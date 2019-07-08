111th Nebraska Amateur Championship gets underway today

Photo Taken In Chon Buri, Thailand

 Jirayu Siritorn / EyeEm

The Country Club of Lincoln will host the 111th Nebraska Amateur Championship today through Thursday. 

It will be the twelfth time hosting the Nebraska Amateur for the club, which is the fourth-most all-time.  Omaha’s Alex Schaake was the second junior to win in 2016, when he took his first Nebraska Amateur title at Omaha Country Club.  Since then, he has not lost.  The Iowa Hawkeye cruised to wins in 2017 and 2018 to join Bob Astleford and Johnny Goodman as the only players to win at least three straight.  This year, he’ll have a chance to do something only Astleford has accomplished, and at the same venue, win four straight Nebraska Amateurs.  Among today’s competitors include Norfolk’s Luke Kluver, Jake Kluver & Kellen Rossman; Plainview’s Tucker Knaak; Fordyce’ Matthew Schaefer; Atkinson’s Mason Hale; and Columbus’ Sam Morse & Bryce VunCannon.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, July 8, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, July 8, 2019

Goals by Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle carried the United States to a 2-0 win over the Netherlands in yesterday's Women's World Cup final at Lyon, France.  The game was scoreless until Rapinoe converted a penalty kick in the 61st minute, eight minutes before Lavelle doubled the lead.  It's …

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Justin Bour delivered a two-run single on the first pitch he saw after replacing injured American League All-Star Tommy La Stella, and the grieving Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 9-4.  The emotional win came a day after the death of 27-year-old pitcher Tyler Skaggs.  He was found …