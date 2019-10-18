Thursday's High School Volleyball Scoreboard

     Archbishop Bergan def. Omaha Concordia, 25-15, 25-19, 25-14

     Bayard def. Hemingford, 26-24, 25-14, 25-16

     Bertrand def. Kenesaw, 25-19, 25-12, 19-25, 25-17

     Bishop Neumann def. Columbus Scotus, 3-2

     Blair def. Omaha Benson, 26-24, 24-26, 25-18, 25-22

     Bloomfield def. Creighton, 25-18, 25-23, 25-7

     Broken Bow def. Kearney Catholic, 25-20, 25-20, 25-21

     Columbus def. Norfolk, 23-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-21

     Diller-Odell def. Friend, 25-3, 25-9, 25-8

     Elgin Public/Pope John def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-12, 25-19, 25-18

     Elkhorn def. Plattsmouth, 25-17, 25-12, 25-18

     Exeter/Milligan def. East Butler, 25-18, 25-9, 26-24

     Falls City Sacred Heart def. Pawnee City, 25-11, 18-25, 25-14, 25-18

     Gering def. Scottsbluff, 25-23, 25-20, 25-23

     Gretna def. Omaha Bryan, 25-17, 25-10, 25-11

     Guardian Angels def. Crofton, 25-17, 25-13, 25-16

     Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-7, 25-18, 24-26, 25-19

     Hastings St. Cecilia def. Sandy Creek, 25-9, 25-8, 25-14

     Heartland def. Sutton, 17-25, 25-10, 25-22, 25-12

     Johnson-Brock def. Sterling, 25-13, 25-15, 25-13

     Leyton def. Paxton, 26-24, 25-19, 25-20

     Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln High, 25-18, 25-13, 25-22

     Lincoln Southeast def. Fremont, 3-0

     McCool Junction def. Osceola, 12-25, 26-24, 25-19, 25-21

     Medicine Valley def. Arapahoe, 25-22, 25-19, 25-17

     Millard South def. Lincoln East, 3-0

     Mitchell def. Bridgeport, 25-10, 25-22, 25-19

     Norris def. Hastings, 25-15, 25-17, 25-21

     North Platte def. McCook, 25-16, 25-20, 27-25

     Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. College View Academy, 25-8, 25-14, 27-25

     Omaha Burke def. Lincoln North Star, 25-20, 25-22, 15-25, 23-25, 15-10

     Omaha Mercy def. Omaha South, 25-20, 25-14, 25-12

     Omaha Nation def. Flandreau Indian, S.D., 19-25, 25-8, 14-25, 25-17, 15-7

     Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-13, 25-15, 25-17

     Sidney, Iowa def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-19, 25-9, 25-13

     Southern def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-16, 25-18, 22-19

     Southwest def. Maxwell, 25-23, 25-15, 25-18

     Superior def. Thayer Central, 25-10, 25-16, 25-16

     Wakefield-Allen def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-7, 25-11, 25-8

     Wayne def. Battle Creek, 21-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-19

 Ainsworth Triangular

     Ainsworth def. Stuart, 25-12, 25-21

     Boyd County def. Ainsworth, 26-24, 25-18

     Stuart def. Boyd County, 25-22, 25-21

 Alma Triangular

     Minden def. Alma, 26-24, 25-15

     Southern Valley def. Minden, 23-25, 25-11, 27-25

     Southern Valley def. Alma, 25-20, 25-15

 Centennial Triangular

     Aquinas def. David City, 26-24, 23-25, 25-19

     Centennial def. Aquinas, 25-22, 25-22

     Centennial def. David City, 27-29, 25-19, 25-19

 Central Conference Tournament

 Pool Play

 Pool A

     Adams Central def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-19, 8-25, 25-21

     Adams Central def. Holdrege, 25-21, 25-14

     Aurora def. Crete, 25-13, 25-16

     Aurora def. Holdrege, 25-18, 25-14

     Columbus Lakeview def. Crete, 25-9, 25-16

     Grand Island Northwest def. Lexington, 25-6, 25-12

     Grand Island Northwest def. Seward, 25-16, 25-15

     Seward def. Schuyler, 25-12, 25-11

     York def. Lexington, 25-19, 25-17

     York def. Schuyler, 25-13, 25-10

 Cross County Triangular

     Cross County def. Meridian, 32-30, 25-11

     Cross County def. Giltner, 25-19, 25-18

     Giltner def. Meridian, 23-25, 25-19, 25-17

 Deshler Triangular

     Blue Hill def. Deshler, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22

     Blue Hill def. Harvard, 25-23, 25-12

     Deshler def. Harvard, 25-21, 25-21

 East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament

 Gold Tournament

 Semifinal

     Louisville def. Auburn, 25-23, 25-12

     Malcolm def. Mead, 23-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-23, 16-14

