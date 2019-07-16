Three-day Nebraska Women's Match Play continues on Tuesday

The three-day 96th Nebraska Women’s Match Play Championship kicked off yesterday, with Stroke Play Qualifying and the first round of matches completed at Fremont Golf Club.
Aurora’s Danica Badura and Omaha’s Emily Karmazin earned medalist honors during the morning qualifying round, both shooting rounds of 74. Badura, who finished runner-up at the 2019 Nebraska Women’s Amateur, was awarded the top seed, and Karmazin the two seed by a random draw. Norfolk’s Allison Temple shot an 85 and Hartington’s Cassidy Ulrich carded a 91 but did not qualify for match play. In the Senior Gross Division, former Husker women’s golf coach Robin Krapfl of Lincoln and Debbie Wilbeck of Omaha tied for medalist honors with rounds of 81. Krapfl is the top seed and Wilbeck the two seed, and both players advanced to the semifinals. Krapfl will play Anne Robertson of Columbus, and Wilbeck takes on Maggie Peters of Fremont in the semifinals. Robertson, who shot an 86 in stroke play, beat Falls City’s Dorothy Towle 3 & 2 in her Round of 16 Match. Norfolk’s Julie Hall was beaten 2 up by Omaha’s Debbie Wilbeck in her match. Hall shot a 90 in stroke play. In the first flight bracket, Norfolk’s Bev McKillip lost her Round of 16 match to Sally Bryson of Kearney 3 & 2. McKillip carded a 79 in stroke play. Norfolk’s Nita Totten dropped her match 2 & 1 to Kay Bowman of Kearney. Totten shot an 84 in stroke play qualifying.