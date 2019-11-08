Thursday's State Volleyball Tournament Scoreboard

VOLLEYBALL

 

     Class A State Tournament

 Quarterfinal

     Gretna def. Millard West, 25-14, 11-25, 25-16, 25-22

     Lincoln Pius X def. Millard South, 25-22, 21-25, 25-8, 25-20

     Millard North def. Papillion-LaVista, 19-25, 25-23, 25-9, 25-16

     Papillion-LaVista South def. Elkhorn South, 25-21, 26-24, 25-21

 Class B State Tournament

 Quarterfinal

     Norris def. Platteview, 25-14, 15-25, 27-25, 25-23

     Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Sidney, 25-15, 25-18, 25-19

     Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Hastings, 25-2, 25-5, 25-6

     Waverly def. Grand Island Northwest, 23-25, 25-8, 25-17, 25-7

 Class C-1 State Tournament

 Quarterfinal

     Broken Bow def. Wayne, 20-25, 25-20, 25-8, 25-18

     Lincoln Lutheran def. Chadron, 25-20, 25-15, 25-19

     St. Paul def. Battle Creek, 25-17, 25-23, 25-17

     Wahoo def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-17, 25-20, 25-19

 Class C-2 State Tournament

 Quarterfinal

     Grand Island Central Catholic def. Summerland, 25-14, 25-12, 25-20

     Hastings St. Cecilia def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-10, 25-12, 25-20

     Lutheran High Northeast def. Bishop Neumann, 25-17, 22-25, 25-20, 25-18

     Superior def. Wisner-Pilger, 26-24, 21-25, 25-18, 25-17

 Class D-1 State Tournament

 Quarterfinal

     Archbishop Bergan def. Overton, 24-26, 25-16, 25-22, 25-20

     Diller-Odell def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-18, 28-26, 25-11

     Hartington Cedar Catholic def. CWC, 26-24, 25-16, 25-12

     Pleasanton def. Central Valley, 25-19, 25-16, 24-26, 25-12

 Class D-2 State Tournament

 Quarterfinal

     Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Bertrand, 21-25, 24-26, 25-18, 25-21, 15-12

     Humphrey St. Francis def. Garden County, 25-14, 25-20, 25-10

     Lawrence-Nelson def. Giltner, 25-10, 25-8, 25-14

     Wynot def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 27-25, 13-25, 25-22, 17-25, 15-11

