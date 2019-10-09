Tuesday Night's HIgh School Volleyball Scores

Volleyball
Arcadia-Loup City def. Central City, 25-20, 25-11, 25-13
Ashland-Greenwood def. Yutan, 25-14, 25-18, 25-16
Aurora def. Seward, 25-19, 25-14, 12-25, 16-25, 21-19
Axtell def. Arapahoe, 25-6, 25-17, 25-16
Battle Creek def. Guardian Angels, 25-19, 25-16, 25-22
Bellevue East def. Omaha Burke, 25-14, 13-25, 21-25, 25-22, 15-10
Bertrand def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-23, 25-19, 25-16
Burwell def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-18, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22
Centennial def. Cross County, 25-12, 22-25, 25-21, 26-24
Deshler def. Sandy Creek, 18-25, 25-23, 12-25, 25-19, 15-9
Elkhorn South def. Omaha Westside, 25-13, 25-14, 25-11
Elkhorn Valley def. Osmond, 23-25, 25-22, 25-21, 26-24
Elm Creek def. Alma, 25-21, 24-26, 17-25, 25-13, 15-10
Exeter/Milligan def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-21, 25-18, 25-18
Fillmore Central def. Diller-Odell, 23-25, 25-19, 25-19, 23-25, 15-12
Gering def. Alliance, 27-25, 25-20, 25-17
Hartington-Newcastle def. Randolph, 25-20, 25-16, 25-23
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Centura, 25-17, 25-19, 26-24
Howells/Dodge def. Stanton, 3-0
Kearney def. Norfolk, 25-21, 28-26, 25-19
Kearney Catholic def. North Platte, 25-11, 23-25, 17-25, 27-25, 15-13
Lincoln East def. Lincoln High, 25-22, 25-19, 25-15
Lincoln North Star def. Grand Island, 25-20, 22-25, 25-14, 25-19
Lincoln Pius X def. Fremont, 25-11, 25-19, 25-15
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Northeast, 19-25, 25-15, 25-13, 25-17
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-18, 22-25, 26-24, 25-22
Loomis def. Harvard, 25-18, 28-26, 25-21
Malcolm def. Weeping Water, 25-11, 25-10, 25-11
Mead def. Boys Town, 25-14, 25-13, 25-10
Millard West def. Millard South, 25-15, 25-21, 26-24
Mitchell def. Morrill, 25-10, 25-13, 22-25, 25-23
Neligh-Oakdale def. Creighton, 25-14, 25-11, 25-13
Norris def. Blair, 25-11, 25-7, 25-11
Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Cedar Bluffs, 19-25, 25-15, 25-21, 22-25, 17-15
Omaha Concordia def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-15, 25-19, 26-24
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Mercy, 25-12, 25-11, 25-14
Omaha Gross Catholic def. Omaha South, 25-18, 25-15, 25-13
Omaha Marian def. Gretna, 3-2
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Bryan, 25-14, 25-21, 25-17
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. South Sioux City, 25-5, 25-4, 25-9
Overton def. Gibbon, 25-12, 25-12, 25-12
Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Benson, 25-3, 25-6, 25-4
Pender def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-19, 19-25, 27-25, 26-24
Platteview def. Louisville, 17-25, 25-23, 25-12, 25-23
Plattsmouth def. Bennington, 25-21, 25-17, 25-8
Ponca def. Wakefield-Allen, 25-15, 25-18, 23-25, 25-20
Raymond Central def. Arlington, 21-25, 25-12, 25-22, 25-10
Rock Port, Mo. def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 16-25, 25-19, 26-24
Scottsbluff def. Bridgeport, 19-25, 25-18, 25-17, 18-25, 15-10
Southern def. Fairbury, 25-23, 22-17, 26-28, 25-23
St. Paul def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-18, 25-21, 25-21
Superior def. Minden, 21-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22, 15-11
Thayer Central def. Sutton, 25-18, 25-22, 19-25, 25-19
Tri County def. Wilber-Clatonia, 23-25, 21-25, 25-7, 28-26, 15-13
Wauneta-Palisade def. Perkins County, 25-11, 25-14, 25-13
Waverly def. Wahoo, 25-17, 25-8, 25-22
Winside def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-12, 25-15, 25-14
Adams Central Triangular
Adams Central def. York, 26-24, 25-21
Adams Central def. Lexington, 25-14, 25-27, 25-12
