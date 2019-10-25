State Cross Country Championships held at Kearney today

The State Cross Country Championships are held today at Kearney Country Club.
The Class ‘C’ Girls race is at 12:00, Class ‘A’ girls run at 12:30, Class ‘C’ boys race at 1:00, Class ‘A’ boys compete at 1:30, Class ‘D’ girls run at 2:00, Class ‘B’ girls race at 2:30, Class ‘D’ boys compete at 3:00, and Class ‘B’ boys run at 3:30. Norfolk Catholic will have their boys’ team of Ben Hammond, Dalton Brunsing, Travis Kalous, Trey Foecking, Eli Pfeifer, and Wyatt Ash competing in the Class ‘D’ race. Norfolk High will be represented by Matthew Protzman in the Class ‘A’ competition and Lutheran High Northeast’s Alison Stineman will participate in the Class ‘D’ race.