111th Nebraska Amateur Championship gets underway today

The Country Club of Lincoln will host the 111th Nebraska Amateur Championship today through Thursday.
It will be the twelfth time hosting the Nebraska Amateur for the club, which is the fourth-most all-time. Omaha’s Alex Schaake was the second junior to win in 2016, when he took his first Nebraska Amateur title at Omaha Country Club. Since then, he has not lost. The Iowa Hawkeye cruised to wins in 2017 and 2018 to join Bob Astleford and Johnny Goodman as the only players to win at least three straight. This year, he’ll have a chance to do something only Astleford has accomplished, and at the same venue, win four straight Nebraska Amateurs. Among today’s competitors include Norfolk’s Luke Kluver, Jake Kluver & Kellen Rossman; Plainview’s Tucker Knaak; Fordyce’ Matthew Schaefer; Atkinson’s Mason Hale; and Columbus’ Sam Morse & Bryce VunCannon.