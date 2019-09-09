Top ranked LHNE football routs Winnebago; now gets ready for Omaha Nation

The top ranked in both polls in Class ‘D-1’ Lutheran High Northeast football team won their opening game of the season last Friday routing Winnebago on the road 55-22.
The Eagles’ Jaxson Kant had seven touchdowns on the evening with three occurring on the ground, three through the air, and an interception return for a score. Ben Gebhardt had three touchdown receptions and a kickoff return for a score as well. Lutheran High Northeast returns to action on Friday when they host 0-2 Omaha Nation at 7:00.