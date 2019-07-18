Strickland is Youngest Nebraska Women's Match Play Champion

Kate Strickland of Lincoln became the youngest champion yesterday at Fremont Golf Club, cruising to win the 96th Nebraska Women’s Match Play Championship over another young player, Lauren Thiele of Wahoo, 6 and 4. 

Strickland is just the fourth junior champion in the 96-year history of the championship.  Strickland, who turned 15 in March, is now the youngest to win this title.  It’s her second NGA title, after winning the 2018 Nebraska Girls’ Amateur Championship.  Strickland will be sophomore this fall at Lincoln Southwest High School, while Thiele will also be a sophomore at Bishop Neumann High School in Wahoo.  In the Founders’ Flight of the Gross Division, Omaha’s Katie Ruge defeated Omaha’s Jalea Culliver, 5 and 4 in the final.  In the Senior Gross Division, former Husker women’s golf coach Robin Krapfl of Lincoln won her first tournament ever, beatting Debbie Wilbeck of Omaha in the final, 5 and 3.  Three flight winners in the Net Division were also crowned, with Patty Meister of Fremont winning, 5 and 3, over Shelly Miratsky of Bellevue in the First Flight final.  Omaha’s Gay Gross-Rhode won the Second Flight final, 4 and 3, over Bev Guzinski of Tekamah.  In the Third Flight, Kearney’s Kathy Garrelts topped Amy Bear of Kearney, 2 and 1.

Tags

In other news

UNO Baseball hires pitching coach

UNO Baseball hires pitching coach

Nebraska-Omaha baseball coach Evan Porter announced the addition of former Maverick All-American Payton Kinney as the program's pitching coach yesterday. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, July 18, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, July 18, 2019

Rory McIlroy went out of bounds on his first shot of the British Open, then left his ball unplayable in thick brush near the green and ended up with a quadruple-bogey 8.  The 2014 champion holds the course record at Royal Portrush, shooting a 61 when he was 16 in the North of Ireland Amateur…

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Nebraska sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez earned his second watch list recognition of the week, as he was named to the 2019 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Watch List yesterday.  Martinez, who is one of only six sophomores on the 30-member list, is one of three Big Ten quarterb…