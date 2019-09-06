Thursday's High School Volleyball Scoreboard
Dan Thornberg / EyeEm

 VOLLEYBALL

    

     Auburn def. Fairbury, 27-25, 22-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-7

     Aurora def. York, 25-27, 25-15, 25-27, 26-24, 15-11

     Axtell def. Elm Creek, 3-2

     Battle Creek def. Creighton, 25-13, 25-17, 25-4

     Bishop Neumann def. Ashland-Greenwood, 18-25, 25-17, 20-25, 25-23, 15-13

     Bridgeport def. Kimball, 25-15, 25-15, 16-25, 23-25, 15-13

     Broken Bow def. Gothenburg, 26-24, 27-25, 25-14

     Centura def. Central City, 20-25, 25-20, 25-14, 25-22

     Chadron def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-15, 25-20, 25-15

     Columbus def. Crete, 25-17, 25-19, 25-21

     Columbus Lakeview def. Seward, 18-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-21

     Cross County def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-22, 22-25, 25-14, 25-20

     Douglas County West def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-9, 25-20, 25-20

     Elkhorn South def. Millard South, 25-20, 27-25, 21-25, 25-17

     Fillmore Central def. David City, 25-14, 15-25, 25-17, 25-15

     Garden County def. Leyton, 25-22, 25-21, 25-20

     Gretna def. Bellevue West, 24-26, 25-15, 25-15, 23-25, 15-13

     Hastings def. McCook, 25-22, 25-17, 25-16

     Hastings St. Cecilia def. Grand Island Central Catholic, 25-16, 26-24, 22-25, 25-21

     Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Randolph, 25-19, 25-10, 25-17

     Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Concordia, 25-13, 25-10, 25-9

     Lincoln North Star def. Fremont, 25-17, 25-18, 18-25, 25-18

     Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln Northeast, 27-29, 25-18, 25-13, 25-9

     Lincoln Southwest def. Kearney, 17-25, 25-19, 25-15, 16-25, 17-15

     Maxwell def. Brady, 21-25, 27-25, 22-25, 25-17, 15-11

     Milford def. Centennial, 25-20, 25-17, 21-25, 25-18

     Millard West def. Omaha Benson, 25-15, 25-7, 25-6

     Mitchell def. Hemingford, 25-15, 25-13, 25-8

     Morrill def. Bayard, 20-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-17

     Norfolk Catholic def. Pierce, 25-14, 25-17, 25-17

     Norris def. Bennington, 25-23, 25-16, 25-14

     O'Neill def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 22-25, 23-25, 25-13, 25-12, 15-13

     Omaha Burke def. Omaha Northwest, 25-13, 19-25, 25-16, 29-27

     Papillion-LaVista def. Millard North, 27-25, 25-21, 25-22

     Platteview def. Arlington, 25-15, 25-16, 25-13

     Plattsmouth def. Blair, 25-10, 25-17, 25-13

     Schuyler def. Cornerstone Christian, 25-17, 25-19, 25-19

     Sedgwick County, Colo. def. South Platte, 25-16, 21-25, 25-16, 25-23

     St. Paul def. Ord, 25-18, 25-11, 25-10

     Superior def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-19, 25-23, 25-23

     Sutherland def. Paxton, 25-12, 25-16, 25-11

     Thayer Central def. Tri County, 25-10, 25-17, 25-16

     Twin River def. Osceola, 25-18, 25-20, 25-15

     Vermillion, S.D. def. South Sioux City, 17-25, 25-15, 26-24, 22-25, 15-13

     Wahoo def. Raymond Central, 28-26, 25-13, 25-17

     Wauneta-Palisade def. Cheylin, Kan., 23-25, 25-13, 25-13, 25-22

     Yutan def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-17, 25-15, 25-17

 Anselmo-Merna Triangular

     Anselmo-Merna def. Twin Loup, 25-21, 23-25, 25-17

     Anselmo-Merna def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-21, 23-25, 25-17

