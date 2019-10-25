Thursday's High School Football Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL(equals)

 

    

     Alma 40, Arapahoe 18

 

     Aquinas 41, Shelby/Rising City 6

 

     Arcadia-Loup City 38, Elm Creek 30

 

     Bloomfield 46, Hartington-Newcastle 36

 

     Brady 42, Maxwell 34

 

     Burwell 41, Ansley-Litchfield 14

 

     CWC-Ewing 49, Clearwater/Orchard 6

 

     Central Valley 53, Stuart 21

 

     Centura 15, Broken Bow 6

 

     Creighton 68, Boyd County 20

 

     Diller-Odell 30, Meridian 28

 

     East Butler 74, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 22

 

     Elmwood-Murdock 92, Palmyra 36

 

     Elwood 42, Overton 38

 

     Eustis-Farnam 60, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 38

 

     Falls City Sacred Heart 54, Johnson-Brock 14

 

     Fullerton 64, Shelton 8

 

     Gothenburg 17, Ord 14, OT

 

     Hartington Cedar Catholic 56, Stanton 7

 

     Kenesaw 52, Giltner 14

 

     Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 60, Elkhorn Valley 22

 

     Lawrence-Nelson def. Franklin, forfeit

 

     Lincoln Southwest 41, Lincoln High 27

 

     Mullen 66, Paxton 24

 

     Nebraska City Lourdes 52, Weeping Water 22

 

     Neligh-Oakdale 86, Lutheran High Northeast 50

 

     Papillion-LaVista South 63, Omaha Bryan 0

 

     Pender 61, Omaha Christian Academy 0

 

     Pierce 55, Boone Central/Newman Grove 20

 

     Pleasanton 67, Bertrand 44

 

     Randolph 41, Wausa 0

 

     Riverside 60, Osmond 16

 

     Sandhills/Thedford 44, Medicine Valley 14

 

     South Loup 12, Amherst 6

 

     Southern 48, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 28

 

     Sutherland 28, Morrill 22

 

     Valentine 40, O'Neill 7

