Thursday's High School Volleyball Scoreboard

VOLLEYBALL
Alma def. Arapahoe, 25-11, 25-20, 25-20
Aquinas def. Yutan, 25-15, 25-15, 25-10
Ashland-Greenwood def. Seward, 25-16, 25-19, 25-21
Aurora def. Holdrege, 25-22, 25-22, 25-15
Beatrice def. Nebraska City, 25-14, 25-22, 25-15
Bishop Neumann def. Malcolm, 22-25, 27-25, 25-18, 25-20
Chadron def. Alliance, 26-24, 25-14, 25-17
Exeter/Milligan def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-14, 25-19, 21-25, 25-19
Gering def. Bridgeport, 25-13, 25-18, 25-11
Johnson County Central def. Conestoga, 25-20, 25-13, 25-14
Kearney Catholic def. Ravenna, 25-7, 25-12, 25-21
Lawrence-Nelson def. Franklin, 25-22, 25-21, 25-13
Louisville def. Freeman, 25-15, 25-15, 25-20
McCool Junction def. St. Edward, 25-10, 25-15, 25-19
Medicine Valley def. Sandhills/Thedford, 19-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-12
Mullen def. Paxton, 25-15, 25-21, 25-15
Norris def. Crete, 25-12, 25-17, 25-20
North Bend Central def. Columbus Lakeview, 17-25, 16-25, 25-22, 27-25, 15-8
Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 25-19, 25-18, 25-13
Ord def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 29-27, 25-22, 17-25, 25-23
Scottsbluff def. Torrington, Wyo., 20-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-20
South Loup def. Amherst, 25-27, 25-16, 25-14, 25-15
Wahoo def. Bennington, 25-14, 25-19, 25-7
Waverly def. Elkhorn, 25-23, 25-20, 24-26, 25-16
York def. Schuyler, 25-6, 25-13, 25-15
Frontier Conference Tournament
Championship
Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Cedar Bluffs, 3-0
Garden County Triangular
Garden County def. Creek Valley, 25-11, 25-16
Garden County def. South Platte, 25-22, 25-18
South Platte def. Creek Valley, 24-26, 25-13, 25-17
Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament
Consolation
Lincoln North Star def. Grand Island, 25-20, 25-19
Lincoln North Star def. Lincoln Northeast, 19-25, 25-19, 25-16
Lincoln Northeast def. Grand Island, 25-15, 25-23
Seventh Place
Fremont def. Lincoln High, 19-25, 25-19, 26-24, 25-20
Fifth Place
Lincoln East def. Norfolk, 25-15, 19-25, 14-25, 25-20, 15-11
Third Place
Kearney def. Lincoln Southeast, 29-27, 14-25, 25-18, 16-25, 15-9
Championship
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-13, 25-13, 30-28
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Triangular
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Fort Calhoun, 25-15, 25-22
Wisner-Pilger def. Fort Calhoun, 25-16, 25-17
Wisner-Pilger def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-23, 25-17
Metro Conference Tournament
Championship
Elkhorn South def. Millard North, 13-25, 24-26, 25-23, 25-22, 15-13
Mid-State Conference Tournament
Wayne def. Battle Creek, 25-19, 25-16, 25-20
Fifth Place
O'Neill def. Guardian Angels, 25-21, 14-25, 25-15, 22-25, 15-10
Third Place
Norfolk Catholic def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-22, 25-12, 25-11
Palmer Triangular
Palmer def. Spalding Academy, 18-25, 25-14, 25-13
Palmer def. Elba, 25-17, 25-15
Plattsmouth Triangular
Lincoln Christian def. Platteview, 25-20, 25-16
Platteview def. Plattsmouth, 25-16, 25-20
Plattsmouth def. Lincoln Christian, 31-29, 25-22
Silver Lake Tournament
Axtell def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-22, 25-10
Consolation
Deshler def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-20, 25-20
Championship
Axtell def. Silver Lake, 25-23, 25-20
Southern Nebraska Conference (SNC) Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Centennial def. Sutton, 25-11, 24-26, 25-13
Fairbury def. Fillmore Central, 22-25, 25-21, 25-18
Seventh Place
Fillmore Central def. Sutton, 25-19, 25-21
Fifth Place
Centennial def. Fairbury, 25-21, 25-12
Third Place
Heartland def. Thayer Central, 25-22, 25-16
Championship
Superior def. Milford, 28-26, 25-23
St. Paul Triangular
St. Paul def. Gibbon, 25-17, 25-7
St. Paul def. Wood River, 25-7, 25-23
Wood River def. Gibbon, 25-17, 25-23
Winnebago Triangular
Homer def. Winnebago, 14-25, 25-17, 25-21
Wakefield-Allen def. Winnebago, 25-17, 25-19
Wakefield-Allen def. Homer, 25-12, 27-25