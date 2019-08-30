Thursday Night's High School Volleyball Scoreboard

VOLLEYBALL
Adams Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-17, 25-13, 25-12
Arcadia-Loup City def. Wood River, 25-10, 25-13, 25-14
Archbishop Bergan def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-16, 25-19, 25-12
Ashland-Greenwood def. Omaha Mercy, 25-13, 25-18, 25-18
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-22, 25-10, 25-16
Beatrice def. Crete, 25-14, 25-17, 25-13
Bertrand def. Southwest, 25-19, 25-19, 25-22
Broken Bow def. Hershey, 25-23, 19-25, 25-21
Central Valley def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-27, 25-12, 25-14, 25-9
Centura def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-16, 25-22, 25-16
Chadron def. Mitchell, 25-11, 25-17, 25-22
Columbus Scotus def. Kearney Catholic, 11-25, 25-18, 25-18, 21-25, 15-9
Crofton def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-12, 20-25, 27-25, 25-18
Cross County def. Fullerton, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21
Dorchester def. East Butler, 25-17, 25-14, 25-20
Douglas County West def. Conestoga, 25-6, 25-10, 25-7
Elkhorn South def. Elkhorn, 27-25, 25-16, 25-20
Fort Calhoun def. Arlington, 19-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-20
Gering def. Alliance, 13-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-19
Gibbon def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-22, 21-25, 25-17, 25-18
Gothenburg def. Cozad, 25-11, 25-18, 25-9
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Superior, 25-22, 25-23, 25-21
Gretna def. Millard North, 25-23, 23-25, 26-24, 25-16
Guardian Angels def. Aquinas, 22-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-14
Heartland def. Palmer, 25-16, 25-21, 25-12
Hitchcock County def. Arapahoe, 25-18, 25-21, 25-15
Humphrey St. Francis def. Osceola, 25-4, 25-10, 25-22
Hyannis def. Arthur County, 13-25, 23-25, 25-17, 25-20, 15-13
Kearney def. Lincoln North Star, 25-16, 25-16, 25-20
Lexington def. McCook, 21-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-23
Lincoln Christian def. Omaha Concordia, 25-14, 25-15, 20-25, 25-11
Lincoln East def. Grand Island, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15, 25-19
Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln High, 25-12, 25-23, 25-21
Lincoln Southwest def. Norfolk, 26-24, 25-23, 25-19
Louisville def. Auburn, 25-22, 25-23, 15-25, 25-21
Lutheran High Northeast def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-20, 25-14, 25-23
Mead def. Freeman, 21-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-23
Medicine Valley def. Maxwell, 15-25, 25-20, 18-25, 25-20, 15-6
Millard West def. Omaha Burke, 25-17, 25-13, 25-6
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-20, 25-20, 25-14
Niobrara/Verdigre def. Madison, 25-19, 16-25, 25-14, 25-13
O'Neill def. Pierce, 22-25, 25-23, 27-25, 25-12
Oakland-Craig def. Howells/Dodge, 25-19, 25-16, 25-15
Ogallala def. Chase County, 25-21, 25-20, 25-20
Omaha Nation def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-21, 25-12, 26-24
Omaha Westside def. Omaha North, 25-18, 25-6, 25-14
Ord def. Minden, 25-14, 27-25, 25-23
Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Central, 25-10, 25-13, 25-14
Plattsmouth def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 28-26, 25-27, 26-24, 25-21
Ravenna def. Central City, 13-25, 25-18, 25-16, 15-25, 15-10
Silver Lake def. McCool Junction, 25-21, 25-21, 25-17
Southern Valley def. Hi-Line, 25-14, 25-8, 25-21
St. Paul def. David City, 25-10, 25-13, 25-12
