Tuesday's High School Volleyball Scoreboard

     Axtell def. Elba, 25-13, 25-8, 25-12

     Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Pender, 25-19, 23-25, 25-21, 25-14

     Blue Hill def. Loomis, 25-17, 25-9, 23-25, 25-14

     Centura def. Ravenna, 25-10, 25-18, 25-10

     Chase County def. Hershey, 25-11, 25-15, 25-12

     Columbus def. Hastings, 26-24, 23-25, 26-24, 24-26, 18-16

     Fort Calhoun def. Conestoga, 25-15, 25-18, 25-14

     Fullerton def. Heartland Lutheran, 3-0

     Gordon/Rushville def. Morrill, 25-21, 25-18, 25-18

     Gothenburg def. Amherst, 25-15, 25-14, 25-16

     Grand Island Central Catholic def. Lincoln Christian, 25-20, 25-22, 25-21

     Hastings St. Cecilia def. Columbus Scotus, 25-19, 25-10, 25-16

     Hay Springs def. Hemingford, 25-21, 25-16, 25-20

     Kearney Catholic def. Overton, 25-21, 20-25, 25-17, 25-18

     Kenesaw def. Shelton, 25-19, 28-26, 25-19

     Lutheran High Northeast def. Stanton, 25-16, 22-25, 25-20, 28-26

     Marty Indian, S.D. def. Omaha Nation, 21-25, 26-24, 25-23, 26-24

     Mead def. Raymond Central, 25-14, 25-21, 25-14

     Nebraska City def. Blair, 25-9, 25-23, 25-16

     North Bend Central def. Howells/Dodge, 3-1

     North Platte def. Ogallala, 25-21, 25-23, 13-25, 22-25, 16-14

     Omaha Roncalli def. Bennington, 25-21, 25-20, 25-15

     Palmyra def. Yutan, 25-19, 25-22, 28-30, 25-17

     Platteview def. Omaha Mercy, 25-11, 25-8, 25-18

     Sidney def. Gering, 25-19, 25-22, 25-17

     Silver Lake def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-16, 25-16, 25-14

     South Loup def. Ainsworth, 25-18, 17-25, 21-25, 25-16, 15-5

     Wisner-Pilger def. Twin River, 25-11, 24-26, 25-16, 25-15

     York def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-20, 25-21, 20-25, 25-20

 Alliance Triangular

     Alliance def. Rapid City Christian, S.D., 26-24, 25-17

     Alliance def. Scottsbluff, 25-18, 25-17

 Arlington Triangular

     Syracuse def. Arlington, 25-8, 25-12, 25-8

     Wahoo def. Arlington, 25-13, 25-15, 25-11

     Wahoo def. Syracuse, 25-13, 25-12, 22-25, 25-14

 Aurora Triangular

     Aurora def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-19, 19-25, 25-20

     Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Aurora, 25-13, 25-9

     Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-12, 25-7

 Beatrice Triangular

     Lincoln Lutheran def. Beatrice, 25-14, 25-20

     Lincoln Lutheran def. Norris, 26-24, 20-25, 25-21

     Norris def. Beatrice, 25-14, 25-14

 Bishop Neumann Triangular

     Bishop Neumann def. Columbus Lakeview, 19-25, 25-18, 25-22

     Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Concordia, 25-18, 22-25, 25-20

     Columbus Lakeview def. Omaha Concordia, 25-18, 25-12

 Broken Bow Tournament

 First Round

     Broken Bow def. Valentine, 25-15, 25-15

     Mullen def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-18, 25-20

 Consolation

     Doniphan-Trumbull def. Valentine, 25-16, 18-25, 25-23

 Championship

     Broken Bow def. Mullen, 25-11, 25-15

 Central City Triangular

     Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Central City, 25-12, 25-15

     Nebraska Christian def. Central City, 25-19, 25-11

 Crossroads Conference Tournament

 Third Place

     Meridian def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-18, 25-15, 25-18

 Championship

     Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Giltner, 25-9, 25-23, 25-27, 22-25, 17-15

 Douglas County West Triangular

     Douglas County West def. Louisville, 25-19, 25-17

     Louisville def. Plattsmouth, 25-15, 25-22

     Plattsmouth def. Douglas County West, 25-19, 25-23

 Elmwood-Murdock Triangular

     Freeman def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-18, 13-25, 25-11

