25-22, 25-17
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Syracuse Triangular
Elmwood-Murdock vs. Palmyra, ppd.
Elmwood-Murdock vs. Syracuse, ppd.
Palmyra vs. Syracuse, ppd.