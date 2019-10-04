Thursday Night's High School Volleyball Scores

VOLLEYBALL
Arcadia-Loup City def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-19, 25-23, 25-12
Bishop Neumann def. Aquinas, 25-16, 23-25, 25-11, 28-26
Burke, S.D. def. Boyd County, 25-14, 25-20, 17-25, 25-19
Chadron def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-10, 25-16, 25-16
Clarkson/Leigh def. Schuyler, 25-8, 25-16, 25-10
Crofton def. West Holt, 25-12, 25-9, 25-14
Deshler def. Shelton, 21-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-16
Garden County def. Hyannis, 25-20, 25-14, 25-8
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Grand Island Northwest, 18-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-14
Hampton def. Red Cloud, 25-21, 25-18, 25-21
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Guardian Angels, 26-24, 27-25, 27-29, 25-13
Hartington-Newcastle def. Plainview, 25-17, 25-10, 25-10
Johnson County Central def. Pawnee City, 25-12, 25-11, 25-18
Kearney Catholic def. Ord, 20-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-20
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Creighton, 25-13, 25-16, 25-10
Lincoln Christian def. Louisville, 25-18, 25-14, 25-22
Lincoln High def. Grand Island, 25-16, 25-15, 25-16
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Madison, 25-7, 25-19, 25-15
Malcolm def. North Bend Central, 15-25, 8-25, 25-19, 25-18, 17-15
Mead def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-14, 26-24, 25-11
Milford def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-11, 25-11, 25-19
Millard South def. Omaha North, 25-9, 25-15, 25-14
Millard West def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-16, 21-25, 25-18, 25-16
Norfolk Catholic def. West Point-Beemer, 25-15, 25-13, 25-21
O'Neill def. Ainsworth, 25-12, 25-21, 25-17
Oakland-Craig def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 3-1
Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Arlington, 9-25, 25-16, 25-17, 26-24
Omaha South def. South Sioux City, 25-15, 25-12, 25-21
Omaha Westside def. Lincoln North Star, 25-20, 25-21, 25-20
Papillion-LaVista South def. Bellevue West, 25-15, 25-13, 16-25
Pine Bluffs, Wyo. def. Kimball, 25-14, 25-14, 25-10
Platteview def. Fort Calhoun, 3-0
Shelby/Rising City def. Palmer, 25-18, 25-20, 25-15
Summerland def. North Central, 25-23, 25-14, 25-16
Syracuse def. Raymond Central, 25-22, 25-6, 25-16
Thayer Central def. Centennial, 25-11, 25-22, 25-21
Twin River def. Central City, 26-24, 25-17, 25-16
Valentine def. Hershey, 25-12, 25-15, 25-21
Wakefield-Allen def. Osmond, 21-25, 25-20, 25-14, 25-20
Wausa def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-23, 21-25, 25-17, 25-22
Wayne def. Stanton, 25-16, 25-13, 25-20
Winside def. Winnebago, 25-14, 25-16, 25-19
Yutan def. Conestoga, 25-8, 25-21, 25-21
Alma Triangular
Alma def. Southwest, 25-13, 23-25, 25-15
Overton def. Alma, 25-23, 25-23
Overton def. Southwest, 25-13, 25-17
Ashland-Greenwood Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A
Auburn def. Ralston, 24-26, 25-9, 26-24
Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-10, 25-16
Lincoln Lutheran def. Ralston, 25-14, 25-13
Omaha Gross Catholic def. Auburn, 21-25, 25-17, 25-20
Pool B
Omaha Roncalli def. Ashland-Greenwood, 20-25, 25-20, 25-19
Omaha Roncalli def. Plattsmouth, 25-18, 25-17
Wahoo def. Ashland-Greenwood, 2-0
Wahoo def. Plattsmouth, 25-16, 25-14
Boone Central/Newman Grove Triangular
Battle Creek def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-15, 25-15
Battle Creek def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-21, 25-11
