Tension in Husker football program as Martinez expected to return on Saturday at Purdue

Nebraska heads to Purdue this weekend off losses in three of its last four games.
The Cornhuskers have underachieved in a season in which they were a popular pick to win the Big Ten West. They are 4-4 and well behind Minnesota in the division race. Tension is palpable inside and outside the program. Coach Scott Frost has ripped his players inside and outside the locker room. A handful of new players have called out older players. A faction of the fan base is growing impatient. However at yesterday’s news conference, quarterback Adrian Martinez said that he expects to return from his knee injury for Saturday’s 11:00 game at Purdue.