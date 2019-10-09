Tuesday Night's HIgh School Volleyball Scores
     Arcadia-Loup City def. Central City, 25-20, 25-11, 25-13

     Ashland-Greenwood def. Yutan, 25-14, 25-18, 25-16

     Aurora def. Seward, 25-19, 25-14, 12-25, 16-25, 21-19

     Axtell def. Arapahoe, 25-6, 25-17, 25-16

     Battle Creek def. Guardian Angels, 25-19, 25-16, 25-22

     Bellevue East def. Omaha Burke, 25-14, 13-25, 21-25, 25-22, 15-10

     Bertrand def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-23, 25-19, 25-16

     Burwell def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-18, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22

     Centennial def. Cross County, 25-12, 22-25, 25-21, 26-24

     Deshler def. Sandy Creek, 18-25, 25-23, 12-25, 25-19, 15-9

     Elkhorn South def. Omaha Westside, 25-13, 25-14, 25-11

     Elkhorn Valley def. Osmond, 23-25, 25-22, 25-21, 26-24

     Elm Creek def. Alma, 25-21, 24-26, 17-25, 25-13, 15-10

     Exeter/Milligan def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-21, 25-18, 25-18

     Fillmore Central def. Diller-Odell, 23-25, 25-19, 25-19, 23-25, 15-12

     Gering def. Alliance, 27-25, 25-20, 25-17

     Hartington-Newcastle def. Randolph, 25-20, 25-16, 25-23

     Hastings St. Cecilia def. Centura, 25-17, 25-19, 26-24

     Howells/Dodge def. Stanton, 3-0

     Kearney def. Norfolk, 25-21, 28-26, 25-19

     Kearney Catholic def. North Platte, 25-11, 23-25, 17-25, 27-25, 15-13

     Lincoln East def. Lincoln High, 25-22, 25-19, 25-15

     Lincoln North Star def. Grand Island, 25-20, 22-25, 25-14, 25-19

     Lincoln Pius X def. Fremont, 25-11, 25-19, 25-15

     Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Northeast, 19-25, 25-15, 25-13, 25-17

     Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-18, 22-25, 26-24, 25-22

     Loomis def. Harvard, 25-18, 28-26, 25-21

     Malcolm def. Weeping Water, 25-11, 25-10, 25-11

     Mead def. Boys Town, 25-14, 25-13, 25-10

     Millard West def. Millard South, 25-15, 25-21, 26-24

     Mitchell def. Morrill, 25-10, 25-13, 22-25, 25-23

     Neligh-Oakdale def. Creighton, 25-14, 25-11, 25-13

     Norris def. Blair, 25-11, 25-7, 25-11

     Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Cedar Bluffs, 19-25, 25-15, 25-21, 22-25, 17-15

     Omaha Concordia def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-15, 25-19, 26-24

     Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Mercy, 25-12, 25-11, 25-14

     Omaha Gross Catholic def. Omaha South, 25-18, 25-15, 25-13

     Omaha Marian def. Gretna, 3-2

     Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Bryan, 25-14, 25-21, 25-17

     Omaha Skutt Catholic def. South Sioux City, 25-5, 25-4, 25-9

     Overton def. Gibbon, 25-12, 25-12, 25-12

     Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Benson, 25-3, 25-6, 25-4

     Pender def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-19, 19-25, 27-25, 26-24

     Platteview def. Louisville, 17-25, 25-23, 25-12, 25-23

     Plattsmouth def. Bennington, 25-21, 25-17, 25-8

     Ponca def. Wakefield-Allen, 25-15, 25-18, 23-25, 25-20

     Raymond Central def. Arlington, 21-25, 25-12, 25-22, 25-10

     Rock Port, Mo. def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 16-25, 25-19, 26-24

     Scottsbluff def. Bridgeport, 19-25, 25-18, 25-17, 18-25, 15-10

     Southern def. Fairbury, 25-23, 22-17, 26-28, 25-23

     St. Paul def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-18, 25-21, 25-21

     Superior def. Minden, 21-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22, 15-11

     Thayer Central def. Sutton, 25-18, 25-22, 19-25, 25-19

     Tri County def. Wilber-Clatonia, 23-25, 21-25, 25-7, 28-26, 15-13

     Wauneta-Palisade def. Perkins County, 25-11, 25-14, 25-13

     Waverly def. Wahoo, 25-17, 25-8, 25-22

     Winside def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-12, 25-15, 25-14