Stuart def. Ainsworth, 25-23, 28-18, 25-21
Sutton def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-17, 22-25, 25-18, 25-15
Syracuse def. Milford, 11-25, 25-17, 22-25, 28-26, 15-7
Twin Loup def. Stuart, 29-27, 25-16, 9-25, 27-25
Valentine def. Bennett County, S.D., 25-6, 25-19, 25-15
Waverly def. Lincoln Lutheran, 25-22, 25-12, 25-17
Wayne def. Ponca, 25-6, 30-28, 25-16
Winside def. Plainview, 29-27, 25-17, 25-15
Wisner-Pilger def. Schuyler, 25-11, 25-15, 25-10
Wynot def. Osmond, 25-15, 25-8, 25-14
York def. Columbus, 25-16, 25-23, 26-28, 18-25, 15-10
Amherst Triangular
Amherst def. Ansley-Litchfield, 27-25, 26-24
Elm Creek def. Amherst, 25-10, 25-17
Elm Creek def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-20, 25-12
Creek Valley Triangular
Creek Valley def. Perkins County, 23-25, 25-21, 25-9
Sutherland def. Creek Valley, 25-14, 25-12
Sutherland def. Perkins County, 25-20, 25-14
Friend Triangular
Lewiston def. Friend, 14-25, 25-20, 25-21
Pawnee City def. Lewiston, 25-17, 25-11
Heartland Lutheran Triangular
Heartland Lutheran def. Spalding Academy, 25-21, 25-18
Kenesaw def. Spalding Academy, 25-15, 25-19
Kenesaw def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-23, 25-13
Hemingford Triangular
Gordon/Rushville def. Kimball, 25-15, 25-15
Gordon/Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-11, 25-12
Kimball def. Hemingford, 25-21, 16-25, 25-23
Johnson County Central Triangular
Elmwood-Murdock def. Johnson County Central, 25-11, 25-17
Johnson County Central def. Yutan, 25-21, 25-19
Yutan def. Elmwood-Murdock, 21-25, 25-14, 25-23
Johnson-Brock Triangular
Johnson-Brock def. Falls City, 25-20, 25-19
Johnson-Brock def. Southern, 25-7, 25-19
Southern def. Falls City, 25-20, 25-18
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Triangular
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-19, 25-23
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Boys Town, 25-12, 25-9
Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Boys Town, 2-0
Maywood-Hayes Center Triangular
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sandhills Valley, 25-3, 25-11
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Paxton, 25-14, 25-11
Paxton def. Sandhills Valley, 2-1
Omaha Benson Triangular
Omaha Bryan def. Omaha Northwest, 26-28, 25-22, 25-21
Omaha Bryan def. Omaha Benson, 25-11, 25-23
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-22, 25-19
Palmyra Quad
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-8, 25-15
Consolation
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Palmyra, 25-17, 25-15
Championship
Tri County def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-20, 25-19
Potter-Dix Triangular
Leyton def. Caliche, Colo., 25-21, 25-22
Leyton def. Potter-Dix, 25-16, 25-23
Potter-Dix def. Caliche, Colo., 25-21, 25-19
Randolph Triangular
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Randolph, 25-10, 25-18
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Homer, 25-12, 25-15
Randolph def. Homer, 25-14, 25-23
Stanton Triangular
Battle Creek def. Stanton, 25-21, 25-18
Battle Creek def. West Point-Beemer, 2-0
Stanton def. West Point-Beemer, 25-19, 25-22
Summerland Triangular
Elkhorn Valley def. West Holt, 25-19, 25-16
Summerland def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-12, 25-20
Summerland def. West Holt, 25-13, 25-13
Wahoo Triangular
Norris def. Aurora, 25-15, 25-14
Norris def. Wahoo, 27-25, 27-25
Wahoo def. Aurora, 25-19, 25-16
Wausa Triangular
Bloomfield def. Wausa, 26-25, 17-25
St. Mary's def. Bloomfield, 21-25, 25-14, 25-18
St. Mary's def. Wausa, 25-19, 22-25, 25-9