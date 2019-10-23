Tuesday's High School Volleyball Scoreboard

VOLLEYBALL
Axtell def. Elba, 25-13, 25-8, 25-12
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Pender, 25-19, 23-25, 25-21, 25-14
Blue Hill def. Loomis, 25-17, 25-9, 23-25, 25-14
Centura def. Ravenna, 25-10, 25-18, 25-10
Chase County def. Hershey, 25-11, 25-15, 25-12
Columbus def. Hastings, 26-24, 23-25, 26-24, 24-26, 18-16
Fort Calhoun def. Conestoga, 25-15, 25-18, 25-14
Fullerton def. Heartland Lutheran, 3-0
Gordon/Rushville def. Morrill, 25-21, 25-18, 25-18
Gothenburg def. Amherst, 25-15, 25-14, 25-16
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Lincoln Christian, 25-20, 25-22, 25-21
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Columbus Scotus, 25-19, 25-10, 25-16
Hay Springs def. Hemingford, 25-21, 25-16, 25-20
Kearney Catholic def. Overton, 25-21, 20-25, 25-17, 25-18
Kenesaw def. Shelton, 25-19, 28-26, 25-19
Lutheran High Northeast def. Stanton, 25-16, 22-25, 25-20, 28-26
Marty Indian, S.D. def. Omaha Nation, 21-25, 26-24, 25-23, 26-24
Mead def. Raymond Central, 25-14, 25-21, 25-14
Nebraska City def. Blair, 25-9, 25-23, 25-16
North Bend Central def. Howells/Dodge, 3-1
North Platte def. Ogallala, 25-21, 25-23, 13-25, 22-25, 16-14
Omaha Roncalli def. Bennington, 25-21, 25-20, 25-15
Palmyra def. Yutan, 25-19, 25-22, 28-30, 25-17
Platteview def. Omaha Mercy, 25-11, 25-8, 25-18
Sidney def. Gering, 25-19, 25-22, 25-17
Silver Lake def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-16, 25-16, 25-14
South Loup def. Ainsworth, 25-18, 17-25, 21-25, 25-16, 15-5
Wisner-Pilger def. Twin River, 25-11, 24-26, 25-16, 25-15
York def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-20, 25-21, 20-25, 25-20
Alliance Triangular
Alliance def. Rapid City Christian, S.D., 26-24, 25-17
Alliance def. Scottsbluff, 25-18, 25-17
Arlington Triangular
Syracuse def. Arlington, 25-8, 25-12, 25-8
Wahoo def. Arlington, 25-13, 25-15, 25-11
Wahoo def. Syracuse, 25-13, 25-12, 22-25, 25-14
Aurora Triangular
Aurora def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-19, 19-25, 25-20
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Aurora, 25-13, 25-9
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-12, 25-7
Beatrice Triangular
Lincoln Lutheran def. Beatrice, 25-14, 25-20
Lincoln Lutheran def. Norris, 26-24, 20-25, 25-21
Norris def. Beatrice, 25-14, 25-14
Bishop Neumann Triangular
Bishop Neumann def. Columbus Lakeview, 19-25, 25-18, 25-22
Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Concordia, 25-18, 22-25, 25-20
Columbus Lakeview def. Omaha Concordia, 25-18, 25-12
Broken Bow Tournament
First Round
Broken Bow def. Valentine, 25-15, 25-15
Mullen def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-18, 25-20
Consolation
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Valentine, 25-16, 18-25, 25-23
Championship
Broken Bow def. Mullen, 25-11, 25-15
Central City Triangular
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Central City, 25-12, 25-15
Nebraska Christian def. Central City, 25-19, 25-11
Crossroads Conference Tournament
Third Place
Meridian def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-18, 25-15, 25-18
Championship
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Giltner, 25-9, 25-23, 25-27, 22-25, 17-15
Douglas County West Triangular
Douglas County West def. Louisville, 25-19, 25-17
Louisville def. Plattsmouth, 25-15, 25-22
Plattsmouth def. Douglas County West, 25-19, 25-23
Elmwood-Murdock Triangular
Freeman def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-18, 13-25, 25-11
Malcolm def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-22, 25-23
Malcolm def. Freeman, 25-16, 25-5
Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament
First Round
Kearney def. Lincoln East, 25-16, 25-22, 22-25, 27-25
