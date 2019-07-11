Three-time defending champion Schaake takes lead at Nebraska Amateur Championship; Luke Kluver one shot back

It looked like it could be the end of Omaha’s Alex Schaake’s run, but the three-time defending champion wasn’t about to let his chance at more history slip away.
Schaake surged into the lead with the low round of the day by two strokes to take his fourth straight 54-hole lead after the third round of the 111th Nebraska Amateur Championship yesterday at The Country Club of Lincoln. The 2016, 2017 & 2018 champion entered the day five strokes back of the leaders, but a round of 66 (-6) brought him to the top of the leaderboard at 209 (-7). Schaake has held the 54-hole lead in each of his three Nebraska Amateur wins, but this is by far his smallest margin. If he can close out the win, it will be his fourth straight title, matching what the great Bob Astleford did here at The Country Club 54-years ago. Astleford is the only player to win at least four consecutive. Norfolk’s Luke Kluver, the 2017 and 2018 Nebraska Junior Golfer of the Year, is one shot back at 210 (-6). He carded a 72 yesterday. Fordyce’ Matthew Schaefer is tied for sixth place at 214 (-2) after yesterday’s 76. Norfolk’s Kellen Rossman shot a 69 yesterday and is at 222. Plainview’s Tucker Knaak carded a 71 yesterday and is currently at 223. Atkinson’s Mason Hale is at 234 after yesterday’s 82. The final round is in progress with Schaake and Kluver set to start at 12:00.