Top ranked LHNE football routs Winnebago; now gets ready for Omaha Nation

The top ranked in both polls in Class ‘D-1’ Lutheran High Northeast football team won their opening game of the season last Friday routing Winnebago on the road 55-22. 

The Eagles’ Jaxson Kant had seven touchdowns on the evening with three occurring on the ground, three through the air, and an interception return for a score.  Ben Gebhardt had three touchdown receptions and a kickoff return for a score as well.  Lutheran High Northeast returns to action on Friday when they host 0-2 Omaha Nation at 7:00. 

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, September 9, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, September 9, 2019

The Boston Red Sox have parted ways with president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.  Red Sox spokesman Kevin Gregg made the announcement last night, shortly after the New York Yankees beat Boston 10-5.  A veteran baseball executive who built a World Series champion in Miami and helped…