     Twin Loup def. Ansley-Litchfield, 18-25, 25-17, 25-17

 Bertrand Triangular

     Alma def. Cambridge, 8-25, 25-23, 25-17

     Bertrand def. Alma, 25-20, 25-22

     Cambridge def. Bertrand, 18-25, 25-14, 25-13

 Boyd County Triangular

     Boyd County def. Santee, 25-16, 25-9

     Neligh-Oakdale def. Santee, 25-18, 25-7

 Central Valley Triangular

     Central Valley def. Riverside, 25-17, 25-15

     Central Valley def. Fullerton, 16-25, 25-15, 25-21

     Fullerton def. Riverside, 25-14, 20-25, 25-19

 Clarkson/Leigh Triangular

     Clarkson/Leigh def. Madison, 25-17, 25-11

     Stanton def. Madison, 25-7, 25-12

     Stanton def. Clarkson/Leigh, 19-25, 25-13, 25-20

 Doniphan-Trumbull Triangular

     Blue Hill def. Wood River, 27-29, 25-19, 25-16

     Blue Hill def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-22, 24-26, 28-26

     Wood River def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-19, 25-19

 Elgin/Elgin Pope John Triangular

     CWC def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-17, 25-5

     CWC def. Stuart, 25-11, 25-14

     Stuart def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 16-25, 26-24, 25-20

 Emerson-Hubbard Triangular

     Homer def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-15, 25-19

     Ponca def. Homer, 25-18, 25-17

     Ponca def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-14, 25-11

 Freeman Tournament

 Pool Play

 Pool A

     Deshler def. Pawnee City, 21-25, 25-19, 25-16

     Freeman def. Pawnee City, 23-25, 25-20, 25-23

 Pool B

     Diller-Odell def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-15, 25-10

     Diller-Odell def. Johnson-Brock, 25-7, 25-20

     Elmwood-Murdock def. Sterling, 25-22, 26-24

     Johnson-Brock def. Sterling, 25-12, 25-16

 Gibbon Triangular

     Adams Central def. Ravenna, 21-25, 25-12, 26-24

     Gibbon def. Ravenna, 26-24, 25-22

 Hampton Triangular

     Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Hampton, 25-11, 25-15

     Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-9, 25-8

     Exeter/Milligan def. Hampton, 19-25, 25-17, 25-21

 Harvard Tournament

     Franklin def. Shelton, 25-13, 25-22

     Franklin def. Red Cloud, 25-20, 25-16

     Franklin def. Harvard, 25-16, 25-18

     Harvard def. Red Cloud, 25-20, 25-22

     Shelton def. Harvard, 25-20, 25-16

     Shelton def. Red Cloud, 25-14, 22-25

 Heartland Triangular

     Heartland def. Sandy Creek, 25-16, 25-12

     Heartland def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-14, 25-21

     Sandy Creek def. Wilber-Clatonia, 23-25, 25-9, 25-23

 Hi-Line Triangular

     Hi-Line def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 21-25, 25-8, 25-19

     Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Hi-Line, 25-23, 25-18

     Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-20, 25-17

 High Plains Community Triangular

     Giltner def. High Plains Community, 25-17, 24-26, 25-11

     Giltner def. East Butler, 25-9, 25-7

     High Plains Community def. East Butler, 21-25, 25-11, 25-8

 Hitchcock County Triangular

     Dundy County-Stratton def. Arapahoe, 25-16, 28-26

     Hitchcock County def. Arapahoe, 25-10, 25-17

 Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer Triangular

     Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Falls City, 25-18, 25-17

     Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Johnson County Central, 23-25, 25-18, 25-17

     Johnson County Central def. Falls City, 25-14, 25-20

 Kenesaw Triangular

     Arcadia-Loup City def. Amherst, 25-10, 25-17

     Arcadia-Loup City def. Kenesaw, 27-29, 25-13, 25-14

     Kenesaw def. Amherst, 25-16, 25-21

 Malcolm Triangular

     Louisville def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-18, 25-12

     Malcolm def. Louisville, 20-25, 25-20, 25-18

     Malcolm def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 24-26, 25-7, 25-16