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln High, 25-18, 25-13, 25-9
Lincoln Southeast def. Norfolk, 25-9, 25-14, 21-25, 25-21
Lincoln Southwest def. Fremont, 25-13, 25-19, 25-10
Consolation Semifinal
Lincoln East def. Lincoln High, 25-18, 25-16, 26-24
Norfolk def. Fremont, 29-27, 25-21, 25-19
Semifinal
Lincoln Pius X def. Kearney, 25-15, 25-19, 25-16
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-19, 25-18, 25-20 Hi-Line Tournament
Anselmo-Merna def. Brady, 25-23, 25-18
Hi-Line def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-11, 25-17
Consolation
Ansley-Litchfield def. Brady, 25-12, 25-18
Championship
Anselmo-Merna def. Hi-Line, 25-23, 12-25, 25-15
Humphrey St. Francis Triangular
Humphrey St. Francis def. Madison, 25-4, 25-9
Humphrey St. Francis def. Schuyler, 25-16, 25-9
Leyton Tournament
Leyton def. Minatare, 25-20, 25-21
Leyton def. South Platte, 25-19, 25-16
Sedgwick County, Colo. def. Leyton, 25-17, 25-18, 25-19
Sedgwick County, Colo. def. Minatare, 25-15, 25-15
Sedgwick County, Colo. def. South Platte, 25-20, 25-17
South Platte def. Minatare, 22-25, 25-9, 25-11
Metro Conference Tournament
Consolation Bracket
Bellevue East def. Omaha Benson, 25-18, 25-12
Millard West def. Omaha Central, 25-11, 25-17
Omaha Burke def. Omaha Bryan, 26-24, 25-13
Omaha Westside def. Omaha North, 25-10, 25-3
Quarterfinal
Elkhorn South def. Bellevue West, 25-18, 25-12
Gretna def. Omaha Marian, 25-21, 25-22
Millard North def. Millard South, 25-10, 25-18
Papillion-LaVista South def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-19, 14-25, 25-20
Mid-State Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Guardian Angels def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-19, 25-17, 25-12
Semifinal
Battle Creek def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-21, 25-18, 22-25, 28-26
Wayne def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-21, 25-16, 17-25, 25-18
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament
Semifinal
CWC def. Boyd County, 25-17, 25-19, 25-12
Summerland def. Stuart, 25-11, 25-15, 25-23
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Consolation
Johnson-Brock def. Sterling, 25-19, 25-18
Pawnee City def. Friend, 25-20, 25-11
Semifinal
Diller-Odell def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-19, 25-16, 25-18
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Southern, 23-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-13
Potter-Dix Triangular
Creek Valley def. Hyannis, 25-15, 12-25, 25-22
Potter-Dix def. Creek Valley, 25-9, 31-29
Potter-Dix def. Hyannis, 25-18, 25-18
Republican Plains Athletic Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wauneta-Palisade, 3-0
Southern Valley def. Bertrand, 25-23, 25-16, 22-25, 8-25, 15-3
Third Place
Bertrand def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-14, 25-15, 22-25, 25-20
Championship
Southern Valley def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 25-23, 25-18, 21-25, 28-26
Southern Nebraska Conference (SNC) Tournament
Consolation Round Two
Centennial def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-13, 25-15
Fairbury def. Sandy Creek, 25-17, 25-22
Sutton def. David City, 2-1
Semifinal
Milford def. Thayer Central, 26-24, 25-15, 18-25, 22-25, 15-10
Superior def. Heartland, 25-15, 25-13, 25-13
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Double Triangular
Arcadia-Loup City def. Twin Loup, 25-8, 25-13
Pleasanton def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-7, 25-13
Pleasanton def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-18, 25-22
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Twin Loup, 25-23, 25-19
Sutherland Triangular
Elm Creek def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-23, 25-22
Elm Creek def. Sutherland, 25-16, 25-21
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Sutherland, 25-15, 25-19