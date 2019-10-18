Thursday's High School Volleyball Scoreboard

VOLLEYBALL
Archbishop Bergan def. Omaha Concordia, 25-15, 25-19, 25-14
Bayard def. Hemingford, 26-24, 25-14, 25-16
Bertrand def. Kenesaw, 25-19, 25-12, 19-25, 25-17
Bishop Neumann def. Columbus Scotus, 3-2
Blair def. Omaha Benson, 26-24, 24-26, 25-18, 25-22
Bloomfield def. Creighton, 25-18, 25-23, 25-7
Broken Bow def. Kearney Catholic, 25-20, 25-20, 25-21
Columbus def. Norfolk, 23-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-21
Diller-Odell def. Friend, 25-3, 25-9, 25-8
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-12, 25-19, 25-18
Elkhorn def. Plattsmouth, 25-17, 25-12, 25-18
Exeter/Milligan def. East Butler, 25-18, 25-9, 26-24
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Pawnee City, 25-11, 18-25, 25-14, 25-18
Gering def. Scottsbluff, 25-23, 25-20, 25-23
Gretna def. Omaha Bryan, 25-17, 25-10, 25-11
Guardian Angels def. Crofton, 25-17, 25-13, 25-16
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-7, 25-18, 24-26, 25-19
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Sandy Creek, 25-9, 25-8, 25-14
Heartland def. Sutton, 17-25, 25-10, 25-22, 25-12
Johnson-Brock def. Sterling, 25-13, 25-15, 25-13
Leyton def. Paxton, 26-24, 25-19, 25-20
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln High, 25-18, 25-13, 25-22
Lincoln Southeast def. Fremont, 3-0
McCool Junction def. Osceola, 12-25, 26-24, 25-19, 25-21
Medicine Valley def. Arapahoe, 25-22, 25-19, 25-17
Millard South def. Lincoln East, 3-0
Mitchell def. Bridgeport, 25-10, 25-22, 25-19
Norris def. Hastings, 25-15, 25-17, 25-21
North Platte def. McCook, 25-16, 25-20, 27-25
Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. College View Academy, 25-8, 25-14, 27-25
Omaha Burke def. Lincoln North Star, 25-20, 25-22, 15-25, 23-25, 15-10
Omaha Mercy def. Omaha South, 25-20, 25-14, 25-12
Omaha Nation def. Flandreau Indian, S.D., 19-25, 25-8, 14-25, 25-17, 15-7
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-13, 25-15, 25-17
Sidney, Iowa def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-19, 25-9, 25-13
Southern def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-16, 25-18, 22-19
Southwest def. Maxwell, 25-23, 25-15, 25-18
Superior def. Thayer Central, 25-10, 25-16, 25-16
Wakefield-Allen def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-7, 25-11, 25-8
Wayne def. Battle Creek, 21-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-19
Ainsworth Triangular
Ainsworth def. Stuart, 25-12, 25-21
Boyd County def. Ainsworth, 26-24, 25-18
Stuart def. Boyd County, 25-22, 25-21
Alma Triangular
Minden def. Alma, 26-24, 25-15
Southern Valley def. Minden, 23-25, 25-11, 27-25
Southern Valley def. Alma, 25-20, 25-15
Centennial Triangular
Aquinas def. David City, 26-24, 23-25, 25-19
Centennial def. Aquinas, 25-22, 25-22
Centennial def. David City, 27-29, 25-19, 25-19
Central Conference Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A
Adams Central def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-19, 8-25, 25-21
Adams Central def. Holdrege, 25-21, 25-14
Aurora def. Crete, 25-13, 25-16
Aurora def. Holdrege, 25-18, 25-14
Columbus Lakeview def. Crete, 25-9, 25-16
Grand Island Northwest def. Lexington, 25-6, 25-12
Grand Island Northwest def. Seward, 25-16, 25-15
Seward def. Schuyler, 25-12, 25-11
York def. Lexington, 25-19, 25-17
York def. Schuyler, 25-13, 25-10
Cross County Triangular
Cross County def. Meridian, 32-30, 25-11
Cross County def. Giltner, 25-19, 25-18
Giltner def. Meridian, 23-25, 25-19, 25-17
Deshler Triangular
