Thursday's High School Volleyball Scoreboard
     Arcadia-Loup City def. Ord, 25-15, 25-12, 25-20

     Bayard def. Creek Valley, 28-26, 21-25, 25-18, 19-25, 15-10

     Beatrice def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-23, 25-17, 24-26, 25-11

     Bellevue East def. Grand Island, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20

     Bellevue West def. Omaha South, 25-12, 25-6, 25-9

     Bertrand def. Maxwell, 25-13, 25-20, 25-11

     Boone Central/Newman Grove def. West Holt, 25-22, 25-6, 25-21

     Boyd County def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-23, 20-25, 26-24, 25-11

     Centura def. Holdrege, 26-24, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15

     Clarkson/Leigh def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-23, 20-25, 25-21, 19-25, 15-10

     College View Academy def. Boys Town, 25-15, 25-18, 21-25, 25-22

     Cornerstone Christian def. Omaha Nation, 25-22, 25-11, 18-25, 24-26, 15-7

     Douglas County West def. Arlington, 25-18, 25-19, 25-17

     Elkhorn South def. Millard North, 25-20, 25-21, 25-17

     Elm Creek def. Gibbon, 26-24, 25-21, 25-9

     Fillmore Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-16, 25-10, 25-8

     Fullerton def. Palmer, 25-15, 25-12, 25-17

     Gretna def. Millard West, 16-25, 25-17, 14-25, 25-18, 18-16

     Hastings def. Aurora, 25-21, 23-25, 26-24, 25-21

     Hershey def. Sutherland, 13-25, 18-25, 27-25, 25-15, 16-14

     Hi-Line def. Arapahoe, 25-10, 25-17, 25-16

     Homer def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-10, 25-16, 25-7

     Johnson County Central def. Auburn, 25-22, 25-21, 23-25, 9-25, 15-13

     Lincoln East def. Norfolk, 24-26, 25-23, 27-25, 23-25, 15-13

     Lincoln Northeast def. Lincoln North Star, 25-20, 25-23, 26-24

     Lincoln Southeast def. Columbus, 3-2

     Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln High, 25-15, 21-25, 26-24, 25-19

     Medicine Valley def. Sandhills Valley, 25-14, 25-16, 25-17

     Norfolk Catholic def. Battle Creek, 25-15, 25-14, 25-22

     Norris def. Elkhorn, 24-26, 25-16, 25-17, 25-9

     North Bend Central def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-9, 25-17, 25-15

     Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-10, 25-20, 25-17

     Omaha Mercy def. Ralston, 25-18, 25-22, 25-19

     Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-10, 25-13, 25-16

     Plainview def. Osmond, 26-24, 15-25, 25-23, 21-25, 15-11

     Ponca def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-22, 25-21, 17-25, 26-24

     Santee def. Flandreau Indian, S.D., 25-14, 25-15, 25-18

     Sedgwick County, Colo. def. Leyton, 25-14, 25-17, 25-16

     Seward def. Schuyler, 25-15, 25-8, 25-8

     Sidney def. Alliance, 25-15, 25-13, 25-22

     Sioux County def. Edgemont, S.D., 25-21, 17-25, 26-24, 27-25

     Southern Valley def. Silver Lake, 25-19, 25-20, 25-21

     St. Paul def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-13, 25-10, 25-11

     Summerland def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-27, 25-16, 25-12, 22-25, 15-12

     Superior def. Heartland, 27-29, 25-13, 25-19, 25-18

     Syracuse def. Freeman, 25-21, 25-16, 25-13

     Thayer Central def. Blue Hill, 25-19, 25-20, 25-18

     Wahoo def. Malcolm, 25-16, 25-23, 25-13

     Wakefield-Allen def. Creighton, 25-14, 25-16, 25-17

     Waverly def. Bennington, 25-8, 25-10, 25-11

     Wayne def. Crofton, 25-11, 26-24, 25-10

     York def. Milford, 21-25, 25-21, 25-15, 21-25, 15-9

 Amherst Triangular

     Amherst def. Axtell, 19-25, 25-23, 25-14

     Pleasanton def. Amherst, 25-15, 25-11

     Pleasanton def. Axtell, 25-20, 25-14

 Anselmo-Merna Triangular

     Anselmo-Merna def. Spalding Academy, 25-6, 25-12

     Central Valley def. Spalding Academy, 25-12, 25-8

     Central Valley def. Anselmo-Merna, 23-25, 25-20, 25-20

 Ansley-Litchfield Triangular

     Loomis def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-22, 18-25, 25-22

     Overton def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-19, 25-19

     Overton def. Loomis, 25-21, 25-13

 Bloomfield Triangular

     Hartington-Newcastle def. Bloomfield, 24-26, 25-17, 25-13

     Hartington-Newcastle def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-18, 22-25, 25-21

