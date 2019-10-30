Tension in Husker football program as Martinez expected to return on Saturday at Purdue

Nebraska heads to Purdue this weekend off losses in three of its last four games. 

The Cornhuskers have underachieved in a season in which they were a popular pick to win the Big Ten West.  They are 4-4 and well behind Minnesota in the division race.  Tension is palpable inside and outside the program.  Coach Scott Frost has ripped his players inside and outside the locker room.  A handful of new players have called out older players.  A faction of the fan base is growing impatient.  However at yesterday’s news conference, quarterback Adrian Martinez said that he expects to return from his knee injury for Saturday’s 11:00 game at Purdue.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, October 30, 2019

The Washington Nationals have forced a Game Seven in the World Series by getting strong performances from Anthony Rendon and Stephen Strasburg in a 7-2 win over the Astros in Houston.  Rendon was 3-5 with a two-run homer and a two-run double to support Strasburg, who is 5-0 this postseason a…

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, October 29, 2019

The Golden State Warriors have their first win in three games this season after Stephen Curry delivered 26 points and eleven assists in a 134-123 decision over the New Orleans Pelicans.  Draymond Green had 16 points, 17 rebounds and ten assists for Golden State, which dropped its first two g…