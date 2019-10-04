Thursday Night's High School Volleyball Scores
     Arcadia-Loup City def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-19, 25-23, 25-12

     Bishop Neumann def. Aquinas, 25-16, 23-25, 25-11, 28-26

     Burke, S.D. def. Boyd County, 25-14, 25-20, 17-25, 25-19

     Chadron def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-10, 25-16, 25-16

     Clarkson/Leigh def. Schuyler, 25-8, 25-16, 25-10

     Crofton def. West Holt, 25-12, 25-9, 25-14

     Deshler def. Shelton, 21-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-16

     Garden County def. Hyannis, 25-20, 25-14, 25-8

     Grand Island Central Catholic def. Grand Island Northwest, 18-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-14

     Hampton def. Red Cloud, 25-21, 25-18, 25-21

     Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Guardian Angels, 26-24, 27-25, 27-29, 25-13

     Hartington-Newcastle def. Plainview, 25-17, 25-10, 25-10

     Johnson County Central def. Pawnee City, 25-12, 25-11, 25-18

     Kearney Catholic def. Ord, 20-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-20

     Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Creighton, 25-13, 25-16, 25-10

     Lincoln Christian def. Louisville, 25-18, 25-14, 25-22

     Lincoln High def. Grand Island, 25-16, 25-15, 25-16

     Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Madison, 25-7, 25-19, 25-15

     Malcolm def. North Bend Central, 15-25, 8-25, 25-19, 25-18, 17-15

     Mead def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-14, 26-24, 25-11

     Milford def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-11, 25-11, 25-19

     Millard South def. Omaha North, 25-9, 25-15, 25-14

     Millard West def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-16, 21-25, 25-18, 25-16

     Norfolk Catholic def. West Point-Beemer, 25-15, 25-13, 25-21

     O'Neill def. Ainsworth, 25-12, 25-21, 25-17

     Oakland-Craig def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 3-1

     Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Arlington, 9-25, 25-16, 25-17, 26-24

     Omaha South def. South Sioux City, 25-15, 25-12, 25-21

     Omaha Westside def. Lincoln North Star, 25-20, 25-21, 25-20

     Papillion-LaVista South def. Bellevue West, 25-15, 25-13, 16-25

     Pine Bluffs, Wyo. def. Kimball, 25-14, 25-14, 25-10

     Platteview def. Fort Calhoun, 3-0

     Shelby/Rising City def. Palmer, 25-18, 25-20, 25-15

     Summerland def. North Central, 25-23, 25-14, 25-16

     Syracuse def. Raymond Central, 25-22, 25-6, 25-16

     Thayer Central def. Centennial, 25-11, 25-22, 25-21

     Twin River def. Central City, 26-24, 25-17, 25-16

     Valentine def. Hershey, 25-12, 25-15, 25-21

     Wakefield-Allen def. Osmond, 21-25, 25-20, 25-14, 25-20

     Wausa def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-23, 21-25, 25-17, 25-22

     Wayne def. Stanton, 25-16, 25-13, 25-20

     Winside def. Winnebago, 25-14, 25-16, 25-19

     Yutan def. Conestoga, 25-8, 25-21, 25-21

 Alma Triangular

     Alma def. Southwest, 25-13, 23-25, 25-15

     Overton def. Alma, 25-23, 25-23

     Overton def. Southwest, 25-13, 25-17

 Ashland-Greenwood Tournament

 Pool Play

 Pool A

     Auburn def. Ralston, 24-26, 25-9, 26-24

     Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-10, 25-16

     Lincoln Lutheran def. Ralston, 25-14, 25-13

     Omaha Gross Catholic def. Auburn, 21-25, 25-17, 25-20

 Pool B

     Omaha Roncalli def. Ashland-Greenwood, 20-25, 25-20, 25-19

     Omaha Roncalli def. Plattsmouth, 25-18, 25-17

     Wahoo def. Ashland-Greenwood, 2-0

     Wahoo def. Plattsmouth, 25-16, 25-14

 Boone Central/Newman Grove Triangular

     Battle Creek def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-15, 25-15

     Battle Creek def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-21, 25-11

     Elgin Public/Pope John def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-15, 25-22