 Centennial Conference Tournament

 Pool Play

 Pool 1

     Archbishop Bergan def. Omaha Concordia, 25-20, 25-21

     Hastings St. Cecilia def. Kearney Catholic, 25-18, 25-15

     Hastings St. Cecilia def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-20, 25-19

     Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Concordia, 26-24, 25-9

     Lincoln Lutheran def. Kearney Catholic, 25-18, 25-11

 Pool 2

     Bishop Neumann def. Aquinas, 25-11, 25-22

     Bishop Neumann def. Lincoln Christian, 25-19, 25-19

     Columbus Scotus def. Aquinas, 25-23, 28-26

     Grand Island Central Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-9, 25-20

     Grand Island Central Catholic def. Lincoln Christian, 27-25, 25-16

 Chambers/Wheeler Central Triangular

     CWC def. Wausa, 25-7, 25-10

     CWC def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-12, 25-10

     Elgin Public/Pope John def. Wausa, 25-13, 25-14

 Exeter-Milligan Triangular

     Cross County def. Dorchester, 25-13, 25-23

     Cross County def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-19, 26-28, 25-17

     Exeter/Milligan def. Dorchester, 25-12, 25-12

 Franklin Triangular

     Alma def. Franklin, 25-14, 25-23

     Alma def. Red Cloud, 25-7, 25-11

     Franklin def. Red Cloud, 26-24, 25-11

 Friend Triangular

     Deshler def. Friend, 25-12, 25-11

     Meridian def. Deshler, 25-12, 25-18

     Meridian def. Friend, 25-5, 25-18

 Lincoln Pius X Triangular

     Lincoln Pius X def. Omaha Marian, 25-17, 25-23

     Papillion-LaVista def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-18, 25-18

     Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Marian, 25-17, 25-23

 Louisville Triangular

     Fort Calhoun def. Yutan, 25-15, 25-15

     Louisville def. Fort Calhoun, 25-23, 25-20

     Louisville def. Yutan, 25-13, 25-19

 McCook Triangular

     Gothenburg def. McCook, 25-22, 23-25, 25-19

     Lexington def. McCook, 25-18, 25-23

 McCool Junction Triangular

     Giltner def. McCool Junction, 25-7, 25-14

     Giltner def. Shelby/Rising City, 27-29, 25-15, 25-22

     Shelby/Rising City def. McCool Junction, 25-14, 25-19

 Mead Triangular

     Mead def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-18, 25-17

     Mead def. Weeping Water, 25-13, 25-15

 Minden Triangular

     Broken Bow def. Ogallala, 25-16, 25-14

     Broken Bow def. Minden, 25-13, 26-28, 25-13

 Niobrara/Verdigre Double Triangular

     North Central def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-17, 25-18

     St. Mary's def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-11, 25-23

     Stuart def. St. Mary's, 25-9, 18-25, 25-20

 Palmyra Triangular

     Johnson-Brock def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 17-25, 27-25, 25-18

     Johnson-Brock def. Palmyra, 25-14, 25-16

 Pawnee City Triangular

     Diller-Odell def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 2-0

     Diller-Odell def. Pawnee City, 2-0

 Platteview Triangular

     Ashland-Greenwood def. Raymond Central, 25-15, 25-9, 22-25, 25-18

     Ashland-Greenwood def. Platteview, 29-27, 25-16, 25-21

     Platteview def. Raymond Central, 25-12, 25-13, 25-18

 South Platte Triangular

     South Platte def. Arthur County, 25-20, 25-22, 25-11

 St. Edward Triangular

     Nebraska Christian def. St. Edward, 25-4, 25-8

     Nebraska Christian def. Osceola, 25-5, 25-15

     Osceola def. St. Edward, 25-13, 25-10

 Sutton Triangular

     Fairbury def. David City, 25-21, 25-23

     Sutton def. David City, 23-25, 25-17, 25-13

     Sutton def. Fairbury, 25-15, 22-25, 25-21

 Twin Loup Triangular

     Burwell def. Twin Loup, 25-23, 9-25, 25-16

     Twin Loup def. Riverside, 25-23, 25-18

 Wisner-Pilger Triangular

     Guardian Angels def. Wisner-Pilger, 26-24, 25-21

     Lutheran High Northeast def. Guardian Angels, 25-12, 23-25, 25-20

     Lutheran High Northeast def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-21, 26-24

 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

     Bennett County, S.D. vs. Gordon/Rushville, ppd.

