State Cross Country Championships held at Kearney today

The State Cross Country Championships are held today at Kearney Country Club. 

The Class ‘C’ Girls race is at 12:00, Class ‘A’ girls run at 12:30, Class ‘C’ boys race at 1:00, Class ‘A’ boys compete at 1:30, Class ‘D’ girls run at 2:00, Class ‘B’ girls race at 2:30, Class ‘D’ boys compete at 3:00, and Class ‘B’ boys run at 3:30.  Norfolk Catholic will have their boys’ team of Ben Hammond, Dalton Brunsing, Travis Kalous, Trey Foecking, Eli Pfeifer, and Wyatt Ash competing in the Class ‘D’ race.  Norfolk High will be represented by Matthew Protzman in the Class ‘A’ competition and Lutheran High Northeast’s Alison Stineman will participate in the Class ‘D’ race.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, October 25, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, October 25, 2019

Kawhi Leonard spoiled the Golden State Warriors' first game at Chase Center just as he did their farewell at Oracle Arena four months ago, scoring 21 points in three quarters of the Los Angeles Clippers' 141-122 victory.  The reigning NBA Finals MVP shot 9-17 and also dished out nine assists…