Blue Hill def. Deshler, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22
Blue Hill def. Harvard, 25-23, 25-12
Deshler def. Harvard, 25-21, 25-21
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Gold Tournament
Semifinal
Louisville def. Auburn, 25-23, 25-12
Malcolm def. Mead, 23-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-23, 16-14
Silver Tournament
Semifinal
Johnson County Central def. Palmyra, 25-23, 25-15
Yutan def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-20, 25-20
Fifth Place
Johnson County Central def. Yutan, 25-17, 19-25, 25-15
Consolation
Freeman def. Conestoga, 25-17, 25-22
Freeman def. Weeping Water, 25-16, 25-15
East Husker Conference Tournament
First Round
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-27, 25-23, 25-19
Clarkson/Leigh def. Pender, 25-19, 25-10
Oakland-Craig def. Twin River, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18
Stanton def. Madison, 25-11, 25-12
Second Round
Losers Bracket
Pender def. Madison, 25-11, 25-23
Tekamah-Herman def. Twin River, 19-25, 25-18, 25-23
Winners Bracket
Stanton def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-16, 32-30
Wisner-Pilger def. Howells/Dodge, 24-26, 25-19, 25-22
Fort Kearny Conference Tournament
Third Place
Elm Creek def. Axtell, 25-21, 25-15, 25-21
Championship
Pleasanton def. Overton, 25-18, 25-17, 25-19
Goldenrod Conference Tournament
First Round
Central Valley def. Riverside, 25-16, 25-10, 25-16
Heartland Lutheran def. St. Edward, 25-6, 25-17, 25-20
Riverside def. Palmer, 25-27, 25-12, 25-21, 25-15
Quarterfinal
Fullerton def. Burwell, 26-24, 25-23, 25-21
Humphrey St. Francis def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-14, 25-9, 25-11
Nebraska Christian def. Spalding Academy, 25-8, 25-9, 25-15
Gordon-Rushville Triangular
Alliance def. Valentine, 25-18, 25-13
Valentine def. Gordon/Rushville, 23-25, 25-21, 25-17
Hartington/Newcastle Triangular
Hartington-Newcastle def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-10
Ponca def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-22, 25-19
Ponca def. Walthill, 25-6, 25-7
High Plains Community Triangular
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-20, 25-14
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. High Plains Community, 25-14, 25-14
Lawrence-Nelson def. High Plains Community, 25-11, 25-13
Lou Platte Conference Tournament
Third Place
Centura def. Ord, 25-20, 18-25, 25-17, 25-19
Championship
St. Paul def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-16, 25-9, 25-17
Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference
First Round
Hyannis def. Sandhills/Thedford, 3-0
Sandhills Valley def. Arthur County, 25-19, 18-25, 21-25, 25-22, 18-16
Quarterfinal
Anselmo-Merna def. Sandhills Valley, 25-20, 25-12, 25-17
Mullen def. Brady, 16-25, 15-25, 25-12, 25-16, 15-8
South Loup def. Hyannis, 25-14, 25-15, 25-10
Twin Loup def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-10, 25-11, 25-23
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Consolation Bracket
Arlington def. Fort Calhoun, 25-21, 25-19, 24-26, 15-25, 15-12
Douglas County West def. Raymond Central, 25-17, 25-17, 10-25, 25-14
Semifinal
Syracuse def. Platteview, 20-25, 23-25, 25-17, 25-23, 15-5
Wahoo def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-18, 25-19, 25-13
Neligh-Oakdale Triangular
Norfolk Catholic def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-15, 25-10
Norfolk Catholic def. O'Neill, 25-20, 25-18
O'Neill def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-15, 23-25, 25-13
Pierce County Tournament
Randolph def. Plainview, 25-18, 23-25, 25-22
Consolation
Plainview def. Osmond, 25-22, 25-17
Championship
Pierce def. Randolph, 25-10, 25-16