Strickland is Youngest Nebraska Women's Match Play Champion

Kate Strickland of Lincoln became the youngest champion yesterday at Fremont Golf Club, cruising to win the 96th Nebraska Women’s Match Play Championship over another young player, Lauren Thiele of Wahoo, 6 and 4.
Strickland is just the fourth junior champion in the 96-year history of the championship. Strickland, who turned 15 in March, is now the youngest to win this title. It’s her second NGA title, after winning the 2018 Nebraska Girls’ Amateur Championship. Strickland will be sophomore this fall at Lincoln Southwest High School, while Thiele will also be a sophomore at Bishop Neumann High School in Wahoo. In the Founders’ Flight of the Gross Division, Omaha’s Katie Ruge defeated Omaha’s Jalea Culliver, 5 and 4 in the final. In the Senior Gross Division, former Husker women’s golf coach Robin Krapfl of Lincoln won her first tournament ever, beatting Debbie Wilbeck of Omaha in the final, 5 and 3. Three flight winners in the Net Division were also crowned, with Patty Meister of Fremont winning, 5 and 3, over Shelly Miratsky of Bellevue in the First Flight final. Omaha’s Gay Gross-Rhode won the Second Flight final, 4 and 3, over Bev Guzinski of Tekamah. In the Third Flight, Kearney’s Kathy Garrelts topped Amy Bear of Kearney, 2 and 1.