York def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-12
Beatrice Triangular
Grand Island Northwest def. Beatrice, 25-9, 20-25, 25-23
Grand Island Northwest def. Hastings, 25-16, 25-22
Hastings def. Beatrice, 25-21, 25-21
Boone Central/Newman Grove Triangular
Pierce def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23
Wayne def. Pierce, 25-17, 25-15
Wayne def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-13, 26-24
Brady Triangular
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Medicine Valley, 25-13, 25-8
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Brady, 25-14, 25-14
Medicine Valley def. Brady, 26-24, 25-23
Cozad Triangular
Broken Bow def. Ord, 20-25, 25-12, 25-10
Broken Bow def. Cozad, 25-11, 25-8
Ord def. Cozad, 25-11, 25-20
Creek Valley Triangular
Haxtun, Colo. def. Creek Valley, 25-14, 25-12
Leyton def. Creek Valley, 25-23, 25-18
Leyton def. Haxtun, Colo., 25-23, 25-19
Heartland Triangular
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Heartland, 25-19, 25-23
Giltner def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-9, 22-25, 25-14
Heartland def. Giltner, 17-25, 26-24, 25-23
High Plains Community Triangular
High Plains Community def. Hampton, 25-23, 23-25, 25-17
Meridian def. High Plains Community, 25-18, 25-19
Meridian def. Hampton, 25-11, 26-24
Kimball Triangular
Bayard def. Potter-Dix, 25-21, 25-20
Kimball def. Bayard, 25-21, 26-24
Nebraska Christian Triangular
Fullerton def. Spalding Academy, 25-9, 25-15
Nebraska Christian def. Spalding Academy, 25-9, 25-8
Nebraska City Triangular
Nebraska Christian def. Fullerton, 25-16, 25-20
North Central Triangular
North Central def. Ainsworth, 25-12, 19-25, 25-14
Stuart def. North Central, 25-23, 25-17, 20-25
Osceola Triangular
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Osceola, 25-17, 25-12
East Butler def. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 25-8, 25-6
East Butler def. Osceola, 27-25, 16-25, 25-19
Palmer Triangular
Central Valley def. Palmer, 25-16, 25-12
CWC def. Central Valley, 25-18, 25-14
CWC def. Palmer, 25-4, 25-7
Paxton Triangular
Dundy County-Stratton def. Paxton, 25-16, 25-20
Dundy County-Stratton def. Wallace, 25-23, 25-19
Wallace def. Paxton, 17-25, 25-18, 25-15
Red Cloud Triangular
Kenesaw def. Red Cloud, 25-9, 25-23
Lawrence-Nelson def. Kenesaw, 25-13, 25-16
Lawrence-Nelson def. Red Cloud, 25-8, 25-17
Santee Triangular
Bloomfield def. Santee, 28-26, 25-11
Boyd County def. Bloomfield, 25-22, 25-15
Boyd County def. Santee, 25-13, 25-8
Shelby/Rising City Triangular
Clarkson/Leigh def. Shelby/Rising City, 23-25, 25-19, 25-17
Lutheran High Northeast def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-19, 25-16
Lutheran High Northeast def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-19, 22-25, 25-17
South Loup Triangular
Cambridge def. Maxwell, 26-24, 25-11
South Loup def. Cambridge, 27-25, 25-14
South Loup def. Maxwell, 25-22, 25-8
St. Mary's Triangular
Elgin Public/Pope John def. St. Mary's, 25-20, 25-11
Humphrey St. Francis def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-13, 25-12
Humphrey St. Francis def. St. Mary's, 25-13, 25-12
Valentine Triangular
Ogallala def. Gothenburg, 25-22, 25-16
Ogallala def. Valentine, 25-18, 25-19
Valentine def. Gothenburg, 25-20, 14-25, 25-22
Walthill Triangular
Walthill def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-11, 25-20
Wynot def. Walthill, 25-14, 25-6
West Point-Beemer Triangular
Douglas County West def. West Point-Beemer, 25-18, 25-15
Oakland-Craig def. West Point-Beemer, 27-25, 25-20
Oakland-Craig def. Douglas County West, 28-30, 25-23, 25-22
Winnebago Triangular
Winnebago def. Whiting, Iowa, 25-12, 25-10
Wood River Triangular
Ravenna def. Wood River, 25-23, 25-19
Shelton def. Ravenna, 16-25, 25-22, 25-15
Wood River def. Shelton, 25-16, 25-23