 Silver Tournament

 Semifinal

     Johnson County Central def. Palmyra, 25-23, 25-15

     Yutan def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-20, 25-20

 Fifth Place

     Johnson County Central def. Yutan, 25-17, 19-25, 25-15

 Consolation

     Freeman def. Conestoga, 25-17, 25-22

     Freeman def. Weeping Water, 25-16, 25-15

 East Husker Conference Tournament

 First Round

     Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-27, 25-23, 25-19

     Clarkson/Leigh def. Pender, 25-19, 25-10

     Oakland-Craig def. Twin River, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18

     Stanton def. Madison, 25-11, 25-12

 Second Round

 Losers Bracket

     Pender def. Madison, 25-11, 25-23

     Tekamah-Herman def. Twin River, 19-25, 25-18, 25-23

 Winners Bracket

     Stanton def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-16, 32-30

     Wisner-Pilger def. Howells/Dodge, 24-26, 25-19, 25-22

 Fort Kearny Conference Tournament

 Third Place

     Elm Creek def. Axtell, 25-21, 25-15, 25-21

 Championship

     Pleasanton def. Overton, 25-18, 25-17, 25-19

 Goldenrod Conference Tournament

 First Round

     Central Valley def. Riverside, 25-16, 25-10, 25-16

     Heartland Lutheran def. St. Edward, 25-6, 25-17, 25-20

     Riverside def. Palmer, 25-27, 25-12, 25-21, 25-15

 Quarterfinal

     Fullerton def. Burwell, 26-24, 25-23, 25-21

     Humphrey St. Francis def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-14, 25-9, 25-11

     Nebraska Christian def. Spalding Academy, 25-8, 25-9, 25-15

 Gordon-Rushville Triangular

     Alliance def. Valentine, 25-18, 25-13

     Valentine def. Gordon/Rushville, 23-25, 25-21, 25-17

 Hartington/Newcastle Triangular

     Hartington-Newcastle def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-10

     Ponca def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-22, 25-19

     Ponca def. Walthill, 25-6, 25-7

 High Plains Community Triangular

     Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-20, 25-14

     Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. High Plains Community, 25-14, 25-14

     Lawrence-Nelson def. High Plains Community, 25-11, 25-13

 Lou Platte Conference Tournament

 Third Place

     Centura def. Ord, 25-20, 18-25, 25-17, 25-19

 Championship

     St. Paul def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-16, 25-9, 25-17

 Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference

 First Round

     Hyannis def. Sandhills/Thedford, 3-0

     Sandhills Valley def. Arthur County, 25-19, 18-25, 21-25, 25-22, 18-16

 Quarterfinal

     Anselmo-Merna def. Sandhills Valley, 25-20, 25-12, 25-17

     Mullen def. Brady, 16-25, 15-25, 25-12, 25-16, 15-8

     South Loup def. Hyannis, 25-14, 25-15, 25-10

     Twin Loup def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-10, 25-11, 25-23

 Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

 Consolation Bracket

     Arlington def. Fort Calhoun, 25-21, 25-19, 24-26, 15-25, 15-12

     Douglas County West def. Raymond Central, 25-17, 25-17, 10-25, 25-14

 Semifinal

     Syracuse def. Platteview, 20-25, 23-25, 25-17, 25-23, 15-5

     Wahoo def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-18, 25-19, 25-13

 Neligh-Oakdale Triangular

     Norfolk Catholic def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-15, 25-10

     Norfolk Catholic def. O'Neill, 25-20, 25-18

     O'Neill def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-15, 23-25, 25-13

 Pierce County Tournament

     Randolph def. Plainview, 25-18, 23-25, 25-22

 Consolation

     Plainview def. Osmond, 25-22, 25-17

 Championship

     Pierce def. Randolph, 25-10, 25-16