     Malcolm def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-22, 25-23

     Malcolm def. Freeman, 25-16, 25-5

 Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament

 First Round

     Kearney def. Lincoln East, 25-16, 25-22, 22-25, 27-25

     Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln High, 25-18, 25-13, 25-9

     Lincoln Southeast def. Norfolk, 25-9, 25-14, 21-25, 25-21

     Lincoln Southwest def. Fremont, 25-13, 25-19, 25-10

 Consolation Semifinal

     Lincoln East def. Lincoln High, 25-18, 25-16, 26-24

     Norfolk def. Fremont, 29-27, 25-21, 25-19

 Semifinal

     Lincoln Pius X def. Kearney, 25-15, 25-19, 25-16

     Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-19, 25-18, 25-20 Hi-Line Tournament

     Anselmo-Merna def. Brady, 25-23, 25-18

     Hi-Line def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-11, 25-17

 Consolation

     Ansley-Litchfield def. Brady, 25-12, 25-18

 Championship

     Anselmo-Merna def. Hi-Line, 25-23, 12-25, 25-15

 Humphrey St. Francis Triangular

     Humphrey St. Francis def. Madison, 25-4, 25-9

     Humphrey St. Francis def. Schuyler, 25-16, 25-9

 Leyton Tournament

     Leyton def. Minatare, 25-20, 25-21

     Leyton def. South Platte, 25-19, 25-16

     Sedgwick County, Colo. def. Leyton, 25-17, 25-18, 25-19

     Sedgwick County, Colo. def. Minatare, 25-15, 25-15

     Sedgwick County, Colo. def. South Platte, 25-20, 25-17

     South Platte def. Minatare, 22-25, 25-9, 25-11

 Metro Conference Tournament

 Consolation Bracket

     Bellevue East def. Omaha Benson, 25-18, 25-12

     Millard West def. Omaha Central, 25-11, 25-17

     Omaha Burke def. Omaha Bryan, 26-24, 25-13

     Omaha Westside def. Omaha North, 25-10, 25-3

 Quarterfinal

     Elkhorn South def. Bellevue West, 25-18, 25-12

     Gretna def. Omaha Marian, 25-21, 25-22

     Millard North def. Millard South, 25-10, 25-18

     Papillion-LaVista South def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-19, 14-25, 25-20

 Mid-State Conference Tournament

 Consolation Semifinal

     Guardian Angels def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-19, 25-17, 25-12

 Semifinal

     Battle Creek def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-21, 25-18, 22-25, 28-26

     Wayne def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-21, 25-16, 17-25, 25-18

 Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament

 Semifinal

     CWC def. Boyd County, 25-17, 25-19, 25-12

     Summerland def. Stuart, 25-11, 25-15, 25-23

 Pioneer Conference Tournament

 Consolation

     Johnson-Brock def. Sterling, 25-19, 25-18

     Pawnee City def. Friend, 25-20, 25-11

 Semifinal

     Diller-Odell def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-19, 25-16, 25-18

     Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Southern, 23-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-13

 Potter-Dix Triangular

     Creek Valley def. Hyannis, 25-15, 12-25, 25-22

     Potter-Dix def. Creek Valley, 25-9, 31-29

     Potter-Dix def. Hyannis, 25-18, 25-18

 Republican Plains Athletic Conference Tournament

 Semifinal

     Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wauneta-Palisade, 3-0

     Southern Valley def. Bertrand, 25-23, 25-16, 22-25, 8-25, 15-3

 Third Place

     Bertrand def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-14, 25-15, 22-25, 25-20

 Championship

     Southern Valley def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 25-23, 25-18, 21-25, 28-26

 Southern Nebraska Conference (SNC) Tournament

 Consolation Round Two

     Centennial def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-13, 25-15

     Fairbury def. Sandy Creek, 25-17, 25-22

     Sutton def. David City, 2-1

 Semifinal

     Milford def. Thayer Central, 26-24, 25-15, 18-25, 22-25, 15-10

     Superior def. Heartland, 25-15, 25-13, 25-13

 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Double Triangular

     Arcadia-Loup City def. Twin Loup, 25-8, 25-13

     Pleasanton def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-7, 25-13

     Pleasanton def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-18, 25-22

     Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Twin Loup, 25-23, 25-19

 Sutherland Triangular

     Elm Creek def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-23, 25-22

     Elm Creek def. Sutherland, 25-16, 25-21

     North Platte St. Patrick's def. Sutherland, 25-15, 25-19

