Thursday's High School Volleyball Scoreboard

VOLLEYBALL

    

     Alma def. Arapahoe, 25-11, 25-20, 25-20

     Aquinas def. Yutan, 25-15, 25-15, 25-10

     Ashland-Greenwood def. Seward, 25-16, 25-19, 25-21

     Aurora def. Holdrege, 25-22, 25-22, 25-15

     Beatrice def. Nebraska City, 25-14, 25-22, 25-15

     Bishop Neumann def. Malcolm, 22-25, 27-25, 25-18, 25-20

     Chadron def. Alliance, 26-24, 25-14, 25-17

     Exeter/Milligan def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-14, 25-19, 21-25, 25-19

     Gering def. Bridgeport, 25-13, 25-18, 25-11

     Johnson County Central def. Conestoga, 25-20, 25-13, 25-14

     Kearney Catholic def. Ravenna, 25-7, 25-12, 25-21

     Lawrence-Nelson def. Franklin, 25-22, 25-21, 25-13

     Louisville def. Freeman, 25-15, 25-15, 25-20

     McCool Junction def. St. Edward, 25-10, 25-15, 25-19

     Medicine Valley def. Sandhills/Thedford, 19-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-12

     Mullen def. Paxton, 25-15, 25-21, 25-15

     Norris def. Crete, 25-12, 25-17, 25-20

     North Bend Central def. Columbus Lakeview, 17-25, 16-25, 25-22, 27-25, 15-8

     Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 25-19, 25-18, 25-13

     Ord def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 29-27, 25-22, 17-25, 25-23

     Scottsbluff def. Torrington, Wyo., 20-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-20

     South Loup def. Amherst, 25-27, 25-16, 25-14, 25-15

     Wahoo def. Bennington, 25-14, 25-19, 25-7

     Waverly def. Elkhorn, 25-23, 25-20, 24-26, 25-16

     York def. Schuyler, 25-6, 25-13, 25-15

 Frontier Conference Tournament

 Championship

     Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Cedar Bluffs, 3-0

 Garden County Triangular

     Garden County def. Creek Valley, 25-11, 25-16

     Garden County def. South Platte, 25-22, 25-18

     South Platte def. Creek Valley, 24-26, 25-13, 25-17

 Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament

 Consolation

     Lincoln North Star def. Grand Island, 25-20, 25-19

     Lincoln North Star def. Lincoln Northeast, 19-25, 25-19, 25-16

     Lincoln Northeast def. Grand Island, 25-15, 25-23

 Seventh Place

     Fremont def. Lincoln High, 19-25, 25-19, 26-24, 25-20

 Fifth Place

     Lincoln East def. Norfolk, 25-15, 19-25, 14-25, 25-20, 15-11

 Third Place

     Kearney def. Lincoln Southeast, 29-27, 14-25, 25-18, 16-25, 15-9

 Championship

     Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-13, 25-13, 30-28

 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Triangular

     Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Fort Calhoun, 25-15, 25-22

     Wisner-Pilger def. Fort Calhoun, 25-16, 25-17

     Wisner-Pilger def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-23, 25-17

 Metro Conference Tournament

 Championship

     Elkhorn South def. Millard North, 13-25, 24-26, 25-23, 25-22, 15-13

 Mid-State Conference Tournament

     Wayne def. Battle Creek, 25-19, 25-16, 25-20

 Fifth Place

     O'Neill def. Guardian Angels, 25-21, 14-25, 25-15, 22-25, 15-10

 Third Place

     Norfolk Catholic def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-22, 25-12, 25-11

 Palmer Triangular

     Palmer def. Spalding Academy, 18-25, 25-14, 25-13

     Palmer def. Elba, 25-17, 25-15

 Plattsmouth Triangular

     Lincoln Christian def. Platteview, 25-20, 25-16

     Platteview def. Plattsmouth, 25-16, 25-20

     Plattsmouth def. Lincoln Christian, 31-29, 25-22

 Silver Lake Tournament

     Axtell def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-22, 25-10

 Consolation

     Deshler def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-20, 25-20

 Championship

     Axtell def. Silver Lake, 25-23, 25-20

 Southern Nebraska Conference (SNC) Tournament

 Consolation Semifinal

     Centennial def. Sutton, 25-11, 24-26, 25-13

     Fairbury def. Fillmore Central, 22-25, 25-21, 25-18

 Seventh Place

     Fillmore Central def. Sutton, 25-19, 25-21

 Fifth Place

     Centennial def. Fairbury, 25-21, 25-12

 Third Place

     Heartland def. Thayer Central, 25-22, 25-16

 Championship

     Superior def. Milford, 28-26, 25-23

 St. Paul Triangular

     St. Paul def. Gibbon, 25-17, 25-7

     St. Paul def. Wood River, 25-7, 25-23

     Wood River def. Gibbon, 25-17, 25-23

 Winnebago Triangular

     Homer def. Winnebago, 14-25, 25-17, 25-21

     Wakefield-Allen def. Winnebago, 25-17, 25-19

     Wakefield-Allen def. Homer, 25-12, 27-25

