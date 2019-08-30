Thursday Night's High School Volleyball Scoreboard
VOLLEYBALL

    

     Adams Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-17, 25-13, 25-12

     Arcadia-Loup City def. Wood River, 25-10, 25-13, 25-14

     Archbishop Bergan def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-16, 25-19, 25-12

     Ashland-Greenwood def. Omaha Mercy, 25-13, 25-18, 25-18

     Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-22, 25-10, 25-16

     Beatrice def. Crete, 25-14, 25-17, 25-13

     Bertrand def. Southwest, 25-19, 25-19, 25-22

     Broken Bow def. Hershey, 25-23, 19-25, 25-21

     Central Valley def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-27, 25-12, 25-14, 25-9

     Centura def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-16, 25-22, 25-16

     Chadron def. Mitchell, 25-11, 25-17, 25-22

     Columbus Scotus def. Kearney Catholic, 11-25, 25-18, 25-18, 21-25, 15-9

     Crofton def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-12, 20-25, 27-25, 25-18

     Cross County def. Fullerton, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21

     Dorchester def. East Butler, 25-17, 25-14, 25-20

     Douglas County West def. Conestoga, 25-6, 25-10, 25-7

     Elkhorn South def. Elkhorn, 27-25, 25-16, 25-20

     Fort Calhoun def. Arlington, 19-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-20

     Gering def. Alliance, 13-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-19

     Gibbon def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-22, 21-25, 25-17, 25-18

     Gothenburg def. Cozad, 25-11, 25-18, 25-9

     Grand Island Central Catholic def. Superior, 25-22, 25-23, 25-21

     Gretna def. Millard North, 25-23, 23-25, 26-24, 25-16

     Guardian Angels def. Aquinas, 22-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-14

     Heartland def. Palmer, 25-16, 25-21, 25-12

     Hitchcock County def. Arapahoe, 25-18, 25-21, 25-15

     Humphrey St. Francis def. Osceola, 25-4, 25-10, 25-22

     Hyannis def. Arthur County, 13-25, 23-25, 25-17, 25-20, 15-13

     Kearney def. Lincoln North Star, 25-16, 25-16, 25-20

     Lexington def. McCook, 21-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-23

     Lincoln Christian def. Omaha Concordia, 25-14, 25-15, 20-25, 25-11

     Lincoln East def. Grand Island, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15, 25-19

     Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln High, 25-12, 25-23, 25-21

     Lincoln Southwest def. Norfolk, 26-24, 25-23, 25-19

     Louisville def. Auburn, 25-22, 25-23, 15-25, 25-21

     Lutheran High Northeast def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-20, 25-14, 25-23

     Mead def. Freeman, 21-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-23

     Medicine Valley def. Maxwell, 15-25, 25-20, 18-25, 25-20, 15-6

     Millard West def. Omaha Burke, 25-17, 25-13, 25-6

     Nebraska City Lourdes def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-20, 25-20, 25-14

     Niobrara/Verdigre def. Madison, 25-19, 16-25, 25-14, 25-13

     O'Neill def. Pierce, 22-25, 25-23, 27-25, 25-12

     Oakland-Craig def. Howells/Dodge, 25-19, 25-16, 25-15

     Ogallala def. Chase County, 25-21, 25-20, 25-20

     Omaha Nation def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-21, 25-12, 26-24

     Omaha Westside def. Omaha North, 25-18, 25-6, 25-14

     Ord def. Minden, 25-14, 27-25, 25-23

     Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Central, 25-10, 25-13, 25-14

     Plattsmouth def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 28-26, 25-27, 26-24, 25-21

     Ravenna def. Central City, 13-25, 25-18, 25-16, 15-25, 15-10

     Silver Lake def. McCool Junction, 25-21, 25-21, 25-17

     Southern Valley def. Hi-Line, 25-14, 25-8, 25-21

     St. Paul def. David City, 25-10, 25-13, 25-12

     Stuart def. Ainsworth, 25-23, 28-18, 25-21

     Sutton def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-17, 22-25, 25-18, 25-15