 Adams Central Triangular

     Adams Central def. York, 26-24, 25-21

     Adams Central def. Lexington, 25-14, 25-27, 25-12

     York def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-12

 Beatrice Triangular

     Grand Island Northwest def. Beatrice, 25-9, 20-25, 25-23

     Grand Island Northwest def. Hastings, 25-16, 25-22

     Hastings def. Beatrice, 25-21, 25-21

 Boone Central/Newman Grove Triangular

     Pierce def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23

     Wayne def. Pierce, 25-17, 25-15

     Wayne def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-13, 26-24

 Brady Triangular

     Maywood-Hayes Center def. Medicine Valley, 25-13, 25-8

     Maywood-Hayes Center def. Brady, 25-14, 25-14

     Medicine Valley def. Brady, 26-24, 25-23

 Cozad Triangular

     Broken Bow def. Ord, 20-25, 25-12, 25-10

     Broken Bow def. Cozad, 25-11, 25-8

     Ord def. Cozad, 25-11, 25-20

 Creek Valley Triangular

     Haxtun, Colo. def. Creek Valley, 25-14, 25-12

     Leyton def. Creek Valley, 25-23, 25-18

     Leyton def. Haxtun, Colo., 25-23, 25-19

 Heartland Triangular

     Doniphan-Trumbull def. Heartland, 25-19, 25-23

     Giltner def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-9, 22-25, 25-14

     Heartland def. Giltner, 17-25, 26-24, 25-23

 High Plains Community Triangular

     High Plains Community def. Hampton, 25-23, 23-25, 25-17

     Meridian def. High Plains Community, 25-18, 25-19

     Meridian def. Hampton, 25-11, 26-24

 Kimball Triangular

     Bayard def. Potter-Dix, 25-21, 25-20

     Kimball def. Bayard, 25-21, 26-24

 Nebraska Christian Triangular

     Fullerton def. Spalding Academy, 25-9, 25-15

     Nebraska Christian def. Spalding Academy, 25-9, 25-8

 Nebraska City Triangular

     Nebraska Christian def. Fullerton, 25-16, 25-20

 North Central Triangular

     North Central def. Ainsworth, 25-12, 19-25, 25-14

     Stuart def. North Central, 25-23, 25-17, 20-25

 Osceola Triangular

     Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Osceola, 25-17, 25-12

     East Butler def. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 25-8, 25-6

     East Butler def. Osceola, 27-25, 16-25, 25-19

 Palmer Triangular

     Central Valley def. Palmer, 25-16, 25-12

     CWC def. Central Valley, 25-18, 25-14

     CWC def. Palmer, 25-4, 25-7

 Paxton Triangular

     Dundy County-Stratton def. Paxton, 25-16, 25-20

     Dundy County-Stratton def. Wallace, 25-23, 25-19

     Wallace def. Paxton, 17-25, 25-18, 25-15

 Red Cloud Triangular

     Kenesaw def. Red Cloud, 25-9, 25-23

     Lawrence-Nelson def. Kenesaw, 25-13, 25-16

     Lawrence-Nelson def. Red Cloud, 25-8, 25-17

 Santee Triangular

     Bloomfield def. Santee, 28-26, 25-11

     Boyd County def. Bloomfield, 25-22, 25-15

     Boyd County def. Santee, 25-13, 25-8

 Shelby/Rising City Triangular

     Clarkson/Leigh def. Shelby/Rising City, 23-25, 25-19, 25-17

     Lutheran High Northeast def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-19, 25-16

     Lutheran High Northeast def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-19, 22-25, 25-17

 South Loup Triangular

     Cambridge def. Maxwell, 26-24, 25-11

     South Loup def. Cambridge, 27-25, 25-14

     South Loup def. Maxwell, 25-22, 25-8

 St. Mary's Triangular

     Elgin Public/Pope John def. St. Mary's, 25-20, 25-11

     Humphrey St. Francis def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-13, 25-12

     Humphrey St. Francis def. St. Mary's, 25-13, 25-12

 Valentine Triangular

     Ogallala def. Gothenburg, 25-22, 25-16

     Ogallala def. Valentine, 25-18, 25-19

     Valentine def. Gothenburg, 25-20, 14-25, 25-22

 Walthill Triangular

     Walthill def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-11, 25-20

     Wynot def. Walthill, 25-14, 25-6

 West Point-Beemer Triangular

     Douglas County West def. West Point-Beemer, 25-18, 25-15

     Oakland-Craig def. West Point-Beemer, 27-25, 25-20

     Oakland-Craig def. Douglas County West, 28-30, 25-23, 25-22

 Winnebago Triangular

     Winnebago def. Whiting, Iowa, 25-12, 25-10

 Wood River Triangular

     Ravenna def. Wood River, 25-23, 25-19

     Shelton def. Ravenna, 16-25, 25-22, 25-15

     Wood River def. Shelton, 25-16, 25-23

