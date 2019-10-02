Tuesday's High School Volleyball Scoreboard
Dan Thornberg / EyeEm

 Volleyball

    

     Arcadia-Loup City def. Burwell, 25-20, 25-27, 25-14, 24-26, 15-12

     Archbishop Bergan def. Ashland-Greenwood, 27-25, 25-18, 15-25, 24-26, 16-14

     Arthur County def. Paxton, 25-15, 25-20, 25-21

     Aurora def. Lexington, 25-10, 25-16, 25-16

     Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Howells/Dodge, 25-13, 29-27

     Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Madison, 25-7, 25-14

     Battle Creek def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 27-25, 25-16, 16-25, 25-20

     Bellevue East def. Omaha Bryan, 25-22, 25-11, 25-16

     Bertrand def. Axtell, 20-25, 26-24, 25-14, 26-24

     Bishop Neumann def. Guardian Angels, 25-0, 25-0, 26-24

     Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Southern, 25-14, 25-11, 25-13

     Centennial def. Tri County, 25-15, 25-14, 25-12

     Clarkson/Leigh def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-19, 25-17, 25-18

     Columbus Lakeview def. Columbus Scotus, 27-25, 25-18, 18-25, 25-22

     Deshler def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-17, 25-11, 25-19

     Diller-Odell def. Johnson-Brock, 25-19, 25-19, 25-9

     Elkhorn def. Nebraska City, 25-16, 25-14, 25-14

     Elkhorn South def. Omaha Central, 25-15, 25-17, 25-12

     Elkhorn Valley def. West Holt, 25-23, 25-15, 25-19

     Falls City Sacred Heart def. Freeman, 23-25, 8-25, 25-18, 25-14, 15-12

     Fillmore Central def. Sutton, 25-21, 25-15, 25-12

     Fullerton def. Hampton, 29-31, 25-16, 25-11, 25-19

     Gibbon def. Kenesaw, 25-17, 25-20

     Grand Island Central Catholic def. Kearney Catholic, 25-12, 31-29, 25-18

     Grand Island Northwest def. Adams Central, 16-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-17

     High Plains Community def. McCool Junction, 25-12, 25-15, 25-10

     Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Fairbury, 25-21, 25-18, 25-21

     Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Pender, 25-15, 25-22, 25-16

     Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Pierce, 25-22, 18-25, 25-15, 20-25, 18-16

     Lewiston def. Parkview Christian, 25-10, 25-13, 25-22

     Lincoln East def. Kearney, 25-23, 25-19, 23-25, 17-25, 17-15

     Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-9, 25-13, 25-6

     Lincoln Southeast def. Grand Island, 25-17, 25-19, 25-12

     Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln North Star, 25-11, 25-23, 25-13

     Mead def. Yutan, 25-15, 25-19, 25-20

     Milford def. Sandy Creek, 25-12, 25-9, 25-14

     Millard North def. Bellevue West, 20-25, 15-25, 25-15, 27-25, 15-11

     Millard West def. Omaha Marian, 3-2

     Mullen def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 26-24, 23-25, 25-21, 15-25, 15-8

     Norfolk def. Fremont, 26-24, 25-20, 25-16

     Norris def. Lincoln Christian, 25-16, 25-22, 21-25, 25-17

     North Bend Central def. Twin River, 25-19, 25-9, 25-16

     Ogallala def. Gering, 25-15, 25-17, 25-22

     Omaha Benson def. Omaha North, 25-11, 25-12, 25-16

     Omaha Mercy def. Blair, 25-15, 25-17, 25-19

     Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Ralston, 25-11, 25-6, 25-13

     Omaha Westside def. Omaha South, 25-6, 25-15, 25-8

     Papillion-LaVista def. Millard South, 25-20, 25-20, 21-25, 25-11

     Randolph def. Creighton, 25-13, 25-19, 25-20

     Seward def. Holdrege, 25-8, 25-12, 25-17

     Shelby/Rising City def. East Butler, 25-19, 25-10, 25-12

     Sidney def. Scottsbluff, 25-11, 25-15, 25-14

     South Loup def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-12, 25-13, 25-20

     St. Paul def. Central City, 25-11, 25-8, 25-17

     Waverly def. Plattsmouth, 25-16, 25-13, 25-16

     Wisner-Pilger def. Madison, 25-10, 25-8

     Wisner-Pilger def. Howells/Dodge, 26-24, 26-24

     York def. Crete, 25-14, 25-20, 25-16

 Bloomfield Triangular

     Bloomfield def. Plainview, 3-0

     Neligh-Oakdale def. Bloomfield, 25-22, 25-22

     Neligh-Oakdale def. Plainview, 25-17, 25-16

 Cambridge Triangular

     Cambridge def. McCook, 25-18, 25-15

     Cambridge def. Cozad, 25-15, 25-14

     McCook def. Cozad, 25-12, 25-13

 Douglas County West Triangular

     Douglas County West def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-10, 25-23