     Syracuse def. Milford, 11-25, 25-17, 22-25, 28-26, 15-7

     Twin Loup def. Stuart, 29-27, 25-16, 9-25, 27-25

     Valentine def. Bennett County, S.D., 25-6, 25-19, 25-15

     Waverly def. Lincoln Lutheran, 25-22, 25-12, 25-17

     Wayne def. Ponca, 25-6, 30-28, 25-16

     Winside def. Plainview, 29-27, 25-17, 25-15

     Wisner-Pilger def. Schuyler, 25-11, 25-15, 25-10

     Wynot def. Osmond, 25-15, 25-8, 25-14

     York def. Columbus, 25-16, 25-23, 26-28, 18-25, 15-10

 Amherst Triangular

     Amherst def. Ansley-Litchfield, 27-25, 26-24

     Elm Creek def. Amherst, 25-10, 25-17

     Elm Creek def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-20, 25-12

 Creek Valley Triangular

     Creek Valley def. Perkins County, 23-25, 25-21, 25-9

     Sutherland def. Creek Valley, 25-14, 25-12

     Sutherland def. Perkins County, 25-20, 25-14

 Friend Triangular

     Lewiston def. Friend, 14-25, 25-20, 25-21

     Pawnee City def. Lewiston, 25-17, 25-11

 Heartland Lutheran Triangular

     Heartland Lutheran def. Spalding Academy, 25-21, 25-18

     Kenesaw def. Spalding Academy, 25-15, 25-19

     Kenesaw def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-23, 25-13

 Hemingford Triangular

     Gordon/Rushville def. Kimball, 25-15, 25-15

     Gordon/Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-11, 25-12

     Kimball def. Hemingford, 25-21, 16-25, 25-23

 Johnson County Central Triangular

     Elmwood-Murdock def. Johnson County Central, 25-11, 25-17

     Johnson County Central def. Yutan, 25-21, 25-19

     Yutan def. Elmwood-Murdock, 21-25, 25-14, 25-23

 Johnson-Brock Triangular

     Johnson-Brock def. Falls City, 25-20, 25-19

     Johnson-Brock def. Southern, 25-7, 25-19

     Southern def. Falls City, 25-20, 25-18

 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Triangular

     Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-19, 25-23

     Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Boys Town, 25-12, 25-9

     Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Boys Town, 2-0

 Maywood-Hayes Center Triangular

     Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sandhills Valley, 25-3, 25-11

     Maywood-Hayes Center def. Paxton, 25-14, 25-11

     Paxton def. Sandhills Valley, 2-1

 Omaha Benson Triangular

     Omaha Bryan def. Omaha Northwest, 26-28, 25-22, 25-21

     Omaha Bryan def. Omaha Benson, 25-11, 25-23

     Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-22, 25-19

 Palmyra Quad

     Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-8, 25-15

 Consolation

     Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Palmyra, 25-17, 25-15

 Championship

     Tri County def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-20, 25-19

 Potter-Dix Triangular

     Leyton def. Caliche, Colo., 25-21, 25-22

     Leyton def. Potter-Dix, 25-16, 25-23

     Potter-Dix def. Caliche, Colo., 25-21, 25-19

 Randolph Triangular

     Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Randolph, 25-10, 25-18

     Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Homer, 25-12, 25-15

     Randolph def. Homer, 25-14, 25-23

 Stanton Triangular

     Battle Creek def. Stanton, 25-21, 25-18

     Battle Creek def. West Point-Beemer, 2-0

     Stanton def. West Point-Beemer, 25-19, 25-22

 Summerland Triangular

     Elkhorn Valley def. West Holt, 25-19, 25-16

     Summerland def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-12, 25-20

     Summerland def. West Holt, 25-13, 25-13

 Wahoo Triangular

     Norris def. Aurora, 25-15, 25-14

     Norris def. Wahoo, 27-25, 27-25

     Wahoo def. Aurora, 25-19, 25-16

 Wausa Triangular

     Bloomfield def. Wausa, 26-25, 17-25

     St. Mary's def. Bloomfield, 21-25, 25-14, 25-18

     St. Mary's def. Wausa, 25-19, 22-25, 25-9

