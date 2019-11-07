State Volleyball Tournament gets underway in Lincoln today

The State Volleyball Tournament gets underway at various sites today in Lincoln, and Norfolk Catholic & Lutheran High Northeast will both be in action.
The 23-6 Lady Knights will meet 28-3 Wahoo High in the opening round in the ‘C-1’ bracket at Lincoln North Star at 5:30. Norfolk Catholic dropped a match to the Lady Warriors on September 12th 3-1. Lutheran High Northeast, who has won 13 matches in a row, will play 25-9 Bishop Neumann of Wahoo in the opening round of the ‘C-2’ bracket at Lincoln Southwest at 3:30. In other matches, Battle Creek takes on St. Paul in the Class ‘C-1’ Tournament at Lincoln North Star at 1:30 and Wayne plays Broken Bow at 3:30. In other matches in Class ‘C-2’, Wisner/Pilger goes head to head with Superior at Lincoln Southwest at 5:30 and Summerland takes on Grand Island Central Catholic at 7:30. In Class ‘D-1’, in matches at Lincoln Southeast, Chambers/Wheeler Central meets Hartington Cedar Catholic at 7:30. In Class ‘D-2’, at Lincoln Northeast, Humphrey St. Francis tangles with Garden County at 3:30 and Wynot plays Falls City Sacred Heart at 5:30.