     Douglas County West def. Boys Town, 25-7, 25-19

     Omaha Christian Academy def. Boys Town, 25-23, 25-18

 Edgemont Triangular

     Hay Springs def. Edgemont, S.D., 16-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19, 15-8

 Elgin/Elgin Pope John Triangular

     Central Valley def. Osmond, 25-13, 25-23

     Central Valley def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-23, 25-10

     Elgin Public/Pope John def. Osmond, 25-18, 25-23

 Gibbon Triangular

     Exeter/Milligan def. Gibbon, 25-17, 25-22

     Kenesaw def. Exeter/Milligan, 11-25, 26-24, 25-21

 Gothenburg Triangular

     Chase County def. Perkins County, 25-12, 25-18

     Chase County def. Gothenburg, 25-19, 25-19

     Gothenburg def. Perkins County, 25-12, 25-18

 Hastings St. Cecilia Tournament

     Cross County def. Heartland, 25-20, 13-25, 25-17

     Hastings St. Cecilia def. Wood River, 25-11, 25-14

     Hastings St. Cecilia def. Heartland, 25-9, 25-21

     Hastings St. Cecilia def. Cross County, 25-12, 25-14

     Lawrence-Nelson def. Wood River, 25-16, 25-19

     Superior def. Cross County, 25-15, 25-18

     Superior def. Wood River, 25-8, 25-9

     Superior def. Lawrence-Nelson, 26-24, 25-21

 Johnson County Central Tournament

     Louisville def. Weeping Water, 25-17, 25-12

 Johnson County Central Triangular

     Johnson County Central def. Weeping Water, 25-23, 25-17

     Louisville def. Johnson County Central, 25-17, 13-25, 25-23

 Lutheran High Northeast Triangular

     Lutheran High Northeast def. Crofton, 25-17, 25-14

     Norfolk Catholic def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-18, 26-24

     Norfolk Catholic def. Crofton, 25-18, 25-20

 Oakland-Craig Triangular

     Oakland-Craig def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-11, 25-15

     Oakland-Craig def. Stanton, 25-17, 25-21

 Omaha Concordia Triangular

     Omaha Concordia def. Beatrice, 22-25, 25-21, 25-22

     Omaha Concordia def. Bennington, 25-17, 20-25, 25-22

 Omaha Duchesne Triangular

     Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-13, 25-13

     Omaha Duchesne Academy def. South Sioux City, 25-9, 25-11

     Omaha Gross Catholic def. South Sioux City, 25-13, 25-9

 Omaha Nation Triangular

     Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 25-14, 18-25, 25-23

     Winnebago def. Omaha Nation, 25-16, 25-13

 Ponca Triangular

     Ponca def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-5, 25-8

     Wynot def. Ponca, 26-24, 25-17

     Wynot def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-10, 25-4

 Potter-Dix Triangular

     Bayard def. Potter-Dix, 25-17, 25-18

     South Platte def. Bayard, 25-9, 25-15

     South Platte def. Potter-Dix, 25-10, 27-25

 Riverside Triangular

     Riverside def. St. Edward, 25-16, 25-15

     Riverside def. Spalding Academy, 25-12, 25-13

     Spalding Academy def. St. Edward, 25-21, 18-25, 26-24

 Shelton Triangular

     Amherst def. Shelton, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18

     Overton def. Amherst, 25-21, 25-15

     Overton def. Shelton, 25-7, 25-21

 Summerland Triangular

     Boyd County def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-19, 25-13

     Summerland def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-14, 25-12

     Summerland def. Boyd County, 25-20, 25-13

 Thayer Central Triangular

     David City def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-21, 25-7

     Thayer Central def. David City, 25-12, 25-7

     Thayer Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-16, 25-15

 Twin Loup Triangular

     Anselmo-Merna def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-13, 25-18

     Twin Loup def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-13, 25-11

     Twin Loup def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-9, 25-12

 Valentine Triangular

     North Central def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-18, 25-18

     Valentine def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-16, 25-6

     Valentine def. North Central, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22

 Wallace Triangular

     Brady def. Wallace, 25-17, 23-25, 25-12

     Maywood-Hayes Center def. Brady, 25-14, 25-21

     Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wallace, 25-8, 25-17

 Wausa Triangular

     Hartington-Newcastle def. Wakefield-Allen, 22-25, 25-18, 25-14

     Hartington-Newcastle def. Wausa, 25-13, 25-19

     Wakefield-Allen def. Wausa, 25-18, 25-12

 Wayne Triangular

     Wayne def. West Point-Beemer, 25-9, 25-12

     Wayne def. Arlington, 25-9, 25-6

     West Point-Beemer def. Arlington, 25-22, 25-17

 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

 Syracuse Triangular

     Elmwood-Murdock vs. Palmyra, ppd.

     Elmwood-Murdock vs. Syracuse, ppd.

     Palmyra vs. Syracuse, ppd.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, October 1, 2019

The NFL has run out of patience with Vontaze Burfict and his overly-aggressive hits.  The Oakland Raiders linebacker has been suspended for the remainder of the season by the league for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis tight end Jack Doyle.  The hit came in the first half of Sunday's…