 McCool Junction Triangular

     Nebraska Lutheran def. McCool Junction, 25-20, 26-24

     Sutton def. McCool Junction, 25-21, 25-16

     Sutton def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-21, 22-25, 25-11

 Minden Triangular

     Lexington def. Holdrege, 2-1

     Minden def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-17

     Minden def. Holdrege, 25-11, 25-13

 Northeast Nebraska Tournament

 Pool Play

 Pool A

     Oakland-Craig def. Pender, 25-14, 25-14

     Wayne def. Pender, 25-8, 25-10

     Wayne def. Oakland-Craig, 25-20, 25-23

 Pool B

     Guardian Angels def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 23-25, 25-16, 25-20

     Lutheran High Northeast def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-18, 25-18

     Lutheran High Northeast def. Guardian Angels, 13-25, 27-25, 25-19

 Pool C

     West Point-Beemer def. Wakefield-Allen, 25-18, 25-17

     Wisner-Pilger def. West Point-Beemer, 23-25, 25-15, 25-22

     Wisner-Pilger def. Wakefield-Allen, 25-18, 25-17

 Pool D

     Archbishop Bergan def. North Bend Central, 25-22, 28-26

     North Bend Central def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-15, 25-15

 Ogallala Triangular

     Ogallala def. North Platte, 22-25, 25-22, 25-16

     Sidney def. North Platte, 29-27, 25-20

     Sidney def. Ogallala, 25-21, 25-19

 Palmer Double Triangular

     Heartland Lutheran def. St. Edward, 25-14, 25-12

     Nebraska Christian def. Palmer, 25-5, 25-12

     Nebraska Christian def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-13, 25-14

     Palmer def. St. Edward, 25-8, 25-17

 Palmyra Triangular

     Palmyra def. Weeping Water, 25-7, 25-10

     Palmyra def. Dorchester, 25-23, 25-11

 Plainview Triangular

     Plainview def. St. Mary's, 25-23, 20-25, 25-17

     Summerland def. Plainview, 25-9, 25-15

     Summerland def. St. Mary's, 25-14, 25-12 Pleasanton Triangular

     Overton def. Loomis, 25-15, 25-16

     Pleasanton def. Loomis, 25-10, 25-21

     Pleasanton def. Overton, 25-9, 25-12

 South Loup Triangular

     Mullen def. Wallace, 25-13, 25-13

     South Loup def. Mullen, 25-10, 25-16

     South Loup def. Wallace, 25-11, 25-13

 Southern Triangular

     Lewiston def. Parkview Christian, 25-17, 25-13

     Southern def. Lewiston, 25-21, 25-8

     Southern def. Parkview Christian, 25-3, 25-12

 Southwest Triangular

     Maywood-Hayes Center def. Southwest, 25-8, 25-9

     Maywood-Hayes Center def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-16, 25-17

     Rawlins County, Kan. def. Southwest, 25-20, 25-23

 West Holt Triangular

     Burwell def. North Central, 25-16, 26-24

     North Central def. West Holt, 25-15, 23-25, 25-16

     West Holt def. Burwell, 21-25, 25-13, 25-18

 Winner Triangular

     Winner, S.D. def. Ainsworth, 25-23, 25-16, 25-21

     Winner, S.D. def. Valentine, 25-20, 25-15, 25-18

 Winside Triangular

     Elkhorn Valley def. Wausa, 25-10, 25-19

     Winside def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-21, 25-17

     Winside def. Wausa, 25-18, 25-14

 Wynot Tournament

     Wynot def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-17, 22-25, 25-15

 Consolation

     Hartington-Newcastle def. Bloomfield, 25-18, 25-13

 Championship

     Wynot def. Crofton, 25-19, 25-17

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, September 6, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, September 6, 2019

The Green Bay Packers have opened the 100th NFL season by holding the Chicago Bears to 254 total net yards in a 10-3 victory at Soldier Field.  Aaron Rodgers was 18 of 30 for 208 yards, including an eight-yard pass to Jimmy Graham in the second quarter for the game's only touchdown.  Former …