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-15, 25-22
Broken Bow Triangular
Broken Bow def. Ravenna, 25-13, 25-13
Broken Bow def. Holdrege, 25-13, 25-10
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Triangular
Blue Hill def. Giltner, 15-25, 25-12, 25-16
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Blue Hill, 25-15, 25-13
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Giltner, 27-25, 25-16
Cambridge Triangular
Cambridge def. Hoxie, Kan., 18-25, 25-23, 25-11
Southern Valley def. Cambridge, 25-13, 18-25, 25-18
Centura Triangular
Centura def. Sandy Creek, 25-17, 25-17
Centura def. Minden, 18-25, 25-20, 25-22
Minden def. Sandy Creek, 27-25, 25-17
Elkhorn Triangular
Bellevue East def. Omaha Central, 28-26, 20-25, 25-13
Elkhorn def. Bellevue East, 25-21, 25-19
Elkhorn def. Omaha Central, 25-18, 25-14
Elkhorn Valley Triangular
CWC def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-8, 25-19
CWC def. St. Mary's, 25-14, 25-8
Elkhorn Valley def. St. Mary's, 25-16, 25-14
Emerson-Hubbard Triangular
Neligh-Oakdale def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-20, 25-11
Pender def. Neligh-Oakdale, 22-25, 28-26, 25-18
Pender def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-10, 25-14
Hastings St. Cecilia Tournament
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-17, 25-22
Lawrence-Nelson def. Heartland, 25-17, 16-25, 25-21
Lawrence-Nelson def. Cross County, 25-22, 25-18
Superior def. Heartland, 25-11, 25-16
Superior def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-23, 20-25, 26-24
Wood River def. Cross County, 25-19, 25-21
Wood River def. Heartland, 25-21, 25-21
Hi-Line Triangular
Elm Creek def. Hi-Line, 20-25, 25-15, 25-23
Pleasanton def. Elm Creek, 25-12, 28-26
Pleasanton def. Hi-Line, 25-18, 25-17
Humphrey St. Francis Triangular
Humphrey St. Francis def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-5, 25-7
Humphrey St. Francis def. Nebraska Christian, 25-21, 25-22
Nebraska Christian def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-14, 25-12
Loomis Triangular
Amherst def. Loomis, 25-20, 20-25, 25-21
Amherst def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-21, 25-18
Loomis def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-11, 25-21
Medicine Valley Triangular
Arapahoe def. Paxton, 25-11, 25-18
Medicine Valley def. Arapahoe, 25-15, 25-20
Medicine Valley def. Paxton, 25-18, 25-13
Meridian Triangular
Diller-Odell def. Meridian, 26-24, 25-16
Diller-Odell def. Dorchester, 25-10, 25-13
Meridian def. Dorchester, 25-9, 25-22
Omaha Bryan Triangular
Fremont def. Omaha Bryan, 25-10, 25-15
Omaha Burke def. Omaha Bryan, 25-14, 25-17
Palmyra Triangular
Freeman def. Palmyra, 21-25, 25-14, 25-19
Southern def. Freeman, 20-25, 25-23, 25-20
Southern def. Palmyra, 25-17, 25-21
Pierce Triangular
Dakota Valley, S.D. def. Ponca, 25-21, 25-21
Dakota Valley, S.D. def. Pierce, 21-25, 25-10, 25-15
Ponca def. Pierce, 25-23, 25-18
Rawlins County Triangular, Kan.
Wauneta-Palisade def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-21, 25-16
Wauneta-Palisade def. St. Francis, Kan., 26-24, 25-21
Seward Triangular
Beatrice def. Seward, 25-22, 25-21
Seward def. York, 25-22, 17-25, 25-17
York def. Beatrice, 24-26, 25-19, 25-20
Sterling Triangular
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Sterling, 25-15, 25-17
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-8, 25-21
Twin Loup Triangular
South Loup def. Spalding Academy, 25-10, 25-6
South Loup def. Twin Loup, 25-22, 25-11
Twin Loup def. Spalding Academy, 25-14, 25-12
Weeping Water Triangular
Lewiston def. Weeping Water, 25-22, 14-25, 25-22
Weeping Water def. Omaha Christian Academy, 20-25, 25-13, 25-17