 Broken Bow Triangular

     Broken Bow def. Ravenna, 25-13, 25-13

     Broken Bow def. Holdrege, 25-13, 25-10

 Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Triangular

     Blue Hill def. Giltner, 15-25, 25-12, 25-16

     Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Blue Hill, 25-15, 25-13

     Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Giltner, 27-25, 25-16

 Cambridge Triangular

     Cambridge def. Hoxie, Kan., 18-25, 25-23, 25-11

     Southern Valley def. Cambridge, 25-13, 18-25, 25-18

 Centura Triangular

     Centura def. Sandy Creek, 25-17, 25-17

     Centura def. Minden, 18-25, 25-20, 25-22

     Minden def. Sandy Creek, 27-25, 25-17

 Elkhorn Triangular

     Bellevue East def. Omaha Central, 28-26, 20-25, 25-13

     Elkhorn def. Bellevue East, 25-21, 25-19

     Elkhorn def. Omaha Central, 25-18, 25-14

 Elkhorn Valley Triangular

     CWC def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-8, 25-19

     CWC def. St. Mary's, 25-14, 25-8

     Elkhorn Valley def. St. Mary's, 25-16, 25-14

 Emerson-Hubbard Triangular

     Neligh-Oakdale def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-20, 25-11

     Pender def. Neligh-Oakdale, 22-25, 28-26, 25-18

     Pender def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-10, 25-14

 Hastings St. Cecilia Tournament

     Hastings St. Cecilia def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-17, 25-22

     Lawrence-Nelson def. Heartland, 25-17, 16-25, 25-21

     Lawrence-Nelson def. Cross County, 25-22, 25-18

     Superior def. Heartland, 25-11, 25-16

     Superior def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-23, 20-25, 26-24

     Wood River def. Cross County, 25-19, 25-21

     Wood River def. Heartland, 25-21, 25-21

 Hi-Line Triangular

     Elm Creek def. Hi-Line, 20-25, 25-15, 25-23

     Pleasanton def. Elm Creek, 25-12, 28-26

     Pleasanton def. Hi-Line, 25-18, 25-17

 Humphrey St. Francis Triangular

     Humphrey St. Francis def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-5, 25-7

     Humphrey St. Francis def. Nebraska Christian, 25-21, 25-22

     Nebraska Christian def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-14, 25-12

 Loomis Triangular

     Amherst def. Loomis, 25-20, 20-25, 25-21

     Amherst def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-21, 25-18

     Loomis def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-11, 25-21

 Medicine Valley Triangular

     Arapahoe def. Paxton, 25-11, 25-18

     Medicine Valley def. Arapahoe, 25-15, 25-20

     Medicine Valley def. Paxton, 25-18, 25-13

 Meridian Triangular

     Diller-Odell def. Meridian, 26-24, 25-16

     Diller-Odell def. Dorchester, 25-10, 25-13

     Meridian def. Dorchester, 25-9, 25-22

 Omaha Bryan Triangular

     Fremont def. Omaha Bryan, 25-10, 25-15

     Omaha Burke def. Omaha Bryan, 25-14, 25-17

 Palmyra Triangular

     Freeman def. Palmyra, 21-25, 25-14, 25-19

     Southern def. Freeman, 20-25, 25-23, 25-20

     Southern def. Palmyra, 25-17, 25-21

 Pierce Triangular

     Dakota Valley, S.D. def. Ponca, 25-21, 25-21

     Dakota Valley, S.D. def. Pierce, 21-25, 25-10, 25-15

     Ponca def. Pierce, 25-23, 25-18

 Rawlins County Triangular, Kan.

     Wauneta-Palisade def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-21, 25-16

     Wauneta-Palisade def. St. Francis, Kan., 26-24, 25-21

 Seward Triangular

     Beatrice def. Seward, 25-22, 25-21

     Seward def. York, 25-22, 17-25, 25-17

     York def. Beatrice, 24-26, 25-19, 25-20

 Sterling Triangular

     Falls City Sacred Heart def. Sterling, 25-15, 25-17

     Nebraska City Lourdes def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-8, 25-21

 Twin Loup Triangular

     South Loup def. Spalding Academy, 25-10, 25-6

     South Loup def. Twin Loup, 25-22, 25-11

     Twin Loup def. Spalding Academy, 25-14, 25-12

 Weeping Water Triangular

     Lewiston def. Weeping Water, 25-22, 14-25, 25-22

     Weeping Water def. Omaha Christian Academy, 20-25, 25